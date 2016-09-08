College football TV guide for the weekend

FRIDAY
4:30 p.m.: Maryland at Florida International, CBS Sports Network (CBSSN).
5 p.m.: Louisville at Syracuse, ESPN2.
SATURDAY
Morning
Utah State (1-0) at USC (0-1), 11 a.m., Pac-12 Networks
This game isn’t a gimme for USC, which is reeling from a 52-6 thumping by top-ranked Alabama. It’s a must win for first-year Coach Clay Helton, with Stanford and Utah next on the schedule. Utah State won’t roll over. In 2013, four games into Matt Well’s tenure as coach, the Aggies lost to the Trojans, 17-14, at the Coliseum.
Other games:
9 a.m.: Central Michigan at No. 22 Oklahoma State, FS1; North Carolina State at East Carolina, ESPNU; Penn State at Pittsburgh, ESPN; Central Florida at No. 5 Michigan, Channel 7; Cincinnati at Purdue, Big Ten Network (BTN); Indiana State at Minnesota, ESPNews; Rice at Army, CBSSN; Nicholls at No. 9 Georgia, SEC Network (SEC); Wyoming at Nebraska, ESPN2.
10 a.m.: Troy at No. 2 Clemson, KDOC.
11:30 a.m.: Ohio at Kansas, FSN.
Afternoon
Brigham Young (1-0) at Utah (1-0), 4:30 p.m. PDT, Channel 11
BYU will try to snap a six-game losing streak in the Holy War. Cougars first-year Coach Kalani Sitake spent 10 seasons under Kyle Whittingham at Utah. BYU opened the season with a victory over Arizona and can single-handedly take down the Pac-12 South if it can put together victories against the Utes and UCLA the following week.
Other games:
12:30 p.m.: Connecticut at Navy, CBSSN; Akron at No. 10 Wisconsin, BTN; Tulsa at No. 4 Ohio State, Channel 7; Wake Forest at Duke, ESPNU; Nevada at No. 18 Notre Dame, Channel 4; Kentucky at Florida, Channel 2; Western Kentucky at No. 1 Alabama, ESPN2; Southern Methodist at No. 23 Baylor, FS1.
1 p.m.: Wofford at No. 19 Mississippi, SEC; Ball State at Indiana, ESPNews.
2 p.m.: Idaho at No. 8 Washington, Pac 12.
4 p.m.: Northern Illinois at South Florida, CBSSN; South Carolina at Mississippi State, ESPN2; Arkansas at No. 15 Texas Christian, ESPN.
4:30 p.m.: Arkansas State at Auburn, SEC; Jacksonville State at No. 21 Louisiana State, ESPNU; North Carolina at Illinois, BTN.
Evening
Nevada Las Vegas (1-0) at UCLA (0-1) , 5 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
UCLA is getting a mention here only to keep Bruins fans from thinking USC is more important in Los Angeles. The Bruins should dismantle the Mountain West’s Runnin’ Rebels — it’s that simple. Your crosstown counterparts might not be so lucky against Utah State.
Texas Tech (1-0) at Arizona State (1-0), 7 p.m., FS1
The amount of offense in this game could be dizzying after these two teams defeated Week 1 opponents by a combined score of 113-30. Red Raiders quarterback Patrick Mohames II could cause fits for Todd Graham’s defense. Last week he passed for 483 yards, including four touchdowns, and rushed for two more.
Washington State (0-1) at Boise State (1-0), 7:15 p.m. PDT, ESPN2
Mike Leach spent the week complaining about watching film of Boise State’s blue turf. Wag more, bark less, Coach. The Cougars embarrassed themselves in an opening loss to Eastern Washington and there’s a good chance they fall to 0-2 against the always-prepared Broncos.
California (1-0) at San Diego State (1-0), 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
San Diego State’s confidence knows no bounds since rolling out a Heisman Trophy campaign for running back Donnel Pumphrey after a Week 1 victory over New Hampshire (He rushed for 98 yards and a touchdown in 21 carries). California quarterback Davis Webb ranks third in the nation with 441 passing yards.
Virginia (0-1) at No. 24 Oregon (1-0), 7:30 p.m., ESPN
No Oregon fan should feel good about first-year coordinator Brady Hokes’ defense giving up 28 points last week in a victory over UC Davis, but they can at least feel better than what’s happening in Virginia after the Cavaliers lost an opener to Football Championship Subdivision opponent Richmond. This should be a tune-up opportunity for the Ducks defense before traveling to Nebraska.
Other games:
5 p.m.: Virginia Tech vs. No. 17 Tennessee at Bristol Motor Speedway, Channel 7.
7:30 p.m.: Grambling State at Arizona, Pac-12.