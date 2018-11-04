LeBron James helps Lakers beat Trail Blazers 114-110 ending a 16-game losing skid in Portland

On a cloudy Saturday night in northwest Oregon, the rarest of things happened.
The Lakers won a game in Portland.
It had been exactly four years and eight months since they beat the Trail Blazers on the road. They’d lost to the Trail Blazers 16 times in a row. They’d lost nail-biters more than once, falling victim to the heroics of Damian Lillard.
But on Saturday, the Lakers turned the narrative. They won 114-110, pushing ahead during a third quarter in which they outscored Portland by 16 points. Despite taking a 20-point lead early in the fourth quarter, Portland threatened as the Lakers committed seven or their 20 turnovers during the final period.
LeBron James led the Lakers with 28 points while Portland’s guards did most of their scoring. Lillard and C.J. McCollum each scored 30 points.
The Lakers’ second unit was particularly effective. All of the players who came off the bench had positive plus/minus ratings in double digits. They helped the team overcome both a sloppy start and a sloppy finish.
Rajon Rondo scored 17 points off the bench and added 10 rebounds and six assists. The Lakers were plus 28 with Rondo on the floor.
The win was the Lakers second consecutive since a tense meeting in which Magic Johnson yelled at Luke Walton about his displeasure over the direction of the Lakers’ offense. On Wednesday, the day after the meeting occurred, the Lakers beat the Dallas Mavericks.
A win in Portland, though, carries more weight. The Trail Blazers are 6-2 and were the third best team in the west last season.