As the Lakers toured the National Civil Rights Museum on Sunday, one of their players in team-branded gear walked slightly ahead of the crowd and stood against the wall.

As the tour began to move past him, a woman politely approached him and asked for a selfie. He obliged.

After smiling for the camera, the woman turned to him and asked “What’s your name?”

“Tyler Ennis,” he said.

Once you get past the top of the Lakers’ roster — the Lonzo Balls and the Brandon Ingrams — there’s plenty of anonymity on the roster. And Wednesday night in Oklahoma City, the “What’s Your Names” couldn’t compete with a bunch of “Oh my God it’s So-and-Sos.”

The Oklahoma City Thunder, led by Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony, strolled past the Lakers 114-90.

Anthony scored 27 points on off nights for the other Thunder stars, who operate with the luxury of “off nights” meaning 19 points, six rebounds and seven assists for Westbrook and 13 points and top-notch defense from George.

The Lakers, already overmatched with Ball missing his second consecutive game because of a knee injury, lost starting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (Achilles strain) in the second quarter and rookie forward Kyle Kuzma (finger sprain) early in the fourth quarter.

With Ball injured, the Lakers have still yet to win a game.

They did get ngram back from a sprained ankle, but George largely erased the forward from the game, holding him to eight points in 26 minutes.

Julius Randle scored 16 points for the Lakers — all coming in the first half on eight straight made shots sandwiched by two head-scratching missed three-point attempts.

Only Caldwell-Pope finished in double figures alongside Randle in the team’s second consecutive loss after winning four games in a row.

