Golf: Phil Mickelson (65) is two strokes off lead in Napa

Phil Mickelson had six straight birdies and shot a seven-under 65 to pull within two strokes of leader Sepp Straka in the PGA Tour’s season-opening Safeway Open in Napa, Calif.
Coming off a winless performance in the U.S. Ryder Cup loss to Europe, the 48-year-old Mickelson birdied Nos. 9 through 14 and closed with four straight pars on the North Course at Silverado Resort and Spa.
Straka birdied the final three holes for a 63. The Austrian played alongside Mark Mulder, the former major league pitcher who opened with a 75.
Chase Wright had a 64, playing the last three holes in four under with an eagle on the par-five 16th and two birdies.
Tyrrell Hatton bounced back from a poor start, including a wayward tee shot that struck a spectator on the head, to register a two-under 70 and move within two strokes of the first-round lead at the Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland. ...
Marcus Fraser of Australia and Matt Wallace of England shot 68s in high winds at Carnoustie and St. Andrews, respectively. ...
The United States had a mixed start on the opening day of the UL International Crown team golf tournament, splitting the fourballs against Sweden, while favorite South Korea collected a maximum four points with two wins over Taiwan.