Racing! Owning a thoroughbred teaches you a lot about how much people care for these horses

Santa Anita Charts Results for Monday, October 9. Copyright 2017 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 8th day of a 19-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.92 46.70 1:10.70 1:22.62 1:34.59

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Airlite 125 7 1 2–hd 2–1 1–hd 1–1 1–1 Talamo 4.10 8 Full Access 122 8 6 4–hd 3–hd 3–1½ 2–2 2–1 Ochoa 11.60 6 Sahara Storm 123 6 10 5–½ 5–½ 4–1 4–hd 3–1 Ocampo 4.20 5 Iron Alex 122 5 7 6–hd 8–2 6–hd 5–2 4–1¼ Maldonado 47.50 10 Curly's Waterfront 122 10 4 7–hd 7–½ 7–½ 6–½ 5–1¼ T Baze 4.50 4 Have Some Pride 122 4 3 1–½ 1–½ 2–hd 3–hd 6–1¾ Pena 22.60 1 This Town 122 1 9 10–½ 9–3 8–1 8–2 7–ns Conner 22.80 9 Hero Ten All 125 9 11 11 11 10–½ 10–½ 8–hd Gutierrez 4.20 3 Picture Tube 125 3 8 9–½ 10–1½ 11 11 9–nk Orozco 102.50 11 Ky. Colonel 122 11 5 8–2½ 6–1 5–1 7–1½ 10–½ Smith 3.50 2 Summer Buddha 122 2 2 3–1 4–hd 9–1½ 9–hd 11 Pereira 60.60

7 AIRLITE 10.20 6.00 3.80 8 FULL ACCESS 11.40 6.80 6 SAHARA STORM 3.40

$1 EXACTA (7-8) $49.20 $1 SUPERFECTA (7-8-6-5) $3,746.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-8-6) $103.70

Winner–Airlite Ch.r.4 by Super Saver out of Kiss the Breeze, by Kafwain. Bred by The Elkstone Group LLC (PA). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: William R. Peeples. Mutuel Pool $143,961 Exacta Pool $100,090 Superfecta Pool $51,711 Trifecta Pool $65,210. Claimed–Full Access by Bran Jam Stable. Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Claimed–Curly's Waterfront by Leopoldo Urbina. Trainer: Reed Saldana. Scratched–none.

AIRLITE dueled three deep then outside a rival, took a short lead between foes on the second turn, inched away in midstretch and held gamely under left handed urging. FULL ACCESS stalked three deep then outside a rival, bid three wide leaving the second turn and into the stretch and bested the others. SAHARA STORM chased between horses then a bit off the rail on the second turn and into the stretch, came out some in the drive and gained the show. IRON ALEX angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, split horses on the second turn, continued inside and was outfinished. CURLY'S WATERFRONT three deep into the first turn, chased between rivals, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. HAVE SOME PRIDE dueled between foes on the first turn then inside on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. THIS TOWN settled inside then a bit off the rail, went three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. HERO TEN ALL broke a bit slowly, angled in and settled outside a rival then inside, came a bit off the rail on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and did not rally, then was unsaddled at the end of the stretch and vanned off. PICTURE TUBE unhurried a bit off the rail then outside a rival on the backstretch, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and did not rally. KY. COLONEL four wide on the first turn, chased outside, went four wide on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. SUMMER BUDDHA pressed then stalked the pace inside, steadied sharply into the second turn to drop back and weakened in the drive.

SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 22.34 46.38 59.13 1:05.88

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Besides the Point 122 2 6 2–hd 2–hd 2–2 1–1½ Gonzalez 2.50 9 Sally Simpson 122 9 4 1–2 1–2 1–1½ 2–1½ Puglisi 4.10 1 Coronado Cool 118 1 5 6–1 4–hd 4–hd 3–1¾ Solis 6.90 6 Carrie 122 6 1 8–6 8–4 5–2 4–1¼ Linares 16.50 3 Passion for Papa 122 3 7 3–1 3–3 3–2 5–2½ Pena 7.40 7 Stir Fry 125 7 2 7–1½ 7–1 6–1½ 6–2¾ Pereira 2.50 8 Flower Heart Deer 115 8 3 4–1 5–1 7–1 7–ns Roman 10.80 4 Seaquet 125 4 8 5–hd 6–hd 8–3 8–¾ Elliott 35.30 5 Fashion Fair 120 5 9 9 9 9 9 Ochoa 90.50

2 BESIDES THE POINT 7.00 3.60 2.60 9 SALLY SIMPSON 4.40 2.60 1 CORONADO COOL 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-2) $40.20 $1 EXACTA (2-9) $17.50 $1 SUPERFECTA (2-9-1-6) $471.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-9-1) $47.15

Winner–Besides the Point Grr.f.3 by Concord Point out of Musical Rhythm, by Smart Strike. Bred by Kaleem Shah Inc. (KY). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Lambert, Jeff, Smith, Virginia, Underhill, Peter and Summertime Racing. Mutuel Pool $134,113 Daily Double Pool $36,759 Exacta Pool $89,812 Superfecta Pool $44,013 Trifecta Pool $60,959. Scratched–none.

BESIDES THE POINT stalked the pace inside, came out in upper stretch, bid outside the runner-up under urging a sixteenth out to gain the lead in deep stretch and inched away. SALLY SIMPSON sped to the early lead, set the pace off the rail, angled in nearing the turn, found the rail on the turn, remained clear past midstretch but could not hold off the winner. CORONADO COOL saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and bested the others. CARRIE chased a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, continued along the rail in the stretch and improved position. PASSION FOR PAPA stalked between horses then outside a rival into and on the turn, came out some in the stretch and weakened. STIR FRY chased between horses then three deep into and on the turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked a response in the drive. FLOWER HEART DEER four wide early, chased outside, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. SEAQUET chased between rivals on the backstretch and turn, fell back a bit off the rail into the stretch and also weakened. FASHION FAIR reared at the break to be away behind the field, angled in and saved ground, came out in the stretch and was not a factor.

THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.75 46.02 59.23 1:12.97

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Twisted Rosie 120 6 2 6–hd 4–1½ 1–1½ 1–4¼ Desormeaux 3.50 4 Boss Move 120 4 3 7 6–4½ 4–½ 2–1¼ Prat 1.50 2 Midnight Summer 115 2 4 2–1½ 1–hd 2–hd 3–2¼ Roman 11.10 8 We Will Re Joyce 120 7 1 3–hd 2–1 3–1½ 4–1 Maldonado 10.50 6 Hold That Smile 120 5 5 4–1 3–hd 5–8 5–23¾ Pedroza 4.40 3 Mis Viola 120 3 6 5–hd 7 7 6–27¼ Gutierrez 4.10 1 Thursdays Angel 120 1 7 1–hd 5–½ 6–2 7 Talamo 52.50

7 TWISTED ROSIE 9.00 4.20 3.00 4 BOSS MOVE 3.20 2.40 2 MIDNIGHT SUMMER 5.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-7) $30.80 $1 EXACTA (7-4) $9.80 $1 SUPERFECTA (7-4-2-8) $305.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-4-2) $41.70

Winner–Twisted Rosie Dbb.f.2 by Twice the Appeal out of Hurricane Rose, by Distinctive Cat. Bred by Edward J. Brown (CA). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Edward J. Brown, Jr.. Mutuel Pool $154,830 Daily Double Pool $15,865 Exacta Pool $107,652 Superfecta Pool $42,191 Trifecta Pool $67,042. Scratched–Sugaratsundown. $1 Pick Three (7-2-7) paid $83.10. Pick Three Pool $51,642.

TWISTED ROSIE stalked outside then three deep into and on the turn and into the stretch, bid three wide to gain the lead in upper stretch and drew clear under left handed urging. BOSS MOVE between horses early, chased off the rail on the backstretch and turn, came out some in the stretch and gained the place. MIDNIGHT SUMMER dueled between horses then outside a rival, battled inside leaving the turn and into the stretch and bested the others. WE WILL RE JOYCE had speed three deep then stalked outside a rival, bid outside a foe leaving the turn, put a head in front between horses into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. HOLD THAT SMILE stalked off the rail then inside on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened. MIS VIOLA chased between horses, dropped back on the turn, gave way and was eased in the stretch. THURSDAYS ANGEL broke in a bit, went up inside to duel for the lead, also dropped back on the turn, gave way in the stretch and also was eased.

FOURTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 21.83 43.91 1:06.20 1:11.92

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Zuri Chop 123 7 8 5–hd 3–hd 3–2 1–1½ Nakatani 2.00 9 General Ike 123 8 1 2–1½ 2–1 1–½ 2–1¾ T Baze 4.90 5 Reign On 123 5 6 1–½ 1–½ 2–1 3–½ Ocampo 41.60 4 Taima the Hawk 123 4 2 7–hd 8–1 8–1½ 4–½ Talamo 12.90 2 New Karma 123 2 4 8–2½ 6–hd 4–hd 5–nk Van Dyke 12.50 6 American League 116 6 7 6–1½ 7–2½ 7–1 6–1 Roman 9.30 3 Defiantly 123 3 5 3–½ 4–½ 6–hd 7–ns Blanc 5.40 1 Yes Yes Yes 123 1 9 9 9 9 8–½ Prat 4.10 10 Unusual Meeting 123 9 3 4–hd 5–1½ 5–hd 9 Gutierrez 13.10

8 ZURI CHOP (FR) 6.00 3.80 2.80 9 GENERAL IKE 6.80 6.00 5 REIGN ON (GB) 10.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-8) $29.40 $1 EXACTA (8-9) $12.70 $1 SUPERFECTA (8-9-5-4) $3,048.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-9-5) $169.50

Winner–Zuri Chop (FR) Ch.g.6 by Muhaymin out of Zaliana (FR), by Daliapour (IRE). Bred by Alain Chopard (FR). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Boone, Matthew, Pellman, Harry and Seymour, Lauri. Mutuel Pool $238,941 Daily Double Pool $28,714 Exacta Pool $173,188 Superfecta Pool $80,339 Trifecta Pool $112,108. Scratched–Bedeviled. $1 Pick Three (2-7-8) paid $57.50. Pick Three Pool $20,938.

ZURI CHOP (FR) stalked between horses down the hill, came out in the stretch, bid three deep past the eighth pole under some urging, took the lead a sixteenth out and inched away. GENERAL IKE prompted the pace outside a rival, took a short lead in the stretch, battled between foes past midstretch and held second. REIGN ON (GB) sped to the early lead off the rail, angled in and dueled inside, fought back into the stretch and past midstretch and just held third. TAIMA THE HAWK settled outside a rival then off the rail leaving the hill, came three wide into the stretch, angled out in upper stretch and was edged for the show. NEW KARMA saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. AMERICAN LEAGUE chased outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. DEFIANTLY stalked the pace inside, continued along the rail in the stretch and did not rally. YES YES YES a bit slow to begin, saved ground off the pace to the stretch, went between foes on the line and lacked the needed response. UNUSUAL MEETING close up stalking the pace three deep to the stretch, weakened in the drive. Rail on hill at zero.

FIFTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.22 45.62 1:10.83 1:17.45

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Talent Scout 120 5 2 4–1 2–½ 2–1 1–nk Van Dyke 8.20 8 Cool Bobby 120 8 3 6–½ 5–hd 1–hd 2–2½ Gutierrez 6.50 2 Shivermetimbers 120 2 9 8–1 8–2 4–1 3–3¼ Smith 20.90 3 Desolation Sound 120 3 7 9–2 9–3 7–hd 4–1¼ Espinoza 53.40 1 All Out Blitz 120 1 4 2–hd 1–hd 3–3 5–1¾ Mn Garcia 20.90 9 Spanish Bay 120 9 1 1–hd 3–1 5–hd 6–1 T Baze 10.10 7 Paddock Pick 120 7 10 7–2½ 7–2½ 8–2 7–1¼ Talamo 1.20 6 Beer Tap 120 6 8 5–hd 4–½ 6–2 8–2¼ Sutherland 27.30 10 Point Guard 115 10 5 3–hd 6–1 9–7 9–9¼ Roman 3.00 4 Irish Spring 120 4 6 10 10 10 10 Pereira 50.20

