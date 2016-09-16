Around the Horn: Seager brothers make history

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager and Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager are the first brothers in MLB history to each hit at least 25 home runs in the same season…. Washington’s Tanner Roark leads the majors with nine starts this season where he pitched at least seven scoreless innings. Jake Arrieta of the Cubs is next with seven…. Minnesota’s Brian Dozier has 41 homers, the most by a Twins player since Harmon Killebrew hit 41 in 1971…. Anthony Rizzo is only the second Cubs left-handed hitter to have multiple 30-homer, 100-RBI seasons. The other? Billy Williams, who did it in 1965, 1970 and 1972…. Blue Jays right-hander Marco Estrada was 5-3 with a 2.93 ERA in the first half, but is 3-6 with a 5.47 ERA in the second half of the season. Reports are he has a herniated disk in his back. Dodgers fans know a little something about pitchers and herniated disks…. Is it too early to talk about winning two World Series in a row? Cubs Manager Joe Maddon is pretty confident in his team, telling USA Today, “These guys are good, but we’re going to get better. I like what we’ve done a lot this year, and I think it’s been very good, but there’s definitely room for growth and improvement. I absolutely believe next year is going to get better.” Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun on the Cubs: “Who’s going to beat them? That team is so good. They’re just so complete. It’s scary how good they are with all of their depth.”… Major League Baseball has opened a retail store in downtown London, baseball’s first standalone retail space in Europe. So now you can say, “I went to England and all I got was a Dodgers cap.”… The Cubs clinched the division on Sept. 15. The last team to clinch the division earlier than that was the 2008 Angels, who clinched on Sept. 10. The Angels lost in the first round of the playoffs that year.... Using the Wins Above Replacement stat to rank the 10 best players in the AL: 1. Mike Trout, 9.4; 2. Mookie Betts, 8.4; 3. Jose Altuve, 7.7; 4. Josh Donaldson, 6.9; 5. Brian Dozier, 6.7; 6. Kyle Seager, 6.6; 7. Manny Machado, 6.4; 8. Corey Kluber, 6.4; 9. Robinson Cano, 6.2; 10. Adam Eaton, 6.0.

