Advertisement
Sports

Letters to Sports: Time for MLB to use computer-assisted strike zone

a catcher yells at a referee in his face
Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes, right, and umpire Lance Barrett yell at each other after Barnes was ejected for arguing balls and strikes during the fifth inning of a game in Phoenix earlier this month.
(Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)
Share
1

It’s time to bring on automated balls and strikes. Last Sunday’s Dodgers-Cubs game ended with a called strike three on Freddie Freeman oby a pitch clearly shown on TV to be out of the strike zone. This is not unusual. An analysis from 2018 showed 53 games ended on an erroneous called strike. MLB now devotes such an effort with replays to get everything right. This glaring problem must be corrected.

Richard Balsam
Los Angeles

::

Advertisement

MLB must hold these umps accountable for their egregious bad/missed calls. And it wouldn’t hurt for Dave Roberts to channel his inner Tommy Lasorda during games and “gently” let the umps know how wrong they were.

Rich Hardt
Long Beach

::

Say what you want about all the changes in MLB rules this year. At least the sport is trying to evolve and improve. But one change that is urgently needed is a computer-assisted strike zone.

Bruce Fischer
Huntington Beach

Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes, right, celebrates after Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman struck out to end the baseball game Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Los Angeles. The Cubs won 3-2. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Dodgers

‘We haven’t got it going.’ Dodgers’ offensive woes continue in loss to Cubs

The Dodgers muster six runs in three games against the Cubs, culminating in a 3-2 loss Sunday that also marked the first loss of the season for Julio Urías.

Advertisement

2

Sticky situation

Bill Plaschke has gone from being a Monday morning quarterback to a Thursday morning quarterback. He somehow connects Max Scherzer getting ejected Wednesday to his decision to pass on a start two years ago in a playoff game due to a tired arm. Of course, if Scherzer had started that game and given up four in the first, Bill would have said he was selfish and should have given the start to some one else. Anything for a story.

Bert Bergen
La Cañada

3

Manage this

Here’s a scary thought for Dave Roberts. He might actually have to manage his team during the regular season this year. His previous teams were so stacked with talent that the regular season was essentially on autopilot; not so much this year. In the past, he didn’t start managing until the playoffs, when he often appeared as a deer in the headlights.

David Waldowski
Laguna Woods

4

Lakers split

Lakers coach Darvin Ham was happy with a split against an undermanned Memphis team? What would the late, great Kobe Bryant think of that?

Advertisement

Tamra Donald
Lomita

::

Every now and again a sports personality does something really stupid, and this time it was Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies. After an unimpressive home split of their first two playoff games with the Lakers, Brooks felt compelled to publicly criticize LeBron James for being “old.” Aside from the fact that Brooks has not earned the pedigree to make such a criticism, what was the upside of his comment? I don’t know who will ultimately win this series, but as a coach or teammate of Brooks, I would be telling him to button it up because his mouth certainly is not doing the team any favors.

Alan Abajian
Alta Loma

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) drives between Memphis Grizzlies forward David Roddy (27) and guard Desmond Bane during the second half of Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Lakers

LeBron James labeled ‘old’ by bold Grizzlies guard after Lakers let Game 2 get away

Despite Memphis star Ja Morant being sidelined by a hand injury, the Lakers got caught flat-footed late in Game 2, which the Grizzlies won 103-93.

Advertisement

5

Angels lament

The Times treats the Angels as if they’re from a foreign country. The game write-ups often don’t rate a headline on the first sports page, and Dylan Hernández is more focused on character assassination of Anthony Rendon than the actual games. While I enjoyed Sarah Valenzuela’s thoughtful piece on Logan O’Hoppe, from the game write-up it’s doubtful that she even watched it. Why else, as a baseball fan, would I subscribe to a major newspaper, but to read a thorough game write-up. I can find statistics anywhere on the internet.

Robert E. Ameele
Trabuco Canyon

::

Thank you for the intimate look at Angels rookie Logan O’Hoppe as he spoke about his family and friends who are watching him at Yankee Stadium. Logan choking up while talking about playing for “everybody that you’ve loved,” both present and past, indicated deep facets of his fiber and makeup. Thank you to reporter Sarah Valenzuela for her touching article.

Richie Locasso
Hemet

Los Angeles Angels' Logan O'Hoppe warms up before a baseball game against the New York Yankees Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Angels

It’s more than just a homecoming for Logan O’Hoppe as Angels open series at Yankee Stadium

New York native Logan O’Hoppe grew up as a Yankees fan, and now he’ll be able to play in a stadium that holds a special meaning to him and his family.

Advertisement

6

Play him or trade him

David Fletcher deserves better than this. The eye test shows that when Fletcher is in the everyday lineup, he is a .280/.290 hitter and capable of playing various infield positions. Yet general manager Perry Minasian acquired Brandon Drury and Jake Lamb so now they have to play every day, even though they are hitting poorly. Fletcher deserves better and I would like to see a contending team pick him up so he can show once again that he is a valuable player both on the field and in the dugout.

Bob Sands
La Habra

7

Lacking ownership

Throughout his ownership of the Angels, Arte Moreno has made too many rotten decisions to count. His latest gaffe has the great radio team of Terry Smith and Mark Langston broadcasting away games from a remote booth in Anaheim. Any listener can hear the difference, and it’s not for the better. Both on and off the field, Arte Moreno has been a failure at running a baseball organization.

Jim Fredrick
Manhattan Beach

8

End of an era

I think it’s pretty clear that the Kawhi Leonard/Paul George era is over and it’s time for the Clippers to move on. They can’t rely on either one to play in a game, much less together.

Alvin S. Michaelson
Marina Del Rey

Advertisement

9

Coach and mentor

Darryl Stroh is certainly a legend in local sports and richly deserving of induction to the City Section Hall of Fame. My experiences with him many years ago speak to his qualities as a fine human being.

He had a fearsome reputation with the PE classes at Patrick Henry Middle School when I attended in 1965. And he did indeed look the part of a Marine drill sergeant — square jaw with buzz cut.

I knew Mr. Stroh because he also taught the “special” PE class. All of us in special PE had one physical challenge or another, some minor, like my heart murmur, and some more severe. You can imagine how the regular PE classes viewed us.

What I remember so strongly was Mr. Stroh’s support and encouragement of each of us. He kindly pushed us to accomplish what we could and brought a sense of brotherhood to group that initially would rather have been somewhere else. And heaven help the “normal” kid who teased any of us — that guy would pay a serious price in laps and push-ups.

Even as I’m now 70 years old, that sense of Mr. Stroh’s compassionate caring is with me still — a benchmark and reminder of how we should all treat each other.

Advertisement

Bruce Gibson
San Luis Obispo

Former Granada Hills football and baseball coach Darryl Stroh (right)

High School Sports

Column: City Section Hall of Fame goes old school with coach Darryl Stroh

Granada Hills High’s legendary baseball and football coach Darryl Stroh is among the 2023 class of inductees into the City Section Hall of Fame.

10

Thanks, commish

My vote is for Eric Sondheimer to become the next Southern Section sports commissioner. He clearly knows what it takes to do the job and he writes about fighting for integrity in high school sports.

David Pietrasanta
Encino

::

Advertisement

The Los Angeles Times welcomes expressions of all views. Letters should be brief and become the property of The Times. They may be edited and republished in any format. Each must include a valid mailing address and telephone number. Pseudonyms will not be used.

Email: sports@latimes.com

Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement