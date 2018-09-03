MLB: Yankees manager Aaron Boone serves his suspension

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone served a one-game suspension Sunday for his heated argument Friday night with home plate umpire Nic Lentz.
Boone made the highlight shows for getting into a crouch to explain his displeasure with Lentz’s strike zone, though he was punished for bumping caps with Lentz and jabbing his pointer finger in the umpire’s face.
“Obviously, I got a little too close for comfort there, so that’s part of the deal,” said Boone, who was informed of the decision by one of his predecessors, MLB chief baseball officer Joe Torre.
It was the first suspension for Boone, whose ejection was his third of his rookie season.
Boston Red Sox starting pitchers Chris Sale and David Price could return to the rotation as early as next weekend, manager Alex Cora said.