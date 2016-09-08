College football TV guide for the weekend

FRIDAY

4:30 p.m.: Maryland at Florida International, CBS Sports Network (CBSSN).

5 p.m.: Louisville at Syracuse, ESPN2.

SATURDAY

Morning

Utah State (1-0) at USC (0-1), 11 a.m., Pac-12 Networks

This game isn’t a gimme for USC, which is reeling from a 52-6 thumping by top-ranked Alabama. It’s a must win for first-year Coach Clay Helton, with Stanford and Utah next on the schedule. Utah State won’t roll over. In 2013, four games into Matt Well’s tenure as coach, the Aggies lost to the Trojans, 17-14, at the Coliseum.

Other games:

9 a.m.: Central Michigan at No. 22 Oklahoma State, FS1; North Carolina State at East Carolina, ESPNU; Penn State at Pittsburgh, ESPN; Central Florida at No. 5 Michigan, Channel 7; Cincinnati at Purdue, Big Ten Network (BTN); Indiana State at Minnesota, ESPNews; Rice at Army, CBSSN; Nicholls at No. 9 Georgia, SEC Network (SEC); Wyoming at Nebraska, ESPN2.

10 a.m.: Troy at No. 2 Clemson, KDOC.

11:30 a.m.: Ohio at Kansas, FSN.

Afternoon

Brigham Young (1-0) at Utah (1-0), 4:30 p.m. PDT, Channel 11

BYU will try to snap a six-game losing streak in the Holy War. Cougars first-year Coach Kalani Sitake spent 10 seasons under Kyle Whittingham at Utah. BYU opened the season with a victory over Arizona and can single-handedly take down the Pac-12 South if it can put together victories against the Utes and UCLA the following week.

Other games:

12:30 p.m.: Connecticut at Navy, CBSSN; Akron at No. 10 Wisconsin, BTN; Tulsa at No. 4 Ohio State, Channel 7; Wake Forest at Duke, ESPNU; Nevada at No. 18 Notre Dame, Channel 4; Kentucky at Florida, Channel 2; Western Kentucky at No. 1 Alabama, ESPN2; Southern Methodist at No. 23 Baylor, FS1.

1 p.m.: Wofford at No. 19 Mississippi, SEC; Ball State at Indiana, ESPNews.

2 p.m.: Idaho at No. 8 Washington, Pac 12.

4 p.m.: Northern Illinois at South Florida, CBSSN; South Carolina at Mississippi State, ESPN2; Arkansas at No. 15 Texas Christian, ESPN.

4:30 p.m.: Arkansas State at Auburn, SEC; Jacksonville State at No. 21 Louisiana State, ESPNU; North Carolina at Illinois, BTN.

Evening

Nevada Las Vegas (1-0) at UCLA (0-1) , 5 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

UCLA is getting a mention here only to keep Bruins fans from thinking USC is more important in Los Angeles. The Bruins should dismantle the Mountain West’s Runnin’ Rebels — it’s that simple. Your crosstown counterparts might not be so lucky against Utah State.