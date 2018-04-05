Lakers jeopardize Spurs' playoff hopes with 122-112 overtime victory

The Lakers took a time out, then Josh Hart inbounded the ball to Ivica Zubac. After getting the ball back, Hart drove to the rim as the clock wound down and missed a potential game-winning layup. (All those watching the game on ESPN missed it too, as the television feed cut to a commercial just as Hart released his shot.) Grinning, teammates Brook Lopez and Julius Randle rushed over to lift their teammate's spirits in the break before overtime.