Racing! Baffert's winner in the eighth brings back memories of a truly great guy

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, October 28. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 18th day of a 19-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $75,000. Time 24.93 49.60 1:13.26 1:36.98 1:48.48

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Arch of Troy 121 3 6 2–½ 2–½ 2–½ 2–2 1–1¼ Elliott 8.90 1 Pistol Packin Rose 121 1 2 1–½ 1–1 1–1 1–hd 2–½ Frey 2.50 4 War Moccasin 124 4 8 5–½ 5–½ 4–1 3–1½ 3–¾ Gutierrez 10.50 6 November Tale 121 6 4 6–1 6–2 6–2 6–hd 4–1 Van Dyke 8.90 8 Zuzanna 121 8 3 8 8 8 8 5–ns Arroyo, Jr. 13.70 2 Gio's Lady 121 2 7 7–2 7–2 7–1½ 7–½ 6–hd Pereira 26.40 7 Cynthiana 121 7 1 3–hd 3–1 5–1½ 5–hd 7–1 Bejarano 2.70 5 Goseecal 121 5 5 4–1 4–hd 3–1 4–½ 8 Stevens 3.10

3 ARCH OF TROY 19.80 9.80 5.80 1 PISTOL PACKIN ROSE 4.40 3.00 4 WAR MOCCASIN 6.00

$1 EXACTA (3-1) $35.80 $1 SUPERFECTA (3-1-4-6) $1,253.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-4) $108.50

Winner–Arch of Troy B.f.3 by Archarcharch out of American Flier, by Quiet American. Bred by Endeavor Farm & Mark Toothaker (KY). Trainer: Mark D. Tsagalakis. Owner: Endeavor Farm. Mutuel Pool $152,327 Exacta Pool $83,398 Superfecta Pool $34,984 Trifecta Pool $53,018. Scratched–none.

ARCH OF TROY went up between horses to press the pace then stalked a bit off the rail, re-bid alongside the pacesetter leaving the second turn, battled outside that one in the stretch, took a short lead in deep stretch and inched away late under urging. PISTOL PACKIN ROSE sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace inside then inched away on the first turn, continued along the rail, fought back leaving the second turn and in the stretch, could not quite match the winner late but held second. WAR MOCCASIN broke a bit slowly and was bumped, pulled between horses then angled in and stalked inside, came out into the stretch and again in midstretch and was edged for the place. NOVEMBER TALE (IRE) four wide early, chased outside a rival then between foes, continued a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch and inside on the second turn and in the stretch and was edged for third. ZUZANNA angled in and settled inside, came out into the stretch and again in midstretch and found her best stride late. GIO'S LADY pulled along the inside and steadied early, saved ground stalking the pace, went outside a rival on the second turn, swung four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CYNTHIANA pressed the early pace three deep between foes, stalked between horses then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. GOSEECAL pulled her way along four wide to press the early pace, stalked three deep then outside a rival on the second turn, came out into the stretch and weakened.

SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.45 46.86 1:00.14 1:06.71

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Midnight Run 120 5 9 7–1 7–2½ 5–1½ 1–2¾ Desormeaux 3.40 8 Ridgefield Rocket 115 8 4 3–1 3–2½ 2–1½ 2–ns Roman 5.30 4 Wildcat Kaos 120 4 3 6–3 6–2½ 4–hd 3–nk Pereira 55.20 7 Lipster 120 7 1 2–hd 2–½ 1–hd 4–ns Elliott 2.60 9 Vintage Hollywood 120 9 5 5–hd 5–hd 6–hd 5–2¼ Talamo 34.40 6 Skagit River 120 6 2 4–1 4–hd 7–4 6–hd Pedroza 10.80 1 Gryffindor 120 1 8 9 8–1 8–4 7–2½ Maldonado 16.50 2 Desert Domination 120 2 7 1–hd 1–hd 3–½ 8–21½ Lopez 2.20 3 Doheny Beach 120 3 6 8–1 9 9 9 Puglisi 35.40

5 MIDNIGHT RUN 8.80 4.00 3.00 8 RIDGEFIELD ROCKET 6.80 5.00 4 WILDCAT KAOS 14.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5) $116.40 $1 EXACTA (5-8) $28.40 $1 SUPERFECTA (5-8-4-7) $1,463.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-8-4) $217.00

Winner–Midnight Run B.c.2 by Alternation out of Out of Prado, by Mr. Livingston. Bred by Javier Martinez Avila (KY). Trainer: J. Keith Desormeaux. Owner: Marquis, Charles K. and Marquis, Cynthia F.. Mutuel Pool $165,724 Daily Double Pool $40,563 Exacta Pool $92,964 Superfecta Pool $40,086 Trifecta Pool $60,744. Scratched–none.

