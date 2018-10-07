Upsets and impressive wins welcome new teams in the top 10 and poll

A couple of upsets in the top 15 shook things up in this week’s Associated Press top 25 football poll.
Alabama continues its historic run at the top spot with 59 first-place votes followed by Georgia at No. 2, Ohio State with one first-place vote, Clemson with one first-place vote and Notre Dame rounding out the top five.
Penn State, Texas and Central Florida are welcomed into the top 10 at No. 8, 9, and 10, respectively, while Oklahoma, Louisiana State and Auburn drop out from the group.
Texas’ 48-45 shootout win over rival Oklahoma catapults the Longhorns 10 spots up while Florida’s 27-19 win over Louisiana State jumped the Gators eight spots from No. 22 to No. 14.
Auburn’s 23-9 road loss to Mississippi State dropped the Tigers the most within the top 25 at 13 spots from No. 8 to No. 21 while Stanford’s 40-21 loss to Utah dropped the Cardinal from No. 14 to completely out of the poll.
Texas A&M and Mississippi State both return to the top 25 at No. 22 and No. 24 while newcomers include South Florida and Cincinnati at No. 23 and No. 25. Besides Stanford, Michigan State, Virginia Tech and Oklahoma State all fell out of the top 25.
The Southeastern Conference this week boasts the most teams in the poll with eight while the next conference closest to that number is the Big Ten with four.
Pac-12 teams ranked this week include No. 7 Washington, No. 17 Oregon and No. 19 Colorado. Stanford, Washington State and Utah all received votes at 59, 46 and 9, respectively.
1. Alabama (59)
2. Georgia
3. Ohio State (1)
4. Clemson (1)
5. Notre Dame
6. West Virginia
7. Washington
8. Penn State
9. Texas
10. Central Florida
11. Oklahoma
12. Michigan
13. Louisiana State
14. Florida
15. Wisconsin
16. Miami, Fla.
17. Oregon
18. Kentucky
19. Colorado
20. North Carolina State
21. Auburn
22. Texas A&M
23. South Florida
24. Mississippi State
25. Cincinnati
The next poll will be released on Oct. 14.