Advertisement
Sports

Josh Hader signs five-year, $95-million deal with the Astros

Relief pitcher Josh Hader during a game on Sept. 20, 2023. Hader and the Astros agreed to a $95 million, five-year contract.
Relief pitcher Josh Hader during a game on Sept. 20, 2023. Hader and the Astros agreed to a $95-million, five-year contract on Friday.
(Denis Poroy / Associated Press)
By Ronald Blum
Associated Press
Share

Hard-throwing reliever Josh Hader and the Houston Astros agreed to a $95-million, five-year contract on Friday, a person familiar with the negotiations told the Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was subject to a successful physical.

Hader will get a $19-million salary in each of the next five seasons, none of it deferred. He gets a full no-trade provision and would receive a $1-million bonus for winning the Mariano Rivera/Trevor Hoffman Reliever of the Year Award.

Advertisement

Hader’s deal can be considered the most lucrative for a relief pitcher, even while falling short of the total dollars in Edwin Díaz’s $102-million, five-year contract with the New York Mets that began last year. Díaz’s deal includes $26.5 million in deferred payments he won’t completely receive until 2042 and was valued at $93.2 million for baseball’s luxury tax and $88.8 million by the players’ association.

Milwaukee Brewers' Josh Hader is headed to Padres.

Sports

San Diego Padres acquire Milwaukee Brewers closer Josh Hader in trade

The San Diego Padres acquire All-Star closer Josh Hader from Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for four players.

Aug. 1, 2022

Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement