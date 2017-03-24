Lakers dominate in overtime to defeat the Timberwolves, 130-119

On a day the franchise celebrated one of the greatest players in its history, the Lakers current players looked tired of losing on Friday night.

The Lakers beat the Timberwolves, 130-119, handing Minnesota its fifth consecutive loss.

Jordan Clarkson set career highs in points (35) and three-pointers made (8). He scored 10 points in the fourth quarter as the Lakers recovered from what was once a 15-point deficit to send the game in to overtime. Julius Randle contributed 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Lakers

Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins led all scorers with 36 points. Karl-Anthony Towns added 25 for Minnesota.

At 21-51, the Lakers are inching closer to the Phoenix Suns, who are 22-51 and have the third-worst record in the NBA. Suns guard Devin Booker scored 70 points on Friday, but Phoenix still lost to the Boston Celtics. The Lakers have the second-worst record in the league, trailing only the Brooklyn Nets, who are 15-57 and have won four of their last 10 games.

The lower the Lakers are in the standings at season’s end, the better their chances of keeping their first of two first-round picks. If that pick drops out of the top three, the Lakers must surrender it to the Philadelphia 76ers and will be left with the 28th overall selection.

All of that served as a backdrop to Friday’s game. So did the dedication of Shaquille O’Neal’s statue outside the arena earlier that afternoon.

After the pomp and circumstances dissipated, Friday’s game showcased a group of players who had lost 14 of their previous 15 games as well as their last six, and who just wanted a win.

The Laker put together a 10-3 run early in the fourth quarter, to tie the Timberwolves at 93. Back-to-back Lakers three-pointers did it. One from Clarkson and one from Corey Brewer, who the Timberwolves drafted seventh overall in 2007. Brewer scored 10 fourth-quarter points.

Minnesota tried to pull away, taking a 108-100 lead late, but D’Angelo Russell and Jordan Clarkson both hit three-pointers — Clarkson while being fouled — to make it a one-point game. Julius Randle’s left-handed bank shot gave the Lakers a one-point lead.

The Timberwolves had a chance to reclaim the lead, but Andrew Wiggins made only one of two free throws, leaving the score tied as time expired.

The Lakers opened overtime on a 12-3 run, punctuated by Randle’s put-back dunk. Minnesota couldn’t punch back.

