Upsets and impressive wins welcome new teams in the top 10 and poll

Eduardo Gonzalez
By
Oct 07, 2018 | 12:05 PM
Notre Dame wide receiver Miles Boykin (81) makes a catch over Virginia Tech defensive back Jovonn Quillen (26) during the second half on Saturday. Notre Dame won 45-23. (Steve Helber / Associated Press)

A couple of upsets in the top 15 shook things up in this week’s Associated Press top 25 football poll.

Alabama continues its historic run at the top spot with 59 first-place votes followed by Georgia at No. 2, Ohio State with one first-place vote, Clemson with one first-place vote and Notre Dame rounding out the top five.

Penn State, Texas and Central Florida are welcomed into the top 10 at No. 8, 9, and 10, respectively, while Oklahoma, Louisiana State and Auburn drop out from the group.

Texas’ 48-45 shootout win over rival Oklahoma catapults the Longhorns 10 spots up while Florida’s 27-19 win over Louisiana State jumped the Gators eight spots from No. 22 to No. 14.

Auburn’s 23-9 road loss to Mississippi State dropped the Tigers the most within the top 25 at 13 spots from No. 8 to No. 21 while Stanford’s 40-21 loss to Utah dropped the Cardinal from No. 14 to completely out of the poll.

Texas A&M and Mississippi State both return to the top 25 at No. 22 and No. 24 while newcomers include South Florida and Cincinnati at No. 23 and No. 25. Besides Stanford, Michigan State, Virginia Tech and Oklahoma State all fell out of the top 25.

The Southeastern Conference this week boasts the most teams in the poll with eight while the next conference closest to that number is the Big Ten with four.

Pac-12 teams ranked this week include No. 7 Washington, No. 17 Oregon and No. 19 Colorado. Stanford, Washington State and Utah all received votes at 59, 46 and 9, respectively.

1. Alabama (59)

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State (1)

4. Clemson (1)

5. Notre Dame

6. West Virginia

7. Washington

8. Penn State

9. Texas

10. Central Florida

11. Oklahoma

12. Michigan

13. Louisiana State

14. Florida

15. Wisconsin

16. Miami, Fla.

17. Oregon

18. Kentucky

19. Colorado

20. North Carolina State

21. Auburn

22. Texas A&M

23. South Florida

24. Mississippi State

25. Cincinnati

The next poll will be released on Oct. 14.

