MLB: Rays trade Eovaldi and Andriese

In Tampa Bay’s 3-2 victory over the New York Yankees, reliever Sergio Romo became the 11th pitcher since 1908 to also play third base in the same game and the first since the Philadelphia Phillies’ Bill Wilson at Pittsburgh on Aug. 6, 1971. ... Yankees general manager Brian Cashman expects injured catcher Gary Sanchez will be sidelined until late August or early September because of a strained right groin. ... With a 3-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants, the Seattle Mariners improved to 27-12 in one-run games. ... Until a 4-0 loss to the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Pirates had won 11 games in a row for the first time since Sept. 12-22, 1996.