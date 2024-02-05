Lakers’ Jarred Vanderbilt has midfoot sprain, to be reevaluated in 3-4 weeks
Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt will be out at least three to four more weeks after the team announced Monday that he has a sprain in the middle of his right foot.
Vanderbilt, who usually defends an opponents top perimeter player, suffered a noncontact injury to the foot during the first half of the Lakers’ upset win in Boston on Thursday.
After consulting with multiple foot specialists, it was determined surgery is not needed now. He’ll be reevaluated in about a month.
Vanderbilt missed the first 20 games this season because of a heel injury in his left foot. During his absence, his defensive versatility, ability to force turnovers and rebounding were sorely missed.
Over the last 12 games he played, Vanderbilt averaged 8.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals. He was a plus-30 in 41 minutes against Golden State in the first game of the Lakers’ current six-game road trip, which ends in Charlotte.
With Jarred Vanderbilt probably lost for the season, the Lakers might try to acquire a 3-and-D wing to help shore up their defense at trade deadline.
