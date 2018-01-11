College basketball roundup: North Carolina State scores another upset

Omer Yurtseven scored a career-high 29 points, and North Carolina State held on to beat No. 19 Clemson 78-77 on Thursday night after Gabe DeVoe missed the third of three free throws with 0.2 seconds left that would have forced overtime.

Allerik Freeman scored 14 points for the host Wolfpack (12-5, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who blew most of a 12-point lead with 90 seconds remaining but held on to claim their second home win over a Top 25 opponent in six nights after knocking off then-No. 2 Duke on Saturday night.

Marcquise Reed scored 17 points for the Tigers (14-2, 3-1), who had won 10 in a row.

No. 5 Wichita State 95, at East Carolina 60: Rauno Nurger had 14 points and the Shockers (14-2, 4-0 American Athletic Conference) routed the Pirates (7-9, 1-4).

at No. 15 Gonzaga 103, Portland 57: Silas Melson scored a career-high 23 points, making seven three-pointers, and the Bulldogs (15-3, 5-0 West Coast Conference) rolled over the Pilots (6-12, 0-5).

SOUTHLAND

MEN

at Brigham Young 83, Pepperdine 63: The Waves (3-14, 0-5 West Coast Conference) continued to struggle, getting blown out in the second half by the Cougars (14-4, 3-2). Pepperdine trailed 40-34 at halftime, but a 15-2 run by BYU put the game away. Colbey Ross scored 16 points for the Waves.

UC Davis 75, at UC Riverside 65: Chima Moneke scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Aggies (11-5, 2-0), who handed the Highlanders (5-12, 0-3) a fifth consecutive loss. Dikymbe Martin scored 19 points and Alex Larsson had 14 for Riverside, which led 36-30 at halftime.

Cal State Fullerton 67, at UC Irvine 64: Jackson Rowe had 14 points and eight rebounds and Kyle Allman Jr. scored 13 for the Titans (10-5, 3-0 Big West), who closed the game on a 14-6 run despite missing five of their final six shots. Evan Leonard had 20 points and three steals for the Anteaters (6-13, 1-2). Fullerton had a 23-9 edge in made free throws.

at Loyola Marymount 67, San Francisco 65: Eli Scott scored 18 points and Jeffery McClendon made three free throws with 0.7 seconds left for the Lions (6-10, 1-4 WCC), who ended a losing streak at six games. The Dons (10-8, 2-3) failed to get off a final shot. Souley Boum gave San Francisco a 65-64 lead on a layup with three seconds left before McClendon was fouled.

WOMEN FRIDAY

USC at Colorado 5 p.m.

UCLA at Utah 7 p.m.