D’Angelo Russell continues to boost his value for Lakers, scoring 34 in blowout win

D’Angelo Russell, far left, celebrates with LeBron James during the Lakers’ 134-110 win over the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday night. Russell finished with 34 points.

The ball bounced off the Lakers’ court as LeBron James trailed, a 39-year-old, 21-year veteran casually gliding into a highlight lob fit for an All-Star Game.

Then later on Sunday night, as the Lakers kept adding to their lead, James hit the paint and contorted his body around a defender for a left-handed slam — that ended with a backwards summersault after he hit the floor.

The precursor to both of those plays was a pass from D’Angelo Russell, the Lakers’ maligned point guard who has resided inside trade machines all over the internet over the past month.

39 years young. pic.twitter.com/0ooUG7TLvK — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 22, 2024

Russell orchestrated so many of the Lakers’ big moments in their 134-110 win against the lousy Portland Trail Blazers, his recent heater coinciding with the dawn of trade season.

Advertisement

Sunday, he had 34 points and eight assists, perfectly matching his deliberate pace with urgency and force in his attention.

He’s averaging 27.2 points since returning to the starting lineup five games ago, making nearly 54 percent of his three-point shots — his best stretch of basketball this season.

He was far from alone Sunday, the Lakers registering a full game of intentions after walking out on the second half in an embarrassing loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday,

Lakers A season worth saving? The Lakers have to figure it out The Lakers are one game below .500 during a season of inconsistent play. With the trade deadline Feb. 8, do they have the assets to improve the team?

James had 28, Austin Reaves had 15 and Antony Davis had 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Lakers in the win.

Malcolm Brogdon, a player the Lakers have had discussions about in the build to the trade deadline next month, led Portland with 23 points.

Advertisement

Russell would, certainly, be a part of those trade discussions — his contract an almost necessary piece in most moves of significance.

But on a night like Sunday, when everything was humming, there wasn’t much thought of upgrading.

And with the game about to put all the way into refrigerator, Russell found himself on the break, again, with James on the other wing. With Brogdon defending, Russell faked a behind-the-back pass off the dribble, pushing the ball back to his right hand instead for a layup — giving himself the starring role in the highlight.

The Lakers “travel” to face the Clippers on Tuesday.