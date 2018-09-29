MLB: Aaron Judge serves another term as baseball's top selling jersey; Kershaw and Ohtani rank in Top 10

Aaron Judge again has baseball's most popular jersey.
MLB says the Yankee slugger's No. 99 was the top seller for the second straight season. Judge beat out 2017 AL MVP Jose Altuve, who will be trying to repeat as a World Series champion with the Houston Astros next month.
Judge and the Yankees will face Oakland in the AL wild-card game Wednesday. Teammate Giancarlo Stanton was ninth in jersey sales in his first season with New York.
MVP candidates Javier Baez and Mookie Betts each jumped seven spots into the top five. Baez, an electrifying infielder with the Chicago Cubs, ranked third. Betts, the AL MVP favorite with the Boston Red Sox, was fifth.
Clayton Kershaw was fourth on the list in what could be his final season with the Dodgers. Kershaw can opt out of the final two years of his deal at the end of the season. Bryce Harper ranked 13th in the last season of his contract with the Washington Nationals.
Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani ranked eighth. The Japanese rookie also had the most visited player page on the league's website.
Orioles Davis calls it a season with record-low .168 average
Orioles first baseman Chris Davis has evidently put an end to one of the worst seasons in major league history.
Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said Friday that Davis likely won't play in any of the Orioles' final four games.
Davis isn't injured. He's just had enough of a miserable season that's gotten worse down the stretch.
If he doesn't play this weekend, Davis will finish with a .168 batting average, lowest by a qualifier in big league history. The previous record was .179, by Rob Deer in 1991 and Dan Uggla in 2013.
Davis lifted his batting average to .180 on Sept 5. Since then, he's 1 for 37 with 20 strikeouts.
Approached by a reporter before Friday night's game against Houston, Davis declined to comment.
Davis has 16 homers, 49 RBIs and 192 strikeouts in 128 games for a team that owns the worst record in the majors.
The two-time major league home run leader is in the midst of a seven-year, $161 million contract he signed after the 2015 season.