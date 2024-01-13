Prep basketball roundup: Etiwanda girls beat national power Sidwell Friends

Kennedy Smith of Etiwanda scored 29 points at the Hoophall Classic.

On a national stage, Etiwanda’s girls’ basketball team could not have been more impressive Saturday afternoon in Springfield, Mass.

The Eagles defeated Washington D.C. Sidwell Friends 71-56 at the Hoophall Classic.

Leading the way was USC commit Kennedy Smith, who scored 29 points and made six three-pointers. Aliyahna Morris had 18 points. Etiwanda improved to 16-2.

UCLA commit Zania Socka is having a strong first half performance:



• 15 points

• 3 rebounds

• 2 assists



🚦🚦🚦@zan1a_ | @HoophallClassic pic.twitter.com/KkqbZMohKz — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) January 13, 2024

Redondo Union 72, Palisades 34: Ella Zimmerman scored a career-high 38 points for Redondo Union.

Boys’ basketball

Archbishop Wood 73, Corona Centennial 71: At the Hoophall Classic, the Huskies came up short despite 34 points from Eric Freeny.

Chatsworth 77, Pilibos 75: Aljiah Arenas finished with 32 points and 10 rebounds for the Chancellors. Anto Balian had 41 points and 10 rebounds for Pilibos.

Brentwood 66, Hamilton 46: Jordan Houegban scored 36 points for Brentwood.

Rolling Hills Prep 49, Servite 40: Mateo Trujillo scored 17 points and had seven assists for Rolling Hills Prep (20-4).

Cantwell-Sacred Heart 61, Sun Valley Poly 55: Donovan Desha led the Cardinals with 26 points. JD Wyatt had 28 points for Poly.

South Pasadena 76, Saugus 60: Jack Madison and Miles Nowe each scored 16 points for South Pasadena.

Grant 58, Long Beach Jordan 54: Will Overton scored 13 points for the 12-5 Lancers.

St. Pius X-St. Matthias 91, Shadow Hills 45: Tariq Bridges scored 16 points and Emmanuel Gilliam 14 for the Warriors.

Adelanto 51, Viewpoint 37: Aeneas Gullon scored 23 points for Viewpoint.

