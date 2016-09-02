Mets starters Jacob deGrom is likely to miss another start

The New York Mets said pitcher Jacob deGrom is likely to miss his next scheduled start because of soreness in his right forearm.

The team made the announcement Friday night during the first inning of its game against NL East-leading Washington. The club said results of an MRI exam Friday were negative and there was no structural damage.

The 2014 NL rookie of the year has been hit hard in losing his last three starts. He got seven days off before pitching Thursday because the Mets were worried he was fatigued. A trainer accompanied deGrom to the clubhouse after his five-inning outing against Miami.

St. Louis activated first baseman Matt Adams, who had been sidelined since Aug. 10 with shoulder inflammation. . . . New York Yankees pitcher Chad Green left Friday’s start at Baltimore in the second inning with right elbow pain. . . . Former Dodgers and Angels pitcher Mat Latos was among seven players added to Washington’s roster as September call-ups.