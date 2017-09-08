MLB notes: Rays-Yankees series moved to New York's Citi Field

The Tampa Bay Rays, who opened their stadium to the Astros and Rangers after Hurricane Harvey, will now be the guests of the New York Mets.

Major League Baseball announced that Citi Field will host what was supposed to be a Yankees at Rays series that starts Monday.

“Wherever we need to play, we'll go play and hope for the best back home,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said in Boston, where Tampa Bay is playing this weekend.

Playing at other neutral sites, like the Baltimore Orioles' Camden Yards and the Chicago White Sox' Guaranteed Rate Field, was considered. But hotel availability was tough to find in both cities, and in New York only the Rays will need lodging.

The Rays will be the home team in the series, so the Yankees — who are 2-0 at Citi Field this season, part of their four-game season sweep of the Mets — will again be the road team in their crosstown rival's park.

“I've watched Weather.com more than I have any advanced report on the Red Sox or anything like that,” Cash said. “There's a lot of concern.”

Etc.

Orioles shortstop J.J. Hardy, who suffered a broken right wrist when was hit by a pitch on June 18, was activated from the disabled list. He is batting .211 in 64 games.