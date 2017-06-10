Tapwrit wins the 149th Belmont Stakes by overtaking favored Irish War Cry in the stretch

Tapwrit overtook favored Irish War Cry in the stretch to win the Belmont Stakes by two lengths, giving trainer Todd Pletcher his third victory in the final leg of the Triple Crown.

Ridden by Jose Ortiz, Tapwrit ran 1 1/2 miles in 2:30.02 on his home track on Saturday. Ortiz's brother Irad won the race last year with Creator.

Tapwrit finished sixth in the Kentucky Derby and skipped the Preakness. Five of the last nine Belmont winners followed that same path.

Pletcher took two of the three Triple Crown races, having saddled Always Dreaming to victory in the Derby.

Tapwrit paid $12.60, $6.50 and $5 at 5-1 odds. Irish War Cry returned $4.70 and $3.90, while Patch, the one-eyed horse trained by Pletcher, paid $6.50 to show.

On the Belmont undercard, it was a big day for jockey Mike Smith and trainer Bob Baffert while Songbird captured her comeback, winning the $750,000 Ogden Phipps Stakes for fillies and mares.

Smith won five of the first seven stakes he rode in, teaming with Baffert for four of those victories.

“It's pretty big for us,” Baffert said. “They were the favorites, but the odds were against us. How can you win them all? Mike Smith was huge.”

Smith and Baffert, who are based in Southern California, combined to take the richest race of the undercard, the $1.2 million Metropolitan Handicap, with Mor Spirit ($7.10 to win).

They also won the $700,000 Acorn with Abel Tasman ($6.30), the $500,000 Woody Stephens with American Anthem ($5.90) and the $150,000 Easy Goer with West Coast ($5.70).

The last time Smith won five races at Belmont Park was on May 11, 1991.