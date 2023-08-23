Angels’ Shohei Ohtani leaves the mound during second inning for arm fatigue

Angels right-hander Shohei Ohtani pitches in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.

Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani was removed from the mound while pitching in the second inning Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds at Angel Stadium.

The Angels said in the third inning that Ohtani was removed because of arm fatigue.

Ohtani delivered a 94.2 mph pitch, which Christian Encarnacion-Strand fouled off. After the pitch, trainer Mike Frostad, manager Phil Nevin and interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, along with the rest of the infield, went out to Ohtani on the mound. He departed soon after.

In the bottom of the first inning, Ohtani hit his major league-leading 44th home run to give the Angels a 2-0 lead. He was replaced on the mound by Tyler Anderson and Nolan Schanuel came in to pinch-hit for him.

Ohtani had missed his last scheduled start because of arm fatigue. He was expected to have a normal start Wednesday, Nevin said before the game.

“I probably wouldn’t push him past a certain point. I don’t know what that is, but it’s more on how he feels today,” Nevin said. “Just missed one start, so we’re not alarmed. He’s thrown [bullpens] the last two days and felt really good with them.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

