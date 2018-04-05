Lakers jeopardize Spurs' playoff hopes with 122-112 overtime victory

Kyle Kuzma just needed a moment. After Danny Green fouled him, he lay on the court, having played 43 minutes in the game already, during a month in which he has averaged more than 38 minutes per game.
His teammates surrounded him to lift him off the court but Kuzma held up one finger to ask them to wait. Exhausted, he took a few deep breaths before nodding his head and extending his arms toward them.
Then he got up off the ground and made one of two free throws to extend the Lakers' lead in overtime to eight.
Back home, the worn out and depleted Lakers had something left on Wednesday night. They beat the San Antonio Spurs, 122-112, jeopardizing the Spurs playoff hopes. San Antonio entered the night just a game and a half outside of ninth place in the Western Conference.
Kuzma led the Lakers in scoring for the 17th time this season, and scored the first five points of overtime. He finished with 30 points in 44 minutes. Kuzma continues to average more minutes per game than any other rookie in the NBA since he began starting on March 3.
Channing Frye scored 19 points, his best game since joining the Lakers on Feb. 8. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 21 points, including a critical three-pointer that gave the Lakers a seven-point lead in overtime.
The Lakers had a chance in regulation.
Tyler Ennis's running layup gave the Lakers a two-point lead with 42 seconds left in the fourth, and the Spurs answered back to tie the game.
The Lakers took a time out, then Josh Hart inbounded the ball to Ivica Zubac. After getting the ball back, Hart drove to the rim as the clock wound down and missed a potential game-winning layup. (All those watching the game on ESPN missed it too, as the television feed cut to a commercial just as Hart released his shot.) Grinning, teammates Brook Lopez and Julius Randle rushed over to lift their teammate's spirits in the break before overtime.
Hart more than made up for it in overtime. He rebounded the ball, took a charge and made free throws that helped the Lakers extend their lead in an overtime period during which they never trailed.
