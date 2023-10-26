Nine things to know about the World Series-bound Texas Rangers

It was 12 years ago Friday when David Freese stepped to bat for the St. Louis Cardinals. His name lives in infamy in Arlington, Texas, where the World Series starts Friday.

The World Series was one out from ending in 2011, one strike away from the Texas Rangers winning their first championship. Freese delivered a two-run triple, tying the score and sending the game into extra innings.

In the 11th inning, Freese stepped to the plate again, socking a walkoff home run that drove Busch Stadium into delirium and forced Game 7. The Cardinals rolled to a 6-2 victory, and the Rangers have not returned to the World Series since.

Advertisement

Until now.

The Rangers, born as the Washington Senators in 1961, are one of six major league teams never to win the World Series. This is their chance to defrost the Freese Curse and end a championship drought that has endured through two home cities, five home ballparks, and six decades.

The other teams never to win the World Series? The Colorado Rockies, Milwaukee Brewers, Seattle Mariners, Tampa Bay Rays — and the team that boasted a higher payroll this year than any team outside New York City, your San Diego Padres.

Here are nine things to know about the Rangers heading into Game 1 of the World Series on Friday at 5:03 p.m. PDT: