College basketball roundup: Purdue barely avoids an upset

Isaac Haas made a tiebreaking free throw with four seconds to play and No. 5 Purdue escaped with a 70-69 victory over Michigan on Tuesday night at Ann Arbor, Mich.

The Boilermakers (16-2, 5-0 Big Ten Conference) have won 12 games in a row and are 5-0 in conference play for the first time since 1989-90.

The Wolverines (14-4, 3-2) had a winning streak ended at seven games.

Zavier Simpson had 15 points for Michigan.

at No. 2 West Virginia 57, Baylor 54: Jevon Carter made a go-ahead three-point basket with 57.5 seconds left to lift the Mountaineers (15-1, 4-0 Big 12 Conference), who extended the nation’s longest winning streak to 15 games. The Bears (11-5, 1-3) held West Virginia to 31.1% (19 of 61) shooting.

at No. 3 Virginia 68, Syracuse 61: Kyle Guy scored 22 points to lead the Cavaliers (15-1, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who took a season-high 27 three-point shots and made nine. Frank Howard scored 18 points for the Orange (12-5, 1-3), who shot under 40% and managed only three assists on 23 baskets.

at No. 9 Oklahoma 75, No. 8 Texas Tech 65: Trae Young scored 27 points, 22 in the second half, to help the Sooners (13-2, 3-1 Big 12) win at home for the 11th time in a row. Keenan Evans scored 19 points for the Red Raiders (14-2, 3-1).

at No. 12 Kansas 83, Iowa State 78: Malik Newman scored a career-high 27 points and the Jayhawks (13-3, 3-1 Big 12) held off the Cyclones (9-6, 0-4), who got 27 points from Lindell Wigginton.

at Marquette 84, No. 13 Seton Hall 64: Andrew Rowsey scored 31 points and the Golden Eagles (12-5, 3-2 Big East Conference) used a 16-0 run in the second half to pull away. Ismael Sanogo led the Pirates (14-3, 3-1) with 14 points.

at No. 21 Kentucky 74, Texas A&M 73: P.J. Washington made a steal that led to Kevin Knox’s go-ahead layup with 2 minutes 28 seconds left, and scored four points down the stretch to help the Wildcats (13-3, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) rally. Tyler Davis had 21 points for the Aggies (11-5, 0-4).

No. 24 Tennessee 92, at Vanderbilt 84: Grant Williams scored a career-best 37 points and the Volunteers (11-4, 2-2 SEC) rallied from a 10-point deficit in the second half. Saben Lee led the Commodores (6-10, 1-3) with 21 points.

at No. 25 Creighton 85, Butler 74: Marcus Foster scored 23 points and the Bluejays (14-3, 4-1 Big East) improved to 11-0 at home. The Bulldogs (12-6, 2-3) lost their consecutive game since upsetting then-No. 1 Villanova on Dec. 30.

SOUTHLAND

MEN WEDNESDAY

Cal State Northridge at Long Beach State 7:30 p.m.