MIDNIGHT RUN broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail then advanced outside a rival, angled in on the turn, split horses past midstretch, rallied along the rail to the lead under urging in the final sixteenth and won clear. RIDGEFIELD ROCKET pressed the pace four wide then three deep on the turn and into the stretch, battled outside a rival in the drive, put a head in front a sixteenth out and held second between foes. WILDCAT KAOS chased a bit off the rail, split horses on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and edged foes for third between rivals late. LIPSTER dueled three deep between horses on the backstretch and between rivals on the turn, took a short lead into the stretch, battled off the rail in midstretch and between foes in deep stretch and was edged for a minor award inside late. VINTAGE HOLLYWOOD chased outside, came four wide into the stretch and put in a late bid at a minor award four deep on the line. SKAGIT RIVER dueled between foes then dropped back a bit off the rail into the turn, stalked just off the inside on the bend and into the stretch and weakened. GRYFFINDOR broke a bit slowly, settled inside then just off the rail, went around a rival on the turn and lacked the needed rally. DESERT DOMINATION went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. DOHENY BEACH between foes early, settled just off the rail then inside to the stretch, gave way and was eased late.

THIRD RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.27 43.42 1:06.56 1:12.69

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Salten Sapity 122 2 6 7–1½ 7–hd 3–2½ 1–½ Stevens 12.10 1 Crayon 124 1 9 6–2 6–2 2–1 2–½ Bejarano 5.30 10 Lori's Attitude 124 10 2 1–hd 1–3 1–3 3–4¼ T Baze 1.40 3 Mag the Mighty 117 3 11 11 10–½ 5–½ 4–1¼ Roman 14.40 11 Prieta 122 11 1 9–1 9–1 6–1½ 5–hd Prat 8.50 4 Ib Prospecting 122 4 10 10–3 11 8–2½ 6–1¾ Risenhoover 18.00 5 Amore Gattina 122 5 7 8–1 8–2 7–½ 7–nk Talamo 11.90 9 Kaydetre 122 9 8 4–½ 3–hd 4–½ 8–2 Elliott 79.20 7 Cool Munnings 122 7 4 5–2½ 5–½ 9–½ 9–7¾ Mn Garcia 10.60 8 Cho Has Zip 115 8 3 3–hd 4–1 11 10–2¼ Fuentes 11.50 6 Dramatic Victory 124 6 5 2–hd 2–½ 10–hd 11 Desormeaux 14.70

2 SALTEN SAPITY 26.20 12.00 6.20 1 CRAYON 6.60 4.00 10 LORI'S ATTITUDE 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2) $128.20 $1 EXACTA (2-1) $66.00 $1 SUPERFECTA (2-1-10-3) $1,672.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-10) $120.30

Winner–Salten Sapity Ch.f.3 by Congrats out of Saltendipity, by Salt Lake. Bred by Don Alberto Corporation (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Don Alberto Stable. Mutuel Pool $288,931 Daily Double Pool $22,368 Exacta Pool $208,521 Superfecta Pool $93,796 Trifecta Pool $135,069. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (3-5-2) paid $726.40. Pick Three Pool $52,701.

