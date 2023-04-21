Letters to Sports: Time for MLB to use computer-assisted strike zone

Darryl Stroh is certainly a legend in local sports and richly deserving of induction to the City Section Hall of Fame. My experiences with him many years ago speak to his qualities as a fine human being.

He had a fearsome reputation with the PE classes at Patrick Henry Middle School when I attended in 1965. And he did indeed look the part of a Marine drill sergeant — square jaw with buzz cut.

I knew Mr. Stroh because he also taught the “special” PE class. All of us in special PE had one physical challenge or another, some minor, like my heart murmur, and some more severe. You can imagine how the regular PE classes viewed us.

What I remember so strongly was Mr. Stroh’s support and encouragement of each of us. He kindly pushed us to accomplish what we could and brought a sense of brotherhood to group that initially would rather have been somewhere else. And heaven help the “normal” kid who teased any of us — that guy would pay a serious price in laps and push-ups.

Even as I’m now 70 years old, that sense of Mr. Stroh’s compassionate caring is with me still — a benchmark and reminder of how we should all treat each other.

Advertisement

Bruce Gibson

San Luis Obispo