Baseball notes: J.D. Martinez injured in Arizona debut

Outfielder J.D. Martinez bruised his left hand while striking out Wednesday night, forcing him out of his debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The right fielder was hit on the side of the left hand while swinging at a two-strike pitch from Cincinnati's Tim Adleman in the fourth inning. Martinez's hand was shaking as it was examined. Since the ball hit only his hand during the swing, the at-bat ended in a strikeout.

Martinez left for a defensive replacement in the bottom of the inning. X-rays were negative.

The Diamondbacks sent three prospects to the Detroit Tigers for Martinez on Tuesday, hoping to add some power to the middle of their lineup. He also struck out in his first at-bat, going after a pitch in the dirt.

Sandoval inks minor league deal with Giants

Third baseman Pablo Sandoval, who was just released by the Boston Red Sox for failing to report after being designated for assignment last week, agreed to a minor league deal with the San Francisco Giants, his former team.

Athletics sign first baseman Carter

First baseman Chris Carter, recently released by the New York Yankees, is returning to the Oakland Athletics on a minor league deal.