High School Sports

Prep basketball roundup: Etiwanda girls beat national power Sidwell Friends

Kennedy Smith of Etiwanda scored 29 points at the Hoophall Classic.
(Nick Loza)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
On a national stage, Etiwanda’s girls’ basketball team could not have been more impressive Saturday afternoon in Springfield, Mass.

The Eagles defeated Washington D.C. Sidwell Friends 71-56 at the Hoophall Classic.

Leading the way was USC commit Kennedy Smith, who scored 29 points and made six three-pointers. Aliyahna Morris had 18 points. Etiwanda improved to 16-2.

Redondo Union 72, Palisades 34: Ella Zimmerman scored a career-high 38 points for Redondo Union.

Boys’ basketball

Archbishop Wood 73, Corona Centennial 71: At the Hoophall Classic, the Huskies came up short despite 34 points from Eric Freeny.

Chatsworth 77, Pilibos 75: Aljiah Arenas finished with 32 points and 10 rebounds for the Chancellors. Anto Balian had 41 points and 10 rebounds for Pilibos.

Brentwood 66, Hamilton 46: Jordan Houegban scored 36 points for Brentwood.

Rolling Hills Prep 49, Servite 40: Mateo Trujillo scored 17 points and had seven assists for Rolling Hills Prep (20-4).

Cantwell-Sacred Heart 61, Sun Valley Poly 55: Donovan Desha led the Cardinals with 26 points. JD Wyatt had 28 points for Poly.

South Pasadena 76, Saugus 60: Jack Madison and Miles Nowe each scored 16 points for South Pasadena.

Grant 58, Long Beach Jordan 54: Will Overton scored 13 points for the 12-5 Lancers.

St. Pius X-St. Matthias 91, Shadow Hills 45: Tariq Bridges scored 16 points and Emmanuel Gilliam 14 for the Warriors.

Adelanto 51, Viewpoint 37: Aeneas Gullon scored 23 points for Viewpoint.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

