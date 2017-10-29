Racing! Baffert's winner in the eighth brings back memories of a truly great guy

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, and it’s the final day this meet at Santa Anita as we head for Del Mar.
Lots of good racing at Santa Anita on Saturday, but the race I’ll remember most is the maiden special weight eighth race, not the stakes. The race had arguably the best trainer and best jockey and the not-be-argued-with best named horse. McKinzie was a first-time starter and he won the race easily for trainer Bob Baffert and jockey Mike Smith. The horse was named for one of the all-time best people you would ever meet, Brad McKinzie.
Brad spent almost his entire career at Los Alamitos, his last assignment was to run the thoroughbred meetings. He died last August of cancer at 62. McKinzie and Baffert were longtime friends and remained close. Baffert started his career as a quarter-horse trainer and McKinzie was there. It’s unlikely you can find anyone who had a bad word to say about Brad.
I first met him in 1981 when I was covering Los Alamitos quarter-horse racing for the Orange County edition of The Times. He was the assistant publicity director working for Bruce Rimbo. He was always there with a joke, a jab and an infectious enthusiasm that made you want to come out and cover a race that usually started around 11 p.m.
When R.D. Hubbard and Ed Allred bought Los Alamitos they were smart enough to keep him around. Not that you could ever imagine the place without him. He rose in the ranks and was quickly a senior executive.
The last time I saw Brad was at California Chrome’s only Los Al race. I hadn’t seen him in a couple of decades but it was like we had talked yesterday. He was just that way. I wondered why I didn’t see him when West Coast won a race at Los Al a few months ago. Sadly, I learned why. He had kept his illness quiet and only those closest to him knew how sick he was.
I hope the horse is good enough to be on the Derby trail. It would give us an excuse to talk about a very special man.
Otherwise at Santa Anita
Sharp Samurai won the Grade 2, $200,000 Twilight Derby over 1 1/8 miles on the turf. The 3-year-old gelding had the lead going into the stretch and then cruised to a 2 3/4-length win. Mark Glatt was the trainer and Gary Stevens was aboard. Big Score finished second.
“He’s improved over the summer,” Stevens told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “Mark and his team have done a tremendous job with him. We haven’t seen the best of him yet. He’s improved with every race. Mark gave me the green light in the paddock that I could go to the lead with him if I wanted to. This horse listens to me so much and just wants to please me. I just want to please him, it’s been a lot of fun.
“If he stays good and continues to improve I think Mark will have the option to run him in the Breeders’ Cup Mile or the Breeders’ Cup Turf next year. If this was six weeks away from the Breeders’ Cup I would be shouting to go in the Breeders’ Cup Turf because you have to be so lucky in the Mile. He’ll get a mile and a half and he’ll get a mile so he’s a lot of fun to ride. I haven’t ridden too many that are this versatile.”
In Saturday’s other stakes race, Top Of The Game won the $70,000 Comma to the Top Stakes for trainer Vladimir Cerin and jockey Kent Desormeaux. Hoppertunity nosed out stablemate Irish Freedom for second.
“When Kent’s on, he’s magic,” Cerin told Willman. “I thought this horse could only win out of the one hole, because all his wins came from that post. But today, he had the two.”
Breeders’ Cup preview
Santa Anita preview
Sunday’s card at Santa Anita would be the one-year anniversary of good guys Bob Ike and Kurt Hoover having the only winning ticket in the pick six on closing day of the Fall meeting. If you missed that moment or want to know how things have changed in the last year as far as withholding, check out the story here.
The closing 11-race card, with an early post of 12:15 p.m., has five turf races, the first, third, sixth, ninth and 11th. Four of them are down the hill. Field sizes remain good and here are the numbers: 9, 7, 10, 7, 7, 12, 10 (2 also eligible), 12, 14, 10, 12 (2 AE).
