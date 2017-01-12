Lakers can't slow down the Spurs and fall, 134-94

Kawhi Leonard had 31 points despite sitting out the fourth quarter, and the San Antonio Spurs set several season highs in rolling past the Los Angeles Lakers, 134-94, on Thursday night.

San Antonio rebounded from a last-minute loss to Milwaukee on Tuesday with its highest point total and largest margin of victory this season. The Spurs also set a season high with their best shooting from the field (61%).

Pau Gasol had 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists in 26 minutes. Tony Parker and LaMarcus Aldridge added 13 points apiece.

The Spurs' starters did not play in the final quarter after closing the third with a 31-point lead. San Antonio increased the advantage to 40 points in the fourth, matching a season high.

Julius Randle had 22 points on six-for-seven shooting, but he was the only Lakers starter in double figures.

D'Angelo Russell fouled Leonard on an attempted heave from near midcourt with 0.3 seconds remaining in the first half, allowing the Spurs' forward to make three free throws and extend the lead to 72-54.

Leonard had 23 points by halftime, one shy of matching his career high for any half.

Defense was at a premium for much of the first half, with the Spurs shooting 60% and the Lakers at 46% midway through the second quarter. The inefficiency led San Antonio Coach Gregg Popovich to scream at his team during a timeout in the second quarter.

The Spurs responded by holding the Lakers to seven-for-20 shooting and forcing four turnovers in the third quarter to open a 106-75 at the close of the quarter.