SALTEN SAPITY settled between horses early then chased outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch, rallied under some left handed urging while drifting in to get up three deep late. CRAYON chased a bit off the rail, came out leaving the hill and three deep into the stretch, also drifted in but rallied between foes late. LORI'S ATTITUDE dueled five wide then four wide, kicked clear and angled in on the hill, remained clear in deep stretch but was caught late. MAG THE MIGHTY threw her head and hopped in a slow awkward start, settled off the rail, swung six wide into the stretch and bested the others. PRIETA settled outside then alongside a rival, came out leaving the hill and five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. IB PROSPECTING chased a bit off the rail then inside on the hill, came out into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. AMORE GATTINA angled in and chased inside, came out leaving the hill and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. KAYDETRE dueled four wide between horses then between foes, stalked three deep leaving the hill, angled in some nearing the stretch and weakened. COOL MUNNINGS dueled between horses then steadied at the right hand curve to drop back, angled in and stalked inside, hopped and steadied again off heels onto the dirt crossing and weakened. CHO HAS ZIP dueled then stalked between foes to the stretch and also weakened. DRAMATIC VICTORY had good early speed and dueled inside, stalked along the fence leaving the hill and had little left for the stretch. Rail on hill at zero. HAND TIMED.

FOURTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $19,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 24.57 49.36 1:13.97 1:39.87 1:46.84

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Saint Dermot 122 2 6 5–2 5–6 3–1½ 1–½ 1–hd Gonzalez 1.40 5 Sense of Glory 122 5 5 1–1 1–½ 1–hd 3–2½ 2–2¼ Pena 5.80 4 Tisdale 117 4 2 3–hd 4–1 4–2½ 4–2 3–nk Roman 2.70 3 Ucanthankmelater 122 3 7 7 6–hd 6–4 5–6 4–½ T Baze 10.70 1 Jonny's Choice 122 1 4 2–hd 2–½ 2–½ 2–hd 5–6¾ Elliott 6.20 6 Willing to Travel 120 6 1 6–1½ 7 7 6–10 6 Risenhoover 14.60 7 Private Prospect 122 7 3 4–2½ 3–1½ 5–2 7 dnf Arroyo, Jr. 13.80

2 SAINT DERMOT 4.80 3.00 2.40 5 SENSE OF GLORY 5.60 3.40 4 TISDALE 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2) $68.80 $1 EXACTA (2-5) $11.00 $1 SUPERFECTA (2-5-4-3) $225.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-4) $25.95

Winner–Saint Dermot Dbb.g.6 by Ghostzapper out of Chamrousse, by Peaks and Valleys. Bred by Stone Farm (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Begley, John and Paul, Branch, William and Hogan, Wendy. Mutuel Pool $222,692 Daily Double Pool $27,149 Exacta Pool $119,920 Superfecta Pool $53,547 Trifecta Pool $84,467. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-2-2) paid $155.20. Pick Three Pool $25,232.

SAINT DERMOT broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail, moved up outside into the second turn, bid three deep on that turn and into the stretch, took a short lead in the drive, battled alongside the runner-up late and gamely prevailed under urging. SENSE OF GLORY had speed outside a rival then inched away briefly on the first turn, angled in and dueled inside, fought back on the second turn and through a stiff drive and continued gamely to the end. TISDALE had speed inside then saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and got up three deep late for the show. UCANTHANKMELATER broke a bit slowly, settled off the pace inside, came out in the stretch and was edged for third between foes late. JONNY'S CHOICE came off the rail and stalked the early pace then bid between rivals to duel for the lead, put a head in front nearing the stretch, fought back between rivals in the drive and weakened late. WILLING TO TRAVEL settled a bit off the rail then outside a rival on the backstretch, continued just off the fence on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked a further response. PRIVATE PROSPECT stalked three deep then bid three wide on the backstretch, dropped back into and on the second turn, drifted out into the stretch, gave way and was pulled up but walked off.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $70,000. 'Comma to the Top Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.53 47.11 1:11.63 1:24.01 1:37.09

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Top of the Game 122 2 2 3–hd 4–1½ 1–2½ 1–7 1–4¼ Desormeaux 6.60 4 Hoppertunity 126 4 7 7 7 6–hd 5–½ 2–ns Prat 1.90 3 Irish Freedom 118 3 5 5–6 5–4½ 4–hd 2–hd 3–4¼ Bejarano 1.20 6 Curlin Rules 122 6 3 2–1 2–hd 3–1 4–hd 4–nk Van Dyke 9.60 1 The Lieutenant 122 1 6 6–1 6–hd 7 6–3½ 5–1 Espinoza 19.60 5 El Huerfano 122 5 4 1–1½ 1–1 2–hd 3–½ 6–7¼ Nakatani 11.20 7 Avanti Bello 126 7 1 4–1 3–hd 5–2 7 7 Roman 25.80

