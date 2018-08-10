Advertisement

MLB's Players' Weekend is back, and so are the nicknames

Eduardo Gonzalez
By
Aug 10, 2018 | 9:05 AM
MLB's Players' Weekend is back, and so are the nicknames
Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner is seen wearing his Players' Weekend jersey last season against the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Back for a second consecutive year, MLB players across the league will be able to show their personalities and passion during Players’ Weekend. This year’s event is Aug. 24-26.

Players again will be able to wear their nicknames instead of their last names on their jerseys. And they’ll have the choice of wearing T-shirts highlighting a cause or charity during pregame workouts and postgame interviews.

Advertisement

Here are the nicknames the Angels and Dodgers will be using:

Angels

Jose Alvarez: “Kíke”

Justin Anderson: “Ando”

Francisco Arcia: “Frankie”

Jaime Barria: “El Pana”

Cam Bedrosian: “Bedrock”

Jose Briceno: “Ore”

Kole Calhoun: “Koleman”

Kaleb Cowart: “Pal”

Zack Cozart: “L.A. Coz”

Jose Fernandez: “Jotave”

David Fletcher: “Fletch”

Andrew Heaney: “Heandog”

Advertisement

Jake Jewell: “Bob”

Jim Johnson: “J.J.”

Jefry Marte: “El Bley”

Alex Meyer: “Bubba”

Keynan Middleton: “Major Key”

Shohei Ohtani: “Showtime”

Blake Parker: “B-Easy”

Felix Pena: “La Befla”

Albert Pujols: “The Machine”

JC Ramirez: “J.C. Time”

Noe Ramirez: “Otto”

Garrett Richards: “G-Rich”

Rene Rivera: “Moncho”

Hansel Robles: “El Peñaco”

Matt Shoemaker: “Shoe”

Andrelton Simmons: “Simón”

Tyler Skaggs: “Swaggy”

Nick Tropeano: “Nitro”

Mike Trout: “Kiiiiid”

Justin Upton: “J - UP”

Blake Wood: “BLOCK-A”

Chris Young: “C Y”

Eric Young Jr.: “EYJ”

Dodgers

Scott Alexander: “Scottie Boy”

John Axford: “Ax Man”

Pedro Baez: “La Mula”

Austin Barnes: “Sam”

Cody Bellinger: “Belli”

Walker Buehler: “Ferris”

JT Chargois: “Shag”

Tony Cingrani: “Grani”

Brian Dozier: “Bull”

Josh Fields: “Fields”

Dylan Floro: “F Lordo”

Erik Goeddel: “Goody”

Yasmani Grandal: “Yazmanian Devil”

Enrique Hernandez: “Kiké”

Rich Hill: “D. Mountain”

Daniel Hudson: “Huddy”

Kenley Jansen: “Kenleyfornia”

Matt Kemp: “Matt”

Clayton Kershaw: “Kersh”

Tom Koehler: “TK”

Manny Machado: “El Ministro”

Kenta Maeda: “Maeken”

Max Muncy: “Munce”

Joc Pederson: “King”

Yasiel Puig: “Wild Horse”

Hyun-Jin Ryu: “Monster”

Zac Rosscup: “Cup”

Dennis Santana: “Anfernee”

Corey Seager: “Seags”

Ross Stripling: “Chicken Strip”

Chris Taylor: “CT3”

Justin Turner: “Redturn2”

Julio Urias: “El Culichi”

Chase Utley: “Silver Fox”

Pat Venditte: “P-VITTY”

Alex Wood: “AWOOD”

Some creative ones from other teams include Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Brad Boxberger who’ll be using an emoji of a box and hamburger for his nickname, which is a first for the league; Atlanta Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte’s “Game Ender”; Cleveland Indians pitcher Shane Bieber’s “Not Justin”; and Baltimore Orioles pitcher Paul Fry’s “Papa Frita.”

You can see the full list here.

Besides the nicknames, on the right sleeve of each uniform will be a patch on which players can write the name of a person who either helped in their development or inspired them. The uniforms overall will feature brighter colors.

Fans can purchase game-worn jerseys off the league’s website.

Advertisement
Advertisement