The feature will be the ninth race, the $100,000 Autumn Miss Stakes, restricted to 3-year-old fillies on the turf. There is no heavy favorite and Lull has the low morning-line odds of 7-2. She’s won three of 10 lifetime and has one win in five starts this year, She’s well traveled having run at Belmont, Keeneland and Kentucky Downs this year, as well as Del Mar. She runs for Christophe Clement and will have Flavien Prat aboard. Her home base is Belmont and she is looking for her first graded stakes win.
As you might expect, being the last day of he meeting, there is a mandatory payout on all exotics.
Elsewhere review
Here’s a look at Saturday’s graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more.
Belmont: Athenia Stakes, Grade 3, $200,000, fillies and mares, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on the turf. Winner: Off Limits ($3.90 to win)
Belmont: Turnback the Alarm Handicap, Grade 3, $200,000, fillies and mares, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Eskenformoney ($9.20)
Woodbine: Ontario Fashion Stakes, Grade 3, $125,000, fillies and mares, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Moonlit Promise ($6.80)
Belmont: Bold Ruler Handicap, Grade 3, $200,000, 3 and up, 7 Furlongs. Winner: Tom’s Ready ($18.00)
Belmont: Awad Stakes, $100,000, 2 year olds, 1 mile on the turf. Winner: Therapist ($10.00)
Keeneland: Hagyard Fayette Stakes, Grade 2, $200,000, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: The Player ($19.60)
Hawthorne: Hawthorne Derby, $100,000, 3 year olds, 1 1/8 miles on the turf. Winner: My Bariley ($29.00)
Elsewhere preview
Here’s a look at Sunday’s graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more. All times are PDT.
11:01 Belmont: Chelsey Flower Stakes, $100,000, fillies, 2-year-olds, 1 mile on the turf. Favorite: Oldfashioned Style (5-2)
11:37 Zia Park: New Mexico Classic Cup Distaff Sprint, $140,000, fillies and mares, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Diabolical Dame (1-1)
12:05 Zia Park: New Mexico Classic Cup Lassie Stakes, $140,000, fillies, 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Fast Gator (5-2)
12:32 Zia Park: New Mexico Classic Cup Juvenile Stakes, $140,000, 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: On The Down Low (5-2)
12:50 Woodbine: Overskate Stakes, $125,000, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Pink Lloyd (3-5)
1:00 Churchill Downs: Spendthrift Juvenile Stallion Stakes, $200,000, 2-year-olds, 7 Furlongs. Favorite: Ezmosh (1-1)
1:26 Zia Park: New Mexico Classic Cup Derby, $140,000; 3-year- olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Mr. Mooch (7-2)
1:46 Belmont: Pumpkin Pie Stakes, $100,000, fillies and mares, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Indulgent (2-1)
1:54 Zia Park: New Mexico Classic Cup Oaks, $140,000, fillies, 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Sippin (7-5)
1:55 Woodbine: Princess Elizabeth Stakes, $225,000, fillies, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Avie’s Mineshaft (2-1)
2:00 Churchill Downs: Spendthrift Juvenile Filly Stallion Stakes, $200,000, fillies, 2 year olds, 7 Furlongs. Favorite: Mia Mischief (1-1)
2:20 Zia Park: New Mexico Classic Cup Sprint Stakes, $170,000, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Citizen Geller (5-2)
2:46 Zia Park: New Mexico Classic Cup Rocky Gulch Championship Stakes, $180,000, 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Go For A Stroll (9-2)
4:04 Zia Park: New Mexico Classic Cup Peppers Pride Championship Stakes, $170,000, fillies and mares, 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: My Bikini Fell Off (5-2)
4:19 Santa Anita: Autumn Miss Stakes, Grade 3, $100,000, fillies, 3 year olds, 1 mile on the turf. (see above)
Jeff Nahill’s SA spot play
THIRD RACE: No. 8 Midnight Swinger (5-2)
Trainer Mark Glatt has been hot and this filly is the one to beat in this race. Glatt is 20% third off a layoff and the daughter of Midnight Lute is coming out of a key race that has produced two winners from three starters so far. Good turf jockey Drayden Van Dyke takes over. He figures to have her in the first flight of horses.
