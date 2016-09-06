Stanton returns in limited role

The Miami Marlins, hoping to energize a faltering playoff bid, reinstated slugger Giancarlo Stanton from the disabled list Tuesday, barely three weeks after his season was thought to be over because of a badly strained groin. Manager Don Mattingly said the three-time All-Star initially will be used only as a pinch-hitter. The team also activated first baseman Justin Bour, who had been on the 60-day DL because of an ankle injury

Detroit activated right-hander Jordan Zimmermann, who has been on the DL twice this year because of neck pain. . . . The Cubs activated reliever Hector Rondon, who missed three weeks with triceps soreness. . . . San Diego activated outfielder Jon Jay, who’d been on the 60-day DL with a forearm fracture. . . . Tampa Bay fired hitting coach Derek Shelton and replaced him with minor league hitting coordinator Chad Mottola.