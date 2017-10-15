Dodgers unleash Kenley Jansen and a successful supporting cast of relievers

Tony La Russa gets the credit, or the blame, for the invention of the modern bullpen — the closer, the setup men, the matchups against left-handers and right-handers.

But, as a new generation of baseball minds reinvents bullpen use, La Russa also should be remembered for a maxim the Dodgers are using in their perfect postseason run: Don’t use your closer on some days in the summer, so you can use him every day in October.

What took hold with Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley in Oakland has been happily inherited by Kenley Jansen in Los Angeles.

The Dodgers’ closer has appeared in all five of his team’s playoff games. Brandon Morrow, who has emerged as the setup man, has pitched in all five games too.

The Dodgers are two victories away from their first World Series appearance since 1988, in which the Dodgers slayed Eckersley and the mighty Athletics.

In winning the first two games of the National League championship series against the Chicago Cubs, the Dodgers have leaned on a bullpen that has pitched eight innings without giving up a hit.

In the Dodgers’ five postseason games, the relievers have combined for a 1.37 earned-run average, walking one and striking out 19, and holding opponents to an on-base-plus-slugging percentage of .334. (That is not a misprint.)

Results so fine cannot be by design, but the foundation that made those results possible absolutely was. The Dodgers start with October and work backward, assuming they will make the playoffs and planning how best to succeed when they get there. They won their fifth consecutive division championship this year, with Jansen and a revolving door of supporting relievers.

“The organizational philosophy is not to expend guys too much,” Dodger manager Dave Roberts said. “We understand we still have an extra month to play.”

The Dodgers’ bullpen had the lowest ERA in the major leagues. Their relievers threw the most innings of any bullpen in the major leagues.

However, none of their relievers ranked among the top 10 in the NL in appearances. Jansen ranked tied for 30th. Tony Watson, the only one among the top 25, compiled most of his appearances for the Pittsburgh Pirates, before the Dodgers acquired him July 31.

“It’s a long season,” Roberts said. “The way you execute … is when you have good players and you have depth in the ’pen.”

The Dodgers are scrutinized for the use of the 10-day disabled list as something of a taxi squad, mocked for the revolving door between Los Angeles and their triple-A Oklahoma City affiliate, criticized for the league-leading payroll that makes it all possible. The Dodgers had 14 pitchers make at least 10 relief appearances for them this season.

Photos from the Los Angeles Dodgers' 4-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series.

“There are times you look back in the season, and Kenley was down,” Roberts said. “As a manager, that’s not a good feeling, essentially to make that decision prior to the game that your closer is not going to pitch, even in a save situation.

“But, taking the long view, that’s something we believe in as an organization.”

The results are what they are. And, if the Cubs cannot win four of their next five games, the Dodgers are in the World Series.

Jansen has pitched more than one inning three times in his five appearances this October.

He also would have pitched more than one inning on Sunday, if Watson had not retired both of the batters he faced.

By managing his workload all summer, the Dodgers can maximize their use of Jansen in October. There are more off days in the postseason than in the regular season, and the Dodgers earned additional days off by winning their division and then sweeping the division series.

Jansen has pitched in all five postseason games — but those five appearances have come in a span of 14 days.

“We know that this moment is going to come,” Jansen said, “and we know that I’m going to throw multiple innings, so I was ready for it.”

CAPTION Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talks about assembling his National League Championship Series roster ahead of Game 2 with the Chicago Cubs. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talks about assembling his National League Championship Series roster ahead of Game 2 with the Chicago Cubs. CAPTION Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talks about assembling his National League Championship Series roster ahead of Game 2 with the Chicago Cubs. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talks about assembling his National League Championship Series roster ahead of Game 2 with the Chicago Cubs. CAPTION Times columnist Bill Plaschke and Tribune columnist David Haugh discuss Game 2 of the National League Championship Series between the Dodgers and Cubs. Live Game 2 updates >> Times columnist Bill Plaschke and Tribune columnist David Haugh discuss Game 2 of the National League Championship Series between the Dodgers and Cubs. Live Game 2 updates >> CAPTION Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill talks about pitching in Game 2 and Justin Turner's walk-off home run. Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill talks about pitching in Game 2 and Justin Turner's walk-off home run. CAPTION Cody Bellinger talks about the Dodgers defeating the Cubs in Game 2 of the NLCS. Cody Bellinger talks about the Dodgers defeating the Cubs in Game 2 of the NLCS. CAPTION Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig talks getting his pitch in Game 2 and the NLCS resuming Tuesday in Chicago for Game 3. Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig talks getting his pitch in Game 2 and the NLCS resuming Tuesday in Chicago for Game 3.

bill.shaikin@latimes.com

Follow Bill Shaikin on Twitter @BillShaikin