5 TALENT SCOUT 18.40 9.60 6.20 8 COOL BOBBY 8.60 5.80 2 SHIVERMETIMBERS 8.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-5) $37.60 $1 EXACTA (5-8) $71.60 $1 SUPERFECTA (5-8-2-3) $6,835.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-8-2) $267.60

Winner–Talent Scout B.c.2 by New Year's Day out of George's Gal, by During. Bred by Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: West, Gary and Mary. Mutuel Pool $233,174 Daily Double Pool $38,177 Exacta Pool $128,987 Superfecta Pool $59,733 Trifecta Pool $82,687. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (7-8-5) paid $89.00. Pick Three Pool $50,359. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-7-7/8-5) 614 tickets with 4 correct paid $172.80. Pick Four Pool $138,930. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-2-7-7/8-5) 272 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,425.25. Pick Five Pool $450,670.

TALENT SCOUT dueled between horses, took a short lead into the stretch, fought back just off the rail when headed, regained the advantage under urging in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. COOL BOBBY stalked between horses, came three deep into the stretch, took a short lead outside the winner in midstretch, fought back in deep stretch and was outgamed. SHIVERMETIMBERS broke a bit slowly, saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and bested the others. DESOLATION SOUND chased a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, split rivals a sixteenth out and lacked the needed rally. ALL OUT BLITZ went up inside to duel for the lead, held a slim advantage on the turn, continued inside and weakened in the final furlong. SPANISH BAY dueled three deep between horses and three wide on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. PADDOCK PICK broke a bit slowly, chased outside then four wide on the turn and into the stretch and lacked a response in the drive. BEER TAP stalked a bit off the rail then inside into and on the turn and weakened in the drive. POINT GUARD pressed the pace four wide, stalked outside on the turn, came three deep into the stretch and had little left for the drive. IRISH SPRING settled a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn and lacked a response in the stretch.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Zuma Beach Stakes'. 2 year olds. Time 22.45 45.62 1:09.72 1:21.92 1:33.84

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 My Boy Jack 118 6 3 8–1½ 8–1½ 6–½ 4–1 1–¾ Desormeaux 4.80 6 Count Alexander 120 4 6 5–1½ 3–hd 3–1 3–hd 2–½ Nakatani 1.60 2 Armour Plate 120 2 2 2–1 2–1 2–1½ 2–1½ 3–1½ Bejarano 32.00 9 For Him 118 7 1 1–1½ 1–4½ 1–2 1–½ 4–½ Maldonado 72.90 11 Kazan 118 9 9 10 10 10 9–2½ 5–1¼ Mn Garcia 9.50 12 Kylemore 120 10 7 6–1½ 7–1 9–hd 7–hd 6–½ Talamo 64.00 1 Restrainedvengence 120 1 8 7–hd 6–½ 5–1 5–2 7–2¼ Pedroza 2.80 4 Cono 118 3 5 3–1½ 4–1½ 4–½ 6–hd 8–nk Stevens 15.30 7 Mantracker 120 5 10 9–½ 9–1 8–1 8–1½ 9–7½ Prat 6.80 10 Trusting Friend 118 8 4 4–½ 5–1 7–hd 10 10 Gutierrez 33.30

8 MY BOY JACK 11.60 4.80 3.00 6 COUNT ALEXANDER 3.80 3.00 2 ARMOUR PLATE 11.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-8) $99.20 $1 EXACTA (8-6) $14.80 $1 SUPERFECTA (8-6-2-9) $3,776.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-6-2) $95.25

Winner–My Boy Jack Dbb.c.2 by Creative Cause out of Gold N Shaft, by Mineshaft. Bred by Brereton C. Jones (KY). Trainer: J. Keith Desormeaux. Owner: Don't Tell My Wife Stables and Monomoy Stables, LLC. Mutuel Pool $289,611 Daily Double Pool $38,926 Exacta Pool $165,453 Superfecta Pool $85,420 Trifecta Pool $101,811. Scratched–Big Buzz, Brave Helios. $1 Pick Three (8-5-8) paid $106.70. Pick Three Pool $68,299.

