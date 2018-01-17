College basketball roundup: Southern Methodist shocks Wichita State

Shake Milton scored a career-high 33 points to lead Southern Methodist to an 83-78 victory over No. 7 Wichita State on Wednesday, ending the Shockers’ winning streak at Koch Arena at 27 games.

“I don’t know how you play better than that,” Mustangs coach Tim Jankovich said. “Shake controlled the game, not just scoring in bunches. He had control of everything.”

Southern Methodist (13-6 overall, 3-3 American Athletic Conference) had lost three games in a row. Wichita State (15-3, 5-1) had won 67 of 68 at Koch Arena.

Landry Shamet led the Shockers with 20 points.

at Texas 67, No. 8 Texas Tech 58: Kerwin Roach II scored 20 points in a surprise return to the lineup for the Longhorns (12-6, 2-3 Big 12), who got 15 points and 11 rebounds from freshman center Mo Bamba. Roach sat out two games because of a fracture in his left hand and was expected to sit out a few more. Jarrett Culver scored 16 points for the Red Raiders (15-3, 4-2).

at No. 11 Xavier 88, St. John’s 82: Kerem Kanter had 22 points and led a 17-2 run by the Musketeers (17-3, 5-3 Big East Conference) to help give coach Chris Mack 203 victories at his alma mater, passing Pete Gillen for the school record in his ninth season. Justin Simon had a career-high 28 points for the Red Storm (10-9, 0-7), who have lost seven games in a row.

at Alabama 76, No. 17 Auburn 71: John Petty scored 27 points to lead the Crimson Tide (12-6, 4-2 Southeastern Conference), who played without starting point guard and leading scorer Collin Sexton, who has an abdominal injury. Petty helped Alabama surge ahead with a 15-5 run in the second half.

at Creighton 80, No. 19 Seton Hall 63: Marcus Foster scored 25 points and the Bluejays (15-4, 5-2 Big East Conference) never trailed. Myles Powell had 19 points for the Pirates (15-4, 4-2), who shot a season-low 38.1% from the field, committed 17 turnovers and scored their fewest points this season.

at Missouri 59, No. 21 Tennessee 55: A 13-2 run midway through the second half helped the Tigers rally for a victory. Kevin Puryear had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Missouri (13-5, 3-2 SEC), which didn’t make a three-pointer in the first half. Grant Williams led the Volunteers (12-5, 3-3) with 15 points while Kyle Alexander and Admiral Schofield combined for 23. The rest of the Volunteers scored only 17, and the team as a whole shot 38.9%, including 23.8% from three-point range.

No. 22 Ohio State 71, at Northwestern 65: Chris Holtmann became the first coach in 95 years to win his first seven Big Ten Conference games as the Buckeyes (16-4, 7-0) held off the Wildcats (11-9, 2-5). It was the sixth consecutive victory for Ohio State. Holtmann replaced Thad Matta, the program’s all-time leader in victories, this season. Vic Law scored 14 points for Northwestern.

at UC Santa Barbara 83, Cal State Fullerton 64: Max Heidegger scored 24 points and Marcus Jackson added 19 for the Gauchos (13-5, 2-2 Big West Conference), who ended the Titans’ four-game winning streak. Khalil Ahmad led Fullerton (11-6, 4-1) with 19 points.

Cal State Northridge 66, at UC Riverside 57: Tavrion Dawson collected his first double-double of the season (18 points and 11 rebounds) and surpassed 1,000 career points for the Matadors (4-14, 1-3). Chance Murray scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half for UC Riverside (5-14, 0-5).

at UC Davis 84, Long Beach State 75: Siler Schneider scored a career-high 29 points and TJ Shorts II added 17 for the Aggies (12-6, 3-1 Big West). The two teams combined for 30-of-59 shooting (51%) and Davis was seven of 11 from three-point range. Long Beach State is 9-12, 3-2.

