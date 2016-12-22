College basketball: No. 24 Cincinnati rallies for an overtime victory over Marshall, 93-91

Troy Caupain rebounded his missed shot and made a short jumper with 0.7 of a second left in overtime Thursday night, rallying No. 24 Cincinnati to a 93-91 victory over visiting Marshall.

The Bearcats (10-2) trailed by as many as 15 points in regulation and held the lead only briefly, 75-74,on Tre Scott’s free throw with 2:49 left. A three-pointer by Jacob Evans III off a Marshall turnover tied it at 80 and sent it to overtime.

Gary Clark led Cincinnati with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Stevie Browning scored 28 points for Marshall (7-5) and made a career-high six three-pointers.

No. 3 Kansas 71, at Nevada Las Vegas 53: Josh Jackson scored 21 points and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk had 20 as the Jayhawks (11-1) took a 22-point halftime lead and eased past the Rebels (7-6).

at No. 16 Indiana 97, Austin Peay 62: James Blackmon Jr. scored 24 points and Robert Johnson added 20 as the Hoosiers (10-2) extended their home-court winning streak to 26 games — the fifth-longest in school history. Josh Robinson had 21 points for the Governors (4-9), who have lost seven in a row.

Southland

UC Irvine 62, at Texas El Paso 57: Jaron Martin scored 22 points, making six of 10 three-point tries, and the Anteaters (6-9) handed the Miners (2-9) their eighth consecutive defeat in the Sun Bowl Invitational. UC Irvine outrebounded UTEP, 43-24, with Ioannis Dimakopoulous getting 11.

Nevada 67, UC Santa Barbara 66: Marcus Marshall made a season-high seven three-pointers and scored 25 points as the Wolf Pack (11-2) held on to beat the Gauchos (1-9) at the South Point Holiday Hoops Classic in Las Vegas for their sixth win in a row. Gabe Vincent led UCSB with 23 points.

at Montana 71, Pepperdine 70: Ahmaad Rorie scored 20 points and dished out eight assists as the Grizzlies (5-8) survived down the stretch against the Waves (4-8). Pepperdine shot 52% from the field, but Montana made 13 three-pointers and forced 19 turnovers.

at Denver 73, UC Riverside 55: The Highlanders (1-8) dropped their seventh game in a row, as Joe Rosga had 18 points, five assists and had three steals for the Pioneers (8-5). Secean Johnson led UC Riverside with 15 points.

at Long Beach State 56, Colorado State 55: Roschon Prince grabbed an offensive rebound and made a game-winning jumper with six seconds left to lift the 49ers(5-10) to their 10th consecutive home victory. Long Beach State seemed in control with a 46-31 lead with 10:30 to play, but the Rams rallied and took a 55-54 edge with 16 seconds left.

Texas Arlington 80, at Loyola Marymount 77: Brandon Brown scored 22 points for the Lions (6-4), but Steven Haney Jr.’s three-pointer at the buzzer came up short, as did LMU’s late rally from a 10-point deficit against the Mavericks (10-3), who won their ninth game in a row.

at Cal State Fullerton 77, Portland 72 (OT): Tre Coggins scored 24 points and made six three-pointers, including a key three-pointer late in overtime, to lift the Titans (5-7). Khalil Ahmad scored 15 of his 21 points in the first half for Fullerton.