Three up, three down: Won-loss record shouldn't keep deGrom from Cy Young award

Not-so-dark knight: Matt Harvey is about to hit free agency, five months after his exile from the Mets. “There’s only one team out there I would not sign with,” Harvey said. The feeling is mutual; the Mets have a bright top three returning in deGrom, Noah Syndergaard and Zack Wheeler. But, after the Cincinnati Reds extended him a fresh start, Harvey pitched regularly, and decently. For the first time in three years, he completed a season free of injury. He went 7-7 with a 4.50 ERA for the Reds, giving up three or fewer runs in 14 of his last 18 starts. He threw 155 innings this year and should be good for more next year, and that could fit well on an Angels team on which no pitcher besides Andrew Heaney threw even 130 innings this year. In 2007, the Angels offered Harvey a $1-million bonus to sign out of high school. He wanted $2 million and passed.