Photos: Shohei Ohtani welcomed by Dodgers fans in Phoenix

The Dodgers already had signature players in Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts, but Shohei Ohtani is of another universe.
Ohtani is a celebrity.
As perhaps the most popular player in the game, who just joined the sport’s most glamorous team, Ohtani figures to be baseball’s most scrutinized player since Barry Bonds broke Hank Aaron’s career home run record in 2007.
Not every player will welcome the extra attention Ohtani brings. Already, the Dodgers clubhouse is overrun in the morning by reporters, leading to fewer players spending time there than in previous camps. Check out the frenzy at the Dodgers’ training camp.
