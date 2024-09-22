Rams’ rally from 10 points behind late in fourth quarter to stun 49ers

All Matthew Stafford needed was a chance.

The San Francisco 49ers gave the Rams’ veteran quarterback two opportunities in the final minutes of Sunday’s game at SoFi Stadium and Stafford made them pay both times.

Stafford engineered a game-tying touchdown drive and then a game-winning field goal drive as the Rams came back to defeat the 49ers, 27-24, before a crowd of 74,484.

Joshua Karty kicked a 37-yard field goal with two seconds left to clinch a win that improved the Rams record to 1-2.

Kyren Williams rushed for two touchdowns and also caught a touchdown pass as the Rams avoided falling to 0-3.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings makes a catch in front of Rams cornerback Cobie Durant. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Stafford completed 16 of 26 passes for 221 yards and a touchdown. Williams rushed for 89 yards and two touchdowns in 24 carries. He caught two passes for 27 yards and a touchdown.

San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy tossed three touchdown passes to receiver Jauan Jennings, but it was not enough to hold off the Rams.

It was an important victory for a Rams team that is without injured receiver Cooper Kupp, who is out indefinitely, and receiver Puka Nacua, offensive linemen Steve Avila, Joe Noteboom and Jonah Jackson and defensive backs Darious Williams and John Johnson III are on injured reserve.

The Rams fell behind early when Purdy connected with Jennings for two touchdowns.

Running back Ronnie Rivers’ run for a first down on a fake punt, however, kept alive a Rams drive that Williams finished with a 14-yard reception that he punctuated with a somersault into the end zone.

The Rams got the ball to start the second half, but they were forced to punt and the 49ers took advantage by putting together a long scoring drive.

Purdy’s 31-yard touchdown pass to Jennings put the 49ers ahead, 21-7. After the Rams pulled within seven, the 49ers increased their lead to 10 points with a field goal early in the fourth quarter.

The Rams pulled to within 24-17 on Joshua Karty’s 33-yard field goal with about six minutes left.

They got another chance when Jake Moody’s 55-yard field-goal attempt went wide left, giving Stafford the ball at the Rams’ 45-yard line.

Stafford completed a 50-yard pass to receiver Tutu Atwell, setting up Williams’ short touchdown run that tied the score, 24-24.

Xavier Smith’s 37-yard punt return set up Karty’s game-winning field goal after a crucial pass interference penalty againt the 49ers.