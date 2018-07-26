MLB: Rays trade Eovaldi and Andriese

The Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday traded starter Nathan Eovaldi to the Boston Red Sox and reliever Matt Andriese to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Eovaldi, a right-hander who returned this season after elbow ligament-replacement surgery in 2016, is 3-4 with a 4.26 earned-run average in 10 starts.
The Rays received minor league left-hander Jalen Beeks in the deal.
The right-handed Andriese was sent to Arizona in exchange for minor league catcher Michael Perez and minor league pitcher Brian Shaffer.
Andriese is 3-4 with a 4.07 ERA in 23 relief appearances and four starts.
Making amends
The Seattle Mariners say they have “made amends” with former female employees who, more than 10 years ago, made allegations of harassment against Kevin Mather, the team’s current president and chief executive.
The Seattle Times detailed some of the allegations against Mather and two former executives.
The newspaper reported the club had made settlement payments of about $500,000 to the two women.
Etc.
In Tampa Bay’s 3-2 victory over the New York Yankees, reliever Sergio Romo became the 11th pitcher since 1908 to also play third base in the same game and the first since the Philadelphia Phillies’ Bill Wilson at Pittsburgh on Aug. 6, 1971. ... Yankees general manager Brian Cashman expects injured catcher Gary Sanchez will be sidelined until late August or early September because of a strained right groin. ... With a 3-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants, the Seattle Mariners improved to 27-12 in one-run games. ... Until a 4-0 loss to the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Pirates had won 11 games in a row for the first time since Sept. 12-22, 1996.