Bryce Harper turned down a 10-year, $300-million offer from the Nationals

Bryce Harper turned down a contract offer from the Washington Nationals before becoming a free agent this offseason, The Times confirmed on Wednesday.
That offer, for 10 years and approximately $300 million with no opt out, is off the table now, although the team could still resume talks with the six-time All Star.
Harper has spent all seven of his pro seasons with the Nationals. He was the National League Rookie of the Year in 2012 and the NL MVP in 2015, when he led the league with 42 home runs.
He has 184 home runs, 521 RBIs and a .900 OPS.
“We've had conversations and we utilized our exclusivity to negotiate with him late in the season through when he became eligible to sign with a team,” Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said Tuesday at baseball’s general managers’ meetings. “We didn't get anything done, but he's a guy that is near and dear to us and we are not closing any doors.”
Staff writer Jorge Castillo contributed to this report.
