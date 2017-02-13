College basketball: West Virginia blows 14-point lead late at Kansas

Frank Mason III had 24 points, including two free throws to cap a frantic comeback from 14 down in the final three minutes of regulation, and No. 3 Kansas stunned No. 9 West Virginia, 84-80, in overtime Monday night to assume control of the Big 12 race.

Devonte Graham added 18 points, hitting two of his five three-pointers in the extra period, and Josh Jackson added 14 points and 11 rebounds as the Jayhawks (23-3, 11-2) avenged a loss in Morgantown while extending their lead over fourth-ranked Baylor to two games in the league standings.

Esa Ahmad scored 20 points and Tarik Phillip had 18 for the Mountaineers (20-6, 8-5), who appeared to have the game locked up when they led, 64-50, with 2:58 left in the second half.

at Texas Tech 84, No. 4 Baylor 78: Keenan Evans scored 23 points, Niem Stevenson had 21 and the Red Raiders toppled the Bears.

Texas Tech rallied in the second half after blowing an early 12-point lead. The Red Raiders opened the game with an 11-0 run and used an identical spurt late in the second half to go ahead to stay.

No. 8 Louisville 76, at Syracuse 72 (OT): The Cardinals scored 10 consecutive points in overtime, including five straight by Anas Mahmoud, to outlast the Orange.

John Gillon sent the game to overtime on a three-pointer for Syracuse with 40 seconds to go in regulation that tied the score at 58. The Orange took a 63-61 lead on two free throws by Andrew White, but Louisville scored the next 10 points to take control and hold on.

No. 2 Villanova 75, at DePaul 62: Jalen Brunson scored 18 points, Josh Hart had 16 and the Wildcats beat the lowly Blue Demons.

Brunson went four for eight from the field and eight for nine at the free-throw line in the Wildcats’ sixth straight victory. Mikal Bridges added 15 points, and Kris Jenkins finished with 13.

The Blue Demons lost their ninth straight.