2 TOP OF THE GAME 15.20 6.20 3.40 4 HOPPERTUNITY 3.40 2.40 3 IRISH FREEDOM 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2) $58.00 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $21.00 $1 SUPERFECTA (2-4-3-6) $264.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-3) $28.90

Winner–Top of the Game B.g.4 by Desert Party out of Indy Future, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Cantrell Family Partnership Ltd. (KY). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Wilson, Holly and David. Mutuel Pool $271,487 Daily Double Pool $35,793 Exacta Pool $128,779 Superfecta Pool $59,213 Trifecta Pool $92,505. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (2-2-2) paid $307.00. Pick Three Pool $72,606. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-2-2-2) 144 tickets with 4 correct paid $1,091.70. Pick Four Pool $205,183. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-5-2-2-2) 28 tickets with 5 correct paid $14,119.90. Pick Five Pool $459,761.

TOP OF THE GAME stalked the pace inside, bid along the fence to gain the lead and kicked clear leaving the second turn and drew off under urging. HOPPERTUNITY settled off the rail then outside a rival on the backstretch, came out on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and just got the place. IRISH FREEDOM tugged between foes then stalked a bit off the rail, also came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch, was between rivals in midstretch and was narrowly edged for second. CURLIN RULES stalked between horses, bid between foes then three deep leaving the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. THE LIEUTENANT chased a bit off the rail, angled to the fence entering the stretch and lacked a rally. EL HUERFANO had good early speed and angled in, set the pace inside then a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch, was between foes leaving the second turn and just off the inside into the stretch and weakened. AVANTI BELLO four wide into the first turn, stalked three deep, bid four wide midway through the second turn, continued four wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

SIXTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.37 42.92 1:05.73 1:11.84

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Angel Allie 120 3 9 7–1½ 7–1 6–½ 1–½ T Baze 9.00 4 G Q Covergirl 122 4 8 1–hd 2–2 1–1 2–2¼ Maldonado 10.00 11 Painting Corners 115 10 1 2–1 1–hd 2–2 3–hd Roman 2.30 7 Lake Time 120 7 3 10 9–2 8–7 4–ns Talamo 8.00 9 Zero Zee 120 9 2 6–½ 5–hd 7–2 5–½ Prat 6.80 1 Take A Deep Breath 122 1 10 3–hd 4–3 3–hd 6–hd Van Dyke 20.30 2 Phantom Proton 120 2 5 4–3 3–½ 4–hd 7–1¾ Gutierrez 25.60 5 Moon Kitty 120 5 6 5–1 6–4 5–hd 8–9¼ Desormeaux 9.00 6 Joe'sgoldenholiday 120 6 7 8–hd 8–½ 9–1½ 9–¾ Bejarano 2.80 8 Allowances 122 8 4 9–1 10 10 10 Espinoza 61.60

3 ANGEL ALLIE 20.00 10.20 5.00 4 G Q COVERGIRL 11.40 6.60 11 PAINTING CORNERS 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3) $201.80 $1 EXACTA (3-4) $82.10 $1 SUPERFECTA (3-4-11-7) $2,905.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-11) $213.75

Winner–Angel Allie Ch.f.3 by Sky Mesa out of Callie's Joy, by Distorted Humor. Bred by John C. Oxley (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Kirkwood, Sandee, Kirkwood, Al and Glatt, Mark. Mutuel Pool $400,251 Daily Double Pool $36,399 Exacta Pool $233,197 Superfecta Pool $94,349 Trifecta Pool $149,050. Scratched–Adios Cali. $1 Pick Three (2-2-3) paid $347.10. Pick Three Pool $77,018.

