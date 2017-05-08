First of their countrymen to play in MLB

PITTSBURGH, PA - APRIL 24: Dovydas Neverauskas #66 of the Pittsburgh Pirates makes his Major League

Dovydas Neverauskas made his MLB debut on April 24, 2017, for the Pittsburgh Pirates, becoming the first player from Lithuana to play in the majors. (Justin K. Aller / Getty Images)