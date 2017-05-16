MLB: Robinson Cano is latest Mariner on DL

The list of big names on the Seattle Mariners’ disabled list grew Tuesday with the addition of second baseman Robinson Cano because of a quadriceps strain.

The move to place Cano on the 10-day disabled list was not a major surprise after he missed the previous five games with the injury, but continued Seattle’s run of terrible luck staying healthy.

Cano is the ninth Seattle player to land on the disabled list since the start of the season and sixth since April 26, including Felix Hernandez, James Paxton, Hisashi Iwakuma and Mitch Haniger.

The Baltimore Orioles activated catcher Welington Castillo (right shoulder tendinitis) from the disabled list. ... The New York Mets put shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera (sprained left thumb) on the 10-day disabled list and added reliever Neil Ramirez to their battered bullpen.