ANGEL ALLIE chased a bit off the rail then inside, cut the corner into the stretch and rallied under urging along the fence to get up nearing the wire. G Q COVERGIRL had good early speed and dueled a bit off the rail then inside, inched away just off the fence in midstretch and held on well but was caught late. PAINTING CORNERS dueled three deep then outside the runner-up, drifted out a bit into the stretch and just held third between foes late. LAKE TIME settled a bit off the rail then inside, came out nearing the dirt crossing and three deep into the stretch and just missed the show five wide on the line. ZERO ZEE chased outside then alongside a rival, came out into the stretch and put in a late bid at a minor award four wide between foes on the wire. TAKE A DEEP BREATH (GB) saved ground stalking the pace, split rivals in midstretch and was outfinished for a minor share between foes. PHANTOM PROTON stalked outside a rival, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MOON KITTY chased a bit off the rail then inside, came just off the fence in the stretch and did not rally. JOE'SGOLDENHOLIDAY settled outside a rival chasing the pace, drifted four wide into the stretch and weakened. ALLOWANCES (IRE) unhurried outside a rival then a bit off the rail down the hill, angled to the inside into the stretch and lacked a further response. Rail on hill at zero.

SEVENTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.10 46.31 58.89 1:05.56

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Treasure Hunter 120 6 1 2–hd 2–1 1–2 1–2¾ Pereira 0.90 8 What's Inside 120 8 8 3–hd 3–hd 2–½ 2–5¼ Conner 2.60 1 Rodeler 120 1 9 1–2 1–½ 3–1½ 3–nk Martinez 9.10 9 Joejoe's Kingdom 115 9 2 5–3 4–2 4–5 4–2¾ Roman 6.60 2 The Sleepy Prince 120 2 4 7–3 6–hd 5–2 5–5¼ Pena 89.70 5 Mr. Fullerton 120 5 5 8–1 8–4 7–½ 6–1½ Risenhoover 29.80 7 Haulin' Freight 120 7 7 4–½ 5–3 6–1½ 7–6¾ Gutierrez 8.00 3 Agressivebrawler 120 3 3 6–hd 7–2½ 8–12 8–16½ Linares 81.30 4 Star Warrior 113 4 6 9 9 9 9 Solis 81.00

6 TREASURE HUNTER 3.80 2.60 2.20 8 WHAT'S INSIDE 3.40 2.60 1 RODELER 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6) $44.60 $1 EXACTA (6-8) $5.30 $1 SUPERFECTA (6-8-1-9) $67.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-8-1) $14.25

Winner–Treasure Hunter B.g.2 by Treasure Beach (GB) out of Bouvet, by Touch Gold. Bred by Norman G. Houston III (KY). Trainer: G. F. Almeida. Owner: Heart Racing Stables. Mutuel Pool $320,260 Daily Double Pool $43,118 Exacta Pool $205,403 Superfecta Pool $99,501 Trifecta Pool $124,576. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (2-3-6) paid $476.30. Pick Three Pool $75,129.

TREASURE HUNTER stalked off the rail, bid outside the leader on the turn, took the advantage into the stretch and drew clear under urging. WHAT'S INSIDE stalked four wide on the backstretch and into the turn, continued outside, came three deep into the stretch and was clearly second best. RODELER a step slow into stride, was sent up inside to a clear early lead, dueled on the turn and into the stretch and just held third, then did not return to be unsaddled and was vanned off. JOEJOE'S KINGDOM stalked three deep between horses on the backstretch, continued between foes on the turn and just off the rail into the stretch and was edged for the show. THE SLEEPY PRINCE saved ground chasing the pace throughout and lacked a rally. MR. FULLERTON allowed to settle off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and also lacked a rally. HAULIN' FREIGHT stalked between horses, dropped back off the rail on the turn and weakened. AGRESSIVEBRAWLER chased outside a rival, was between horses into the stretch and gave way. STAR WARRIOR settled off the rail then inside, fell back on the turn and had nothing left for the stretch.

EIGHTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.38 45.24 1:09.86 1:22.70

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 McKinzie 120 5 6 5–hd 2–hd 1–2 1–5½ Smith 3.60 4 He's Stylish 120 4 3 1–hd 1–hd 2–1½ 2–¾ T Baze 3.10 6 Shivermetimbers 120 6 2 2–hd 3–hd 3–8 3–11¼ Van Dyke 1.90 2 Majestic Eagle 120 2 10 10 10 7–2 4–½ Talamo 75.40 8 Calexman 120 8 4 3–½ 4–1 4–2 5–1½ Stevens 6.80 3 Arno's Mane Man 115 3 7 9–5½ 7–hd 6–hd 6–2¼ Roman 27.80 10 Midcourt 120 10 9 6–1 5–1½ 5–1 7–½ Gutierrez 15.20 7 Orbit Rain 120 7 5 7–½ 8–1½ 8–1 8–½ Blanc 56.80 9 Blue Ox 120 9 1 4–1 6–1½ 9–5 9–5 Desormeaux 12.80 1 Paint Me Lucky 120 1 8 8–½ 9–4½ 10 10 Prat 15.80

5 MCKINZIE 9.20 5.80 3.60 4 HE'S STYLISH 5.40 4.20 6 SHIVERMETIMBERS 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5) $17.60 $1 EXACTA (5-4) $24.10 $1 SUPERFECTA (5-4-6-2) $1,433.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-6) $22.80

Winner–McKinzie B.c.2 by Street Sense out of Runway Model, by Petionville. Bred by Summer Wind Farm (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Watson, Karl, Pegram, Michael E. and Weitman, Paul. Mutuel Pool $341,325 Daily Double Pool $49,144 Exacta Pool $211,561 Superfecta Pool $103,340 Trifecta Pool $128,054. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (3-6-5) paid $137.60. Pick Three Pool $111,059.

MCKINZIE stalked between horses, bid four wide into the turn then three deep, took the lead outside the runner-up into the stretch and kicked clear under some left handed urging and steady handling late. HE'S STYLISH went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and held second. SHIVERMETIMBERS dueled between horses, fell back some into the stretch and was coming back at the runner-up late. MAJESTIC EAGLE a bit slow to begin, dropped back inside without early speed, went around a rival on the turn, angled back to the inside into the stretch and improved position. CALEXMAN prompted the pace three deep between foes, stalked off the rail on the turn and weakened. ARNO'S MANE MAN chased a bit off the rail then between horses, continued just off the fence on the turn and weakened. MIDCOURT stalked five wide on the backstretch and into the turn, continued outside, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened. ORBIT RAIN pulled between horses and steadied five eighths out, chased three deep, continued outside on the turn and three wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive. BLUE OX had speed four wide then stalked off the rail, fell back on the turn and gave way. PAINT ME LUCKY saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back on the turn and also gave way.

NINTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Twilight Derby'. Stakes. 3 year olds. Time 23.95 47.61 1:10.87 1:33.90 1:45.36

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Sharp Samurai 124 5 1 2–1 2–1½ 1–hd 1–2 1–2¾ Stevens 2.10 3 Big Score 122 2 6 3–hd 4–½ 5–1½ 2–1½ 2–½ Prat 3.70 4 Bowies Hero 120 3 3 5–1½ 3–hd 3–½ 3–½ 3–½ Desormeaux 6.60 8 Channel Maker 120 7 9 9 8–1½ 7–hd 8–2½ 4–1¼ Van Dyke 7.30 9 Profiteer 120 8 2 1–hd 1–hd 2–1 5–1 5–½ Smith 7.80 5 Just Howard 124 4 8 8–½ 7–1 8–1½ 7–½ 6–¾ Lynch 6.30 11 Ann Arbor Eddie 120 9 5 4–hd 5–1 4–hd 4–hd 7–nk Gutierrez 25.60 7 Troublewithatee 120 6 4 7–hd 6–hd 6–hd 6–hd 8–1¼ Nakatani 25.30 2 Cowboy Culture 124 1 7 6–hd 9 9 9 9 Geroux 11.10

6 SHARP SAMURAI 6.20 3.60 2.80 3 BIG SCORE 4.40 2.80 4 BOWIES HERO 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6) $34.40 $1 EXACTA (6-3) $11.80 $1 SUPERFECTA (6-3-4-8) $251.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-4) $21.50

Winner–Sharp Samurai B.g.3 by First Samurai out of Secret Wish, by Street Cry (IRE). Bred by Cudney Stables (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC, Rancho Temescal LLC and Glatt, Mark. Mutuel Pool $429,040 Daily Double Pool $52,908 Exacta Pool $233,678 Superfecta Pool $96,624 Trifecta Pool $144,959. Scratched–Cistron, Dangerfield. $1 Pick Three (6-5-6) paid $35.50. Pick Three Pool $107,179.

