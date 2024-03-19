March Madness regional breakdowns: Teams and players to watch

Connecticut center Donovan Clingan is guarded by Seton Hall center Jaden Bediako during a game on March 3. (Jessica Hill / Associated Press)

No. 1 CONNECTICUT: The defending national champion didn’t land an easy path, with last season’s Final Four participants Florida Atlantic and San Diego State, and an arguable No. 1 seed in Iowa State all in the same region. Center Donovan Clingan (12.5 ppg, 7.2 rpg) was a key factor in UConn winning its first Big East tournament title since 2011.

No. 2 IOWA STATE: The Cyclones were widely projected to be a No. 1 seed, but their weak nonconference schedule was seen as a liability. The balanced Iowa State lineup is coming off a 69-41 win over top-ranked Houston in the Big 12 tournament title game.

No. 3 ILLINOIS: The Illini won the Big Ten tournament title and the team’s 26 wins are the program’s most in the last 18 years. Terrence Shannon Jr. leads the Illini in scoring at 22.6 points per game, the program’s highest single-season scoring average in 51 years.

No. 4 AUBURN: The Tigers enter the NCAA tournament on a six-game winning streak. Auburn defeated Florida for its third Southeastern Conference tournament title in school history and coach Bruce Pearl’s 200th career win leading the program.

Cinderella search

Stetson’s Jalen Blackmon set a conference record for most points scored in a tournament title game, finishing with 43 and earning MVP honors. Blackmon ranks No. 10 nationally with 21.5 points per game. The Hatters are making the first NCAA tournament appearance in school history.

Players to watch

Johni Broome, center, Auburn: The All-SEC first team and All-SEC defensive team selection is a key leader averaging 16.2 points and 8.4 rebounds.

Riley Minix, guard, Morehead State: The Ohio Valley tournament MVP ranks among the top three nationally in field goals made (263) and averages 20.8 points.

Terrence Shannon Jr., guard, Illinois: Shannon ranks third nationally in scoring at 22.6 points per game, scoring 40 points against Nebraska and 34 against Wisconsin during the Big Ten tournament.

Rim shots

Morehead State set a single-season program record with 318 made three-pointers so far this season.

Oddsmakers favor UConn to repeat as national champion. The Huskies have lost once since Dec. 20, winning their last eight games by an average margin of 21.2 points.

The region features two elite defenses, with Auburn ranked No. 3 nationally in field-goal percentage defense (38.5%) and Iowa State ranked No. 4 nationally in scoring defense (61.3 points allowed per game).

THURSDAY — BROOKLYN

No. 1 Connecticut (31-3, Big East champion) vs. No. 16 Stetson (22-12, Atlantic Sun champion) — Hatters head coach Donnie Jones was an assistant at Florida when the Gators became the most recent program to win back-to-back national titles, a feat UConn is trying to match.

No. 8 Florida Atlantic (25-8, at-large) vs. 9 Northwestern (21-11, at-large) — Northwestern guard Boo Buie earned first team All-Big Ten honors after ranking in the top five in the league in scoring (18.9 ppg) and assists (5.2 apg), and FAU guard Johnell Davis was the co-American Athletic player of the year (18.2 ppg, 6.3 rpg).

THURSDAY — OMAHA

No. 6 Brigham Young (23-10, at-large) vs. No. 11 Duquesne (24-11, Atlantic 10 champion) — Dukes coach Keith Dambrot, LeBron James’ coach during his first two high school seasons, led Duquesne to four conference tournament wins and its first NCAA bid since 1977. Jaxson Robinson has been a key threat off the bench for BYU, earning Big 12 sixth man of the year honors. The Cougars rank No. 2 nationally in three-pointers per game (11.2).

No. 3 Illinois (26-8, Big Ten champion) vs. 14 Morehead State (26-8, Ohio Valley champion) — The Eagles are the winningest Division I men’s basketball program in Kentucky during the last four seasons with 93 victories. Morehead State set a school single-season record with 318 made three-pointers. Illinois is making its fourth consecutive NCAA tournament appearance and features three consensus All-Americans.

No. 7 Washington State (24-9, at-large) vs. No. 10 Drake (28-6, Missouri Valley champion) — Drake’s Tucker DeVries has won Missouri Valley Conference player of the year and tournament most outstanding player honors two years in a row. The 6-foot-7 guard averages 21.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists. The Cougars are making the program’s first NCAA tournament bid since 2008. Pac-12 freshman of the year Myles Rice averages 15.1 points and leads Washington State in steals and assists.

No. 2 Iowa State (27-7, Big 12 champion) vs. No. 15 South Dakota State (22-12, Summit League champion) — Coach T.J. Otzelberger has steered Iowa State to the NCAA tournament during each of his first three seasons leading the program. The Cyclones field a formidable defense, limiting No. 1 Houston to 26.8% shooting in the Big 12 tournament title game. Iowa State has a 5-2 overall record over South Dakota State, but the Jackrabbits have won the last two meetings in 2020 and 2008.

FRIDAY — SPOKANE

No. 5 San Diego State (24-10, at-large) vs. No. 12 Alabama Birmingham (23-11, American Athletic champion) — The Aztecs reached the Mountain West tournament title game for the seventh consecutive year and look to build on last season’s run to the Final Four, while the Blazers routed Temple in the American Athletic tournament title game and are making their second NCAA tournament appearance in the last three years.

No. 4 Auburn (27-7, SEC champion) vs. No. 13 Yale (22-9, Ivy League champion) — Matt Knowling hit a buzzer beater to life Yale past Brown for the Ivy League’s NCAA tournament bid, and the Tigers had little trouble beating Florida to win the SEC tournament title.