MY BOY JACK angled to the inside then came out into the backstretch, chased outside a rival, went three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to gain the lead outside foes in deep stretch and was under a hold late. COUNT ALEXANDER fanned out a bit into the first turn, chased outside a rival to the stretch, came out in the drive, bid between foes in deep stretch and continued willingly. ARMOUR PLATE stalked inside, came out into the stretch, bid outside the pacesetter in midstretch, put a head in front between foes in deep stretch and also continued willingly. FOR HIM sped to the early lead three deep, angled in and set the pace inside, fought back in the stretch and weakened some late. KAZAN (IRE) angled in and settled outside a rival then off the rail, went outside on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and found his best stride late. KYLEMORE unhurried and angled in early, saved ground chasing the pace, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. RESTRAINEDVENGENCE pulled hard inside and drifted out and steadied into the first turn, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace and lacked a rally. CONO pulled and stalked outside a rival then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. MANTRACKER (IRE) broke slowly, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace and did not rally. TRUSTING FRIEND fanned out a bit into the first turn, chased outside a rival, came out into the stretch and weakened.

SEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.24 46.34 59.42 1:13.35

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Innyminniemineymoe 122 2 2 2–1 1–1 1–2½ 1–½ Van Dyke 4.10 11 Willows Babe 122 11 11 5–1 3–½ 2–3 2–9¼ Bejarano 1.70 5 Dixie Lassie 125 5 9 6–hd 7–3 5–1 3–ns Ebow 101.70 7 Goncharova 117 7 1 10–1 8–1 7–1 4–1 Roman 4.90 1 Tapitha Bonita 122 1 7 1–hd 2–1½ 3–½ 5–½ Ochoa 32.10 6 Fly as a Falcon 122 6 6 3–hd 4–2½ 4–2 6–1¼ Mn Garcia 8.90 3 Daylight Charger 122 3 12 12 11–½ 8–hd 7–1¾ T Baze 59.90 12 Simone Bleu 122 12 8 7–1 5–hd 6–2 8–6¾ Gonzalez 9.40 4 Kash Cookie 122 4 3 9–hd 9–½ 10–1 9–nk Elliott 18.10 9 Dream Proof 123 9 4 4–hd 6–½ 9–3½ 10–1¾ Ocampo 6.30 10 Shining Beauty 122 10 10 11–6 12 12 11–hd Pena 94.90 8 Go Oly Go 122 8 5 8–hd 10–½ 11–hd 12 Bednar 77.10

2 INNYMINNIEMINEYMOE 10.20 4.60 3.60 11 WILLOWS BABE 3.20 2.80 5 DIXIE LASSIE 25.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-2) $61.20 $1 EXACTA (2-11) $15.10 $1 SUPERFECTA (2-11-5-7) $4,137.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-11-5) $301.55

Winner–Innyminniemineymoe Ch.f.2 by Speightstown out of Inny Minnie, by Hard Spun. Bred by Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY). Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Owner: O'Brien, John, Peterson, Ted and Marshall, Jack. Mutuel Pool $190,097 Daily Double Pool $29,268 Exacta Pool $114,089 Superfecta Pool $61,199 Trifecta Pool $76,025. Scratched–Gray Diva, Misty Slew. $1 Pick Three (5-8-2) paid $171.40. Pick Three Pool $53,776.

