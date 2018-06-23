Three up, three down: Steven Brault belts out anthem; Diamondbacks question defensive runs saved

Chin music: The Angels had the “singing usher” in Ed Hoffman, the father of Hall of Fame closer Trevor Hoffman who sang the national anthem on occasion during his two decades as a stadium employee before he died in 1995. The Pirates have a singing pitcher in Steven Brault, a left-hander who belted out the anthem — quite well, actually — before Tuesday night’s game in PNC Park. Brault is no lounge act. He was involved in theater and choir as a youth in La Mesa, was a vocal performance major at Regis University in Colorado and sang the anthem before several minor league games. “It’s something my grandma always wanted me to do,” Brault said, “to sing the anthem before a major league game.”