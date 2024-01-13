Prep basketball roundup: Etiwanda girls beat national power Sidwell Friends
On a national stage, Etiwanda’s girls’ basketball team could not have been more impressive Saturday afternoon in Springfield, Mass.
The Eagles defeated Washington D.C. Sidwell Friends 71-56 at the Hoophall Classic.
Leading the way was USC commit Kennedy Smith, who scored 29 points and made six three-pointers. Aliyahna Morris had 18 points. Etiwanda improved to 16-2.
Redondo Union 72, Palisades 34: Ella Zimmerman scored a career-high 38 points for Redondo Union.
Boys’ basketball
Archbishop Wood 73, Corona Centennial 71: At the Hoophall Classic, the Huskies came up short despite 34 points from Eric Freeny.
Chatsworth 77, Pilibos 75: Aljiah Arenas finished with 32 points and 10 rebounds for the Chancellors. Anto Balian had 41 points and 10 rebounds for Pilibos.
Brentwood 66, Hamilton 46: Jordan Houegban scored 36 points for Brentwood.
Rolling Hills Prep 49, Servite 40: Mateo Trujillo scored 17 points and had seven assists for Rolling Hills Prep (20-4).
Cantwell-Sacred Heart 61, Sun Valley Poly 55: Donovan Desha led the Cardinals with 26 points. JD Wyatt had 28 points for Poly.
South Pasadena 76, Saugus 60: Jack Madison and Miles Nowe each scored 16 points for South Pasadena.
Grant 58, Long Beach Jordan 54: Will Overton scored 13 points for the 12-5 Lancers.
St. Pius X-St. Matthias 91, Shadow Hills 45: Tariq Bridges scored 16 points and Emmanuel Gilliam 14 for the Warriors.
Adelanto 51, Viewpoint 37: Aeneas Gullon scored 23 points for Viewpoint.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.