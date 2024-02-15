Advertisement
Sports

Photos: Shohei Ohtani welcomed by Dodgers fans in Phoenix

Bearing the scar of Tommy John surgery, Shohei Ohtani stretches at the Dodgers' first day of full-squad spring workouts Wednesday in Phoenix.
Bearing the scar of Tommy John surgery, Shohei Ohtani stretches at the Dodgers’ first day of full-squad spring workouts Wednesday in Phoenix.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
By Robert GauthierStaff Photographer 
PHOENIX — 

The Dodgers already had signature players in Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts, but Shohei Ohtani is of another universe.

Ohtani is a celebrity.

As perhaps the most popular player in the game, who just joined the sport’s most glamorous team, Ohtani figures to be baseball’s most scrutinized player since Barry Bonds broke Hank Aaron’s career home run record in 2007.

Not every player will welcome the extra attention Ohtani brings. Already, the Dodgers clubhouse is overrun in the morning by reporters, leading to fewer players spending time there than in previous camps. Check out the frenzy at the Dodgers’ training camp.

Christian Bujand, 10, joins a throng of fans hoping for an autograph from Shohei Ohtani as Dodgers spring training gets into full swing.
Christian Bujand, 10, joins a throng of fans hoping for an autograph from Shohei Ohtani as Dodgers spring training gets into full swing.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Dodgers players run sprints in the outfield.
Dodgers players run sprints in the outfield during the first day of full-squad spring training.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Shohei Ohtani, right, in the batting cage at Dodgers spring training.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Pitchers Walker Buehler and Daniel Hudson look on as pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, left, delivers a pitch
Walker Buehler and Daniel Hudson look on as fellow pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, left, delivers from the mound.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Shohei Ohtani warms up before taking some swings in the batting cage.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Fans wait for players to arrive at Camelback Ranch for the Dodgers' first day of full-squad spring workouts.
Fans wait for players to arrive at Camelback Ranch for the Dodgers’ first day of full-squad spring workouts.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Robert Gauthier

Robert Gauthier has been with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. He was the photographer for a project detailing the failings of an L.A. public hospital that won the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for public service. Before The Times, Gauthier worked at the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Escondido Times-Advocate and the Bernardo News in San Diego County, his hometown.

