MLB notes: Red Sox' Matt Barnes banned for four games

Boston Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes has been suspended four games and fined for throwing a fastball past the head of Baltimore star Manny Machado.

The commissioner’s office issued the penalty Monday. The Red Sox are off and Barnes is appealing, meaning the reliever can continue to pitch until the process is done.

Barnes was ejected Sunday after sailing a fastball past Machado’s helmet at Baltimore. The right-hander is 2-0 with a 3.60 ERA in nine games this season.

Sano suspended, fined

Minnesota’s Miguel Sano has been suspended for one game and fined by MLB for what the sport termed “aggressive actions” that caused benches to clear during a game against Detroit last weekend.

The Arizona Diamondbacks placed right-handed starter Shelby Miller on the 10-day disabled list because of right elbow inflammation. Miller left in the fifth inning of Sunday’s game against the Dodgers. ... The San Diego Padres placed outfielder Travis Jankowski on the 10-day DL with a bone bruise in his right foot.