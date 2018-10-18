College football viewers' guide: Top conference positions up for grabs this weekend

Not only is the Paul Bunyan Trophy up for grabs in this year’s edition of the Big Brother-Little Brother rivalry. So is a chance to sit atop the Big Ten East Division with Ohio State. Michigan routed Wisconsin 38-13 last week behind quarterback Shea Patterson, who passed for 124 yards and ran for 90 yards and a touchdown. In Michigan State’s victory over Penn State, Brian Lewerke passed for 259 yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead touchdown with 19 seconds to play.