Lakers let lead dissipate late in 119-108 loss to Wizards

For his birthday, the Lakers almost gave Coach Luke Walton a win.

What happened instead is ultimately better for the franchise.

The young Lakers showed fight and shot the ball well. They threatened one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. And then they lost to the Washington Wizards, 119-108. The loss kept the Lakers (21-53) one game worse than the Phoenix Suns.

Both the Suns and Brooklyn Nets lost on Tuesday. The Suns dropped to 22-53 while the Nets dropped to 16-58. Although Brooklyn has won five of its last 10 games, it’s unlikely the Nets will catch the Lakers in the standings given only eight games remain. The Suns, meanwhile remain half a game better than the Lakers. The worse the Lakers’ record is, the better chance they have to win a first-round pick in the top three during this year’s draft lottery.

If the Lakers’ lottery pick drops out of the top three, they’ll surrender that pick to Philadelphia and their 2019 first-round pick to the Orlando Magic. If the pick stays in the top three, their debt to the Magic becomes two second-rounders.

The Lakers fell behind early against the Wizards and trailed by 12 points midway through the first quarter. They stormed back as the quarter closed, constructing an 8-0 run punctuated by a fastbreak layup from David Nwaba at the buzzer. Nwaba grinned as the ball descended through the net and tied the game.

The Lakers led by three at haltime, with D’Angelo Russell having scored 20 points on eight for 13 shooting. They only grew stronger from there.

While the third quarter has often troubled the Lakers, this third quarter emboldned them. A 14-3 run starting with 9:23 left in the third quarter gave the Lakers their first double-digit lead of the game. They led by 16 points during the third, and 13 heading into the fourth quarter.

Then Washington, suddenly playing like a team with a chance at the best record in the Eastern Conference, struck back.

The Lakers didn’t score for the first two minutes and five seconds of the fourth quarter. In the meantime, the Wizards had scored nine points and cut the Lakers once-16-point lead to four.

Later in the fourth, John Wall stole the ball from D’Angelo Russell, took it the length of the court, elevated and dunked the ball to tie the game at 101. It wasn’t the last time the Lakers would lead, but marked a watershed moment in a comeback the Wizards began to start the final period.

