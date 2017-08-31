Lakers are fined $500,000 for tampering with Paul George

The NBA fined the Lakers $500,000 for tampering with former Indiana Pacers star Paul George, the league announced.

The penalty stems from a conversation between Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and George’s agent, Aaron Mintz. Mintz also represents Lakers forward Julius Randle and D’Angelo Russell, the Lakers’ 2015 second overall pick, whom they traded to the Brooklyn Nets in June. The NBA’s anti-tampering rule attempts to prohibit teams from interfering with a player who is under contract with another team. Among banned communications are any public expression of interest in a player under contract with another team, or expressing interest to the player’s agent while he is still under contract with another team.

The league said it gave the Lakers a warning after president of basketball operations Magic Johnson spoke about George during an interview with late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel. Kimmel asked Johnson whether he would be allowed to talk to George during the offseason.

“We gonna say hi because we know each other,” Johnson said. “You just can’t say, ‘Hey, I want you to come to the Lakers,’ even though I’ll be, wink-winking, like, ‘You know what that means, right?’ ”

The fine could have been up to $5 million.

While they found evidence of tampering, the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, who conducted the investigation, did not find any evidence of an agreement or understanding that a deal was in place.

The Indiana Pacers filed the tampering charges against the Lakers. Through his agent, George told the Pacers he planned to opt out of his contract in 2018 and wanted to sign with the Lakers. George is a native of Palmdale and grew up a fan of Kobe Bryant. The Pacers set to work finding the right trade partner to move George before he left for nothing. Although the Lakers and Pacers engaged in trade talks, with Randle and Jordan Clarkson being discussed as potential trade pieces, no deal materialized.

As July approached, George continued to tell people around him he wanted to wind up with the Lakers. On the eve of free agency, the Pacers traded George to the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he will play with former UCLA star Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook, George and Cleveland star LeBron James, who has a home in Brentwood, could all be part of the free agent class next summer. Outside of Johnson’s talk show appearance, the Lakers have not publicly discussed the names of players they’d like to sign in free agency, but they have said publicly they want to sign two stars to maximum deals next summer in an effort to chase a championship.

