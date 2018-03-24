Expectations are sky-high for Yankees newcomers Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Boone

He's even been part of an experiment that would move him to left field so that Aaron Judge, last year's rookie of the year, can continue to play right field. So far, the results are, to be kind, inconclusive. The final outcome is unclear but the Yankees need to keep both Stanton and Judge in the lineup to realize the potential of this team. The most likely possibility that has been employed during spring training is having them alternate in the field and as designated hitter.