INNYMINNIEMINEYMOE dueled outside a rival, inched away leaving the turn, kicked clear a bit off the rail and held under urging. WILLOWS BABE stalked five wide then outside on the turn and three deep into the stretch and went on willingly late to just miss. DIXIE LASSIE stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, continued along the rail in the stretch and edged a foe for third. GONCHAROVA chased between horses then inside on the turn and in the stretch, came out late and just missed the show. TAPITHA BONITA went up inside to duel for the lead, stalked leaving the turn and weakened in the stretch. FLY AS A FALCON had speed three deep then stalked outside a rival and off the rail on the turn and also weakened. DAYLIGHT CHARGER angled in and saved ground off the pace, split rivals past midstretch and improved position. SIMONE BLEU stalked the pace outside and four wide on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. KASH COOKIE chased between horses, dropped back on the turn and had little left for the stretch. DREAM PROOF chased between horses then off the rail on the turn, angled in some for the stretch and gave way. SHINING BEAUTY settled outside then off the rail, went five wide into and out of the turn and lacked a further response. GO OLY GO stalked between horses then outside, went four wide on the turn and into the stretch and gave way.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 23.20 47.23 1:12.00 1:38.80 1:46.02

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Beaumarchais 125 2 5 1–3½ 1–5 1–3½ 1–3½ 1–4¾ Roman 2.70 10 Seeking the West 118 8 8 6–hd 5–2 2–½ 2–1 2–1 Fuentes 6.60 5 Vibe 122 4 2 3–½ 2–hd 3–1½ 3–3½ 3–ns Desormeaux 3.80 3 Ucanthankmelater 122 3 9 9 9 7–hd 5–1½ 4–2¼ T Baze 7.10 7 Go Ghetto 125 6 6 4–1½ 4–½ 4–1 4–½ 5–3¾ Stevens 2.60 11 Lucky Patrick 125 9 1 7–½ 6–½ 6–1½ 6–2 6–5½ Van Dyke 25.20 6 My Golden One 125 5 7 5–hd 7–2 8–4½ 8–10 7–10¼ Maldonado 8.20 1 Mt. Leinster 120 1 4 2–1 3–½ 5–2 7–hd 8–9¾ Pereira 34.80 9 Curly Creek 125 7 3 8–6 8–2½ 9 9 9 Pena 107.90

2 BEAUMARCHAIS 7.40 4.60 3.60 10 SEEKING THE WEST 7.00 4.40 5 VIBE 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2) $52.40 $1 EXACTA (2-10) $20.00 $1 SUPERFECTA (2-10-5-3) $409.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-10-5) $51.90

Winner–Beaumarchais Dbb.g.4 by Big Drama out of Jost d'Oro, by Medaglia d'Oro. Bred by Palm Beach Racing, LLC (FL). Trainer: Dan Blacker. Owner: Buscar Stable and Gold, Rick. Mutuel Pool $217,461 Daily Double Pool $22,980 Exacta Pool $136,680 Superfecta Pool $85,626 Trifecta Pool $99,648. Claimed–Go Ghetto by Baltas, Richard and Marasa, William. Trainer: Richard Baltas. Scratched–Special Story, War Union. $1 Pick Three (8-2-2) paid $107.40. Pick Three Pool $37,117.

BEAUMARCHAIS had speed outside a rival then kicked clear, set all the pace a bit off the rail and remained clear under urging. SEEKING THE WEST a step slow to begin, three deep into the first turn, chased between horses then off the rail leaving the second turn and held the place. VIBE stalked off the rail then between foes leaving the backstretch and into the second turn, continued outside the runner-up into the stretch and just held third. UCANTHANKMELATER broke a bit slowly, settled inside, split rivals leaving the second turn and improved position inside in the stretch. GO GHETTO stalked three deep, went four wide into the second turn, continued outside then three deep into the stretch and weakened. LUCKY PATRICK four wide into the first turn, chased outside, went four wide on the second turn and into the stretch and also weakened. MY GOLDEN ONE angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and gave way. MT. LEINSTER had speed inside then saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the final furlong. CURLY CREEK angled in between horse then settled off the rail, dropped back into and on the second turn, also gave way and was eased in the stretch.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Surfer Girl Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.28 46.35 1:10.73 1:22.82 1:34.73

