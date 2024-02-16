Patrick Cantlay extends his lead at Genesis Invitational; Jordan Spieth disqualified

Patrick Cantlay chips onto the second green during the second round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on Friday.

Patrick Cantlay began with an eagle and never let anyone close to him the rest of the round Friday. He shot a six-under 65 to build a five-shot lead at the Genesis Invitational going into a weekend that won’t include Jordan Spieth and Tiger Woods.

Spieth signed for the wrong score was disqualified for the first time in the 263 tournaments he has played on the PGA Tour. He was within three shots of the lead at the turn in the second round at Riviera until he dropped three shots as Cantlay, playing in his group, began to pull away.

Spieth made bogey on the 18th hole for a 73, leaving him 10 shots behind. But he signed for a three on the par-three fourth hole when he actually made a four, leading to the disqualification. Spieth had missed the green to the left, chipped to about four feet and lipped out.

Woods also made an early exit, this one because of flu symptoms instead of his injured body. He withdrew after six holes and spent the next two hours getting intravenous fluids before leaving Riviera, along with a big chunk of the gallery.

Cantlay was making it tougher on the field with every birdie. Even when he appeared to be in trouble left of the fairway on the par-four 15th — the hardest hole at Riviera — he ripped an iron over the bunker to three feet for birdie.

Tiger Woods is driven off the course after withdrawing during the second round of the Genesis Invitational on Friday. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Cantlay, who grew up down the coast in Long Beach and played at UCLA, was at 13-under 129 and was five shots clear of Jason Day (69), Luke List (69) and Mackenzie Hughes (65).

This signature event had a 36-hole cut to the top 50 and ties and anyone within 10 shots, which wasn’t a factor the way Cantlay was playing. The cut was at one-over 143, eliminating Pebble Beach winner Wyndham Clark and Justin Thomas.

Will Zalatoris had a 70 despite making five bogeys, helped by a hole-in-one on the 14th hole that came with a car for Zalatoris and one for his caddie, Joel Stock.