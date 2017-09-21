Horse racing fan? Here's something you'll want to sign up for

Can’t read enough about horse racing? We’ve got the answer for you.

Starting Sept. 29, opening day of Santa Anita, The Times will be producing a newsletter on the sport of kings that will be sent to your inbox every racing day and one day after.

The star of the free publication will be entries and, get this, full charts and trip comments. You can’t find that in any publication in Southern California.

The newsletter will also contain previews and reviews of featured races and news from across the country.

What’s the catch? There is none. We’re not going to sell your email address or anything like that. And did we mention it’s free?

Here’s what you do to sign up. Just click on this link and it will take you to the page for easy registration, which is just your email address.

Click right here.

CAPTION The loudest roar came at the end, when the Dolphins beat the Chargers. Hear what quarterback Philip Rivers thought about the crowd, as well as what fans thought of the venue. The loudest roar came at the end, when the Dolphins beat the Chargers. Hear what quarterback Philip Rivers thought about the crowd, as well as what fans thought of the venue. CAPTION The loudest roar came at the end, when the Dolphins beat the Chargers. Hear what quarterback Philip Rivers thought about the crowd, as well as what fans thought of the venue. The loudest roar came at the end, when the Dolphins beat the Chargers. Hear what quarterback Philip Rivers thought about the crowd, as well as what fans thought of the venue. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams 27-20 loss to the Washington Redskins in Week 2. The Rams fall to 1-1. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams 27-20 loss to the Washington Redskins in Week 2. The Rams fall to 1-1. CAPTION Dodgers fan group, Pantone 294, follows the Los Angeles Dodgers year-round. Their final regular season trip of the 2017 season was to San Diego. Dodgers fan group, Pantone 294, follows the Los Angeles Dodgers year-round. Their final regular season trip of the 2017 season was to San Diego. CAPTION The Times' Sam Farmer and Lindsey Thiry discuss the Rams' 27-20 loss to the Washington Redskins -- and reasons to be optimistic that first-year coach Sean McVay can turn the team into a winner. The Times' Sam Farmer and Lindsey Thiry discuss the Rams' 27-20 loss to the Washington Redskins -- and reasons to be optimistic that first-year coach Sean McVay can turn the team into a winner. CAPTION Antonio Gates discusses his record-breaking touchdown catch and the journey to get there. Antonio Gates discusses his record-breaking touchdown catch and the journey to get there.

john.cherwa@latimes.com

@jcherwa