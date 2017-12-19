College football: Alabama LB out indefinitely

Alabama coach Nick Saban said freshman inside linebacker Dylan Moses is out indefinitely with a foot injury suffered Monday.

Moses has 30 tackles and 5.5 stops behind the line.

Kill retires

Longtime coach Jerry Kill has retired.

Kill, 56, stepped down as Minnesota’s coach in 2015 because of epilepsy. He spent last season as Rutgers’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach but suffered a seizure and was hospitalized on Sept. 10.

Draft decisions

Maryland’s record-setting receiver DJ Moore will skip his senior season to enter the draft, as is Florida kicker Eddy Pineiro, whose 94.4% success rate this season led the nation.

Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson will return for his senior season.

Etc.

Targeting penalties in the Football Bowl Subdivision increased for the fourth straight season and an analysis by the AP found that the Pac-12 (30) and SEC (27) had the most players flagged. ... Michigan announced quar-terback Shea Patterson is transferring from Mississippi. ... Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar will perform at halftime of the College Football Playoff national championship game.