SHARP SAMURAI had speed between horses then angled in and dueled inside, took a short lead leaving the backstretch, inched away leaving the second turn and won clear under urging. BIG SCORE angled in and stalked inside, came out a bit into the stretch and held second. BOWIES HERO stalked between horses, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was edged for the place. CHANNEL MAKER a bit slow into stride, went up four wide into and on the first turn, chased three deep, came four wide into the stretch and just missed third. PROFITEER had speed three deep then dueled outside the winner, stalked leaving the second turn, came out between foes into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. JUST HOWARD pulled toward the inside then tugged his way between horses into and on the first turn, stalked inside on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. ANN ARBOR EDDIE angled in and stalked three deep, came out five wide into the stretch and weakened. TROUBLEWITHATEE three deep on the first turn, stalked between horses, continued outside a rival into the stretch and also weakened. COWBOY CULTURE saved ground chasing the pace, came a bit off the rail on the second turn and into the stretch and did not rally.

TENTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 22.42 45.97 1:11.60 1:18.58

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Spinyatta 117 1 2 1–½ 1–½ 1–2½ 1–1¼ Roman 1.60 9 Coronado Cool 115 8 1 6–½ 6–1 5–2 2–1½ Solis 8.40 10 Besides the Point 120 9 6 5–1½ 4–2 4–1 3–¾ Gonzalez 1.70 8 La Galy 124 7 3 3–1 3–2½ 2–1½ 4–1¾ Bednar 7.80 6 Todos Santos 122 5 8 7–2½ 7–2 6–hd 5–1¾ Maldonado 6.50 3 Dixie Crystal 122 2 5 2–hd 2–½ 3–½ 6–¾ Pena 74.10 4 Reinahermosa 124 3 9 9 8–½ 8–½ 7–hd Almanza 123.00 5 Seaquet 112 4 4 4–hd 5–hd 7–2 8–¾ Sorese 86.60 7 Sassy Rose 122 6 7 8–½ 9 9 9 Elliott 15.90

1 SPINYATTA 5.20 4.00 2.60 9 CORONADO COOL 5.80 2.80 10 BESIDES THE POINT 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1) $18.60 $1 EXACTA (1-9) $16.80 $1 SUPERFECTA (1-9-10-8) $145.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-9-10) $17.45 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (6-2) $6.00

Winner–Spinyatta Ch.f.3 by Hard Spun out of Senora Cat, by Cozzene. Bred by Patchen Wilkes Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Leggio, Richard, Peluso, Peter and Tanzman, David. Mutuel Pool $243,669 Daily Double Pool $33,948 Exacta Pool $133,476 Superfecta Pool $70,341 Trifecta Pool $90,957. Claimed–Todos Santos by Darwin Balthazar. Trainer: Kelly Castaneda. Scratched–She'sluckythatway. $1 Pick Three (5-6-1) paid $54.30. Pick Three Pool $45,920. $1 Consolation Pick Three (5-6-2) paid $16.10.

SPINYATTA had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away leaving the turn, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, kicked clear and held gamely under urging. CORONADO COOL stalked outside then alongside a rival, came out leaving the turn and five wide into the stretch and gained the place. BESIDES THE POINT chased outside then outside a rival on the backstretch and turn, came four wide into the stretch, split rivals in deep stretch and edged a foe for third. LA GALY pressed the pace three deep, stalked leaving the turn and into the stretch and was outfinished for the show. TODOS SANTOS chased inside then a bit off the rail into the turn, went around a rival into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. DIXIE CRYSTAL dueled between horses, stalked just off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened. REINAHERMOSA saved ground off the pace, came out some past midstretch and did not rally. SEAQUET stalked the pace inside, continued along the rail on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. SASSY ROSE allowed to settle outside a rival chasing the pace on the backstretch and turn, came out some into the stretch and lacked the necessary response.

ELEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.39 46.40 1:10.76 1:22.86 1:34.95

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Well Developed 122 8 4 2–1 2–1½ 2–1 1–hd 1–1½ Van Dyke 2.10 1 Bold Papa 124 1 6 7–2½ 6–hd 6–1½ 4–½ 2–hd Nakatani 4.20 3 Gosofar 119 3 1 1–½ 1–hd 1–hd 2–1½ 3–¾ Roman 5.40 5 Save Ground 122 5 7 5–2 5–1 4–hd 6–2½ 4–½ Gutierrez 5.60 9 Copper Wind 122 9 5 4–1 4–½ 3–½ 5–hd 5–½ Prat 4.00 7 Lord Admiral 122 7 3 3–½ 3–hd 5–hd 3–hd 6–1½ Sutherland 64.80 2 Mr. Matlock 124 2 8 8–hd 8–1 7–1 7–hd 7–ns Talamo 29.10 11 Dial Me In 115 11 9 11–hd 12 9–1 8–2½ 8–2½ Fuentes 55.50 12 Reckless Gravity 122 12 12 12 10–hd 10–½ 9–hd 9–½ Elliott 109.00 6 Warren's Fandango 122 6 11 10–2 9–hd 12 10–hd 10–ns T Baze 22.40 10 Chidamac 122 10 2 6–½ 7–hd 8–hd 11–2 11–2¾ Pereira 20.50 4 Air Force Cadet 124 4 10 9–3½ 11–½ 11–1½ 12 12 Puglisi 115.00

8 WELL DEVELOPED 6.20 3.60 2.80 1 BOLD PAPA 4.40 3.40 3 GOSOFAR 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-8) $15.40 $1 EXACTA (8-1) $11.40 $1 SUPERFECTA (8-1-3-5) $159.60 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-1-3-5-9) $154.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-1-3) $21.55

Winner–Well Developed Ch.g.3 by Unusual Heat out of Miss Thirtyfour D, by Bertrando. Bred by Michael Wellman & Cory Wellman (CA). Trainer: Patrick Gallagher. Owner: Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners. Mutuel Pool $368,008 Daily Double Pool $96,983 Exacta Pool $208,608 Superfecta Pool $140,132 Super High Five Pool $35,226 Trifecta Pool $157,705. Scratched–Accreditation, Tule Fog. $1 Pick Three (6-1-8) paid $27.00. Pick Three Pool $114,460. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-1/6/10-1/2-8/13/14) 9827 tickets with 4 correct paid $67.50. Pick Four Pool $869,362. $2 Pick Six (3-6-5-1/6/10-1/2-8/13/14) 28 tickets with 6 correct paid $5,361.00. Pick Six Pool $221,526. $2 Pick Six (3-6-5-1/6/10-1/2-8/13/14) 758 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $33.40. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (3-6-5-1/6/10-1/2-8/13/14) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $31,408. $1 Consolation Pick Three (6-2-8) paid $10.20.

WELL DEVELOPED had speed three deep then pressed the pace outside a rival, took a short lead into the stretch and inched away late under urging. BOLD PAPA saved ground stalking the pace, went between horses on the second turn, continued between foes in the stretch and edged a rival for the place late. GOSOFAR had good early speed and angled in, set a pressured pace inside, fought back along the rail in the stretch and was edged for second late. SAVE GROUND chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, came out leaving the backstretch, went four wide into and on the second turn and into the stretch, drifted in some and was edged for third. COPPER WIND three deep early, stalked outside a rival, went three deep on the second turn and into the stretch, drifted in and was between foes in the stretch and was outfinished. LORD ADMIRAL between horses early, angled in and stalked inside, continued along the rail in the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. MR. MATLOCK chased inside then a bit off the rail on the backstretch and second turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. DIAL ME IN angled in and settled outside a rival, went up three deep between foes leaving the backstretch, continued outside a rival into the stretch and could not summon the necessary late response. RECKLESS GRAVITY a bit slow into stride, angled in and saved ground, continued inside into the stretch and did not rally. WARREN'S FANDANGO broke a bit slowly, angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch, had the rider lose the whip in midstretch and also lacked a rally. CHIDAMAC angled in and pulled early, steadied and veered out off heels into the first turn, chased outside, went four wide on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. AIR FORCE CADET broke a bit slowly, drifted out into the first turn, chased outside a rival, went four wide into and on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened.