First of their countrymen to play in MLB

Gift Ngoepe is the first player in major league history from Africa. Here’s a look at the first player from every country other than the United States represented in the majors since 1900:

Afghanistan: Jeff Bronkey (1993-95)

American Samoa: Tony Solaita (1968-79)

Aruba: Gene Kingsale (1996-2003)

Australia: Joe Quinn (1884-1901)

Austria: Joe Koukalik (1904)

Bahamas: Andre Rodgers (1957-67)

Belgium: Brian Lesher (1996-2002)

Belize: Chito Martinez (1991-93)

Brazil: Yan Gomes (2012-17)

Canada: Fred Lake (1891-1910)

China: Harry Kingman (1914)

Colombia: Lou Castro (1902)

Cuba: Chick Pedroes (1902)

Curacao: Hensley Meulens (1989-96)

Czech Republic: Frank Rooney (1914)

Denmark: Olaf Henriksen (1911)

Dominican Republic: Ozzie Virgil (1956-69)

Finland: John Michaelson (1921)

France: Claude Gouzzie (1903)

Germany: Pep Benninger (1902-09)

Greece: Al Campanis (1943)

Guam: John Hattig (2006)

Honduras: Gerald Young (1987-94)

Hong Kong: Austin Brice (2016-17)

Indonesia: Tom Mastny (2006-08)

Ireland: Mike O’Neil (1901-07)

Italy: Lou Polli (1932-44)

Jamaica: Chili Davis (1981-99)

Japan: Masanori Murakami (1964-65)

Latvia: Joe Zapustas (1933)

Lithuania: Dovydas Neverauskas (2017)

Mexico: Mel Almada (1933-39)

Netherlands: Jack Lelivelt (1909-14)

Nicaragua: Dennis Martinez (1976-98)

Norway: Jimmy Wiggs (1903-06)

Panama: Humberto Robinson (1955-60)

Philippines: Bobby Chouinard (1996-2001)

Poland: Henry Peploski (1929)

Puerto Rico: Hiram Bithorn (1942-47)

Russia: Jake Livingstone (1901)

Saudi Arabia: Craig Stansberry (2007-09)

Singapore: Robin Jennings (1996-2001)

Slovakia: Jack Quinn (1909-33)

South Korea: Chan Ho Park (1994-2010)

Spain: Al Cabrera (1913)

Sweden: Charlie Bold (1914)

Switzerland: Otto Hess (1902-1915)

Taiwan: Chin-Feng Chen (2002-05)

U.S. Virgin Islands: Joe Christopher (1959-66)

United Kingdom: Ted Lewis (1896-1901)

Venezuela: Alex Carrasquel (1939-49)

Vietnam: Danny Graves (1996-2006)

Note: Ed Porray, who played for Buffalo of the Federal League in 1914, is the only person with this designation on his birth certificate: “Born at sea, on ship on the Atlantic Ocean.” As such, he is the only major leaguer to not have a country as his place of birth.

Source: baseball-reference.com