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 11 Fatale Bere 120 11 11 10–1½ 10–1 6–hd 4–1 1–ns Desormeaux 7.30 5 Moon Dash 118 5 4 8–½ 9–hd 8–1 3–hd 2–1½ Smith 4.70 4 Retro 120 4 7 7–1 7–1 9–1½ 6–1½ 3–½ Prat 2.60 10 One Fast Broad 118 10 10 9–hd 8–hd 4–½ 2–1 4–hd Nakatani 5.00 9 Medaglia Gold 120 9 2 3–hd 3–hd 1–hd 1–½ 5–1¼ Maldonado 11.40 7 Yesterday's News 120 7 3 6–1 6–½ 5–1 5–1½ 6–½ Gutierrez 24.40 12 Multiplayer 120 12 9 11–4 11–1½ 10–hd 9–½ 7–¾ T Baze 13.80 3 Deep Breath 118 3 12 12 12 12 10–1 8–5¼ Van Dyke 14.80 1 Miss Puddles 118 1 6 4–1 4–hd 7–½ 11–6 9–½ Stevens 9.40 8 Cute Knows Cute 118 8 1 2–1½ 2–1 2–hd 7–hd 10–½ Roman 69.30 2 Klosters 118 2 8 1–hd 1–hd 3–1 8–1 11–9¼ Bejarano 12.00 6 Holy Diver 118 6 5 5–½ 5–1 11–hd 12 12 Linares 97.20

11 FATALE BERE (FR) 16.60 8.00 5.20 5 MOON DASH 6.20 4.20 4 RETRO 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-11) $66.60 $1 EXACTA (11-5) $53.90 $1 SUPERFECTA (11-5-4-10) $731.40 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (11-5-4-10-9) $7,282.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-5-4) $132.50

Winner–Fatale Bere (FR) B.f.2 by Pedro the Great out of Mofa Bere (FR), by Saumarez (GB). Bred by SNC Regnier and San Gabriel Inv., Inc. (FR). Trainer: Leonard Powell. Owner: Benowitz Family Trust, Mathiesen, Mark and Powell, Mathilde. Mutuel Pool $334,589 Daily Double Pool $129,133 Exacta Pool $191,340 Superfecta Pool $103,521 Super High Five Pool $19,083 Trifecta Pool $123,524. Scratched–Breezy Bee, Goodthingstaketime (IRE). $1 Pick Three (2-2-11) paid $276.80. Pick Three Pool $106,339. 50-Cent Pick Four (8-2-2-11) 814 tickets with 4 correct paid $638.60. Pick Four Pool $681,483. $2 Pick Six (7/8-5-8-2-2-11) 68 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $416.40. $2 Pick Six (7/8-5-8-2-2-11) 2 tickets with 6 correct paid $65,886.20. Pick Six Pool $246,660. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (7/8-5-8-2-2-11) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $305,939.

FATALE BERE (FR) broke slowly, angled in and chased inside, split horses into the second turn, came five wide into the stretch, drifted in some in midstretch, bid between foes past the eighth pole under left handed urging. took a short lead in deep stretch and held gamely. MOON DASH chased between horses, went three deep leaving the second turn and six wide into the stretch, bid four wide past the eighth pole and continued gamely to the end. RETRO saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch and got up late for the show. ONE FAST BROAD a step slow to begin, chased three deep, came four wide into the stretch, bid outside the leader then between foes in the drive and was edged late for third. MEDAGLIA GOLD stalked three deep then outside a rival, bid three wide to take a short lead leaving the second turn, inched away in upper stretch, fought back in the drive and was outfinished for a minor award. YESTERDAY'S NEWS chased three wide then off the rail leaving the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MULTIPLAYER broke out a bit, angled in outside a rival, went outside into the second turn and three wide into the stretch and could not quite summon the necessary late response. DEEP BREATH (IRE) broke slowly, dropped back inside, came out into the stretch and could not offer the needed late kick. MISS PUDDLES (IRE) saved ground stalking the pace, came out some in the stretch and weakened. CUTE KNOWS CUTE had good early speed and angled in, dueled outside a rival then between horses leaving the second turn and weakened in the stretch. KLOSTERS (IRE) sped to the early lead, dueled inside, fought back on the second turn and weakened in the drive. HOLY DIVER pulled her way between horses, stalked between foes, dropped back on the second turn and gave way.