Saturday’s result: Lipster held the lead at the top of the stretch, but faltered down the lane and finished out of the money in the second race.
Jeff Nahill is a quality editor for the San Diego Union-Tribune. He can be reached at jeff.nahill@sduniontribune.com. For other selections go to his blog: fromthewinnerscircle.me
Ed Burgart’s LA spot play
SEVENTH RACE: No. 5 Hit N Streak (4-1)
She is a rocket from the gate and owner Gonzalo Bocanega has been very successful with first-out claims. He also shows confidence by boosting the filly two class levels after last nose win at longer distance.
Now, the star of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, October 28.
Copyright 2017 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 18th day of a 19-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $75,000. Time 24.93 49.60 1:13.26 1:36.98 1:48.48
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Arch of Troy
|121
|3
|6
|2–½
|2–½
|2–½
|2–2
|1–1¼
|Elliott
|8.90
|1
|Pistol Packin Rose
|121
|1
|2
|1–½
|1–1
|1–1
|1–hd
|2–½
|Frey
|2.50
|4
|War Moccasin
|124
|4
|8
|5–½
|5–½
|4–1
|3–1½
|3–¾
|Gutierrez
|10.50
|6
|November Tale
|121
|6
|4
|6–1
|6–2
|6–2
|6–hd
|4–1
|Van Dyke
|8.90
|8
|Zuzanna
|121
|8
|3
|8
|8
|8
|8
|5–ns
|Arroyo, Jr.
|13.70
|2
|Gio's Lady
|121
|2
|7
|7–2
|7–2
|7–1½
|7–½
|6–hd
|Pereira
|26.40
|7
|Cynthiana
|121
|7
|1
|3–hd
|3–1
|5–1½
|5–hd
|7–1
|Bejarano
|2.70
|5
|Goseecal
|121
|5
|5
|4–1
|4–hd
|3–1
|4–½
|8
|Stevens
|3.10
|3
|ARCH OF TROY
|19.80
|9.80
|5.80
|1
|PISTOL PACKIN ROSE
|4.40
|3.00
|4
|WAR MOCCASIN
|6.00
|$1 EXACTA (3-1)
|$35.80
|$1 SUPERFECTA (3-1-4-6)
|$1,253.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-4)
|$108.50
Winner–Arch of Troy B.f.3 by Archarcharch out of American Flier, by Quiet American. Bred by Endeavor Farm & Mark Toothaker (KY). Trainer: Mark D. Tsagalakis. Owner: Endeavor Farm. Mutuel Pool $152,327 Exacta Pool $83,398 Superfecta Pool $34,984 Trifecta Pool $53,018. Scratched–none.
ARCH OF TROY went up between horses to press the pace then stalked a bit off the rail, re-bid alongside the pacesetter leaving the second turn, battled outside that one in the stretch, took a short lead in deep stretch and inched away late under urging. PISTOL PACKIN ROSE sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace inside then inched away on the first turn, continued along the rail, fought back leaving the second turn and in the stretch, could not quite match the winner late but held second. WAR MOCCASIN broke a bit slowly and was bumped, pulled between horses then angled in and stalked inside, came out into the stretch and again in midstretch and was edged for the place. NOVEMBER TALE (IRE) four wide early, chased outside a rival then between foes, continued a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch and inside on the second turn and in the stretch and was edged for third. ZUZANNA angled in and settled inside, came out into the stretch and again in midstretch and found her best stride late. GIO'S LADY pulled along the inside and steadied early, saved ground stalking the pace, went outside a rival on the second turn, swung four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CYNTHIANA pressed the early pace three deep between foes, stalked between horses then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. GOSEECAL pulled her way along four wide to press the early pace, stalked three deep then outside a rival on the second turn, came out into the stretch and weakened.
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.45 46.86 1:00.14 1:06.71
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Midnight Run
|120
|5
|9
|7–1
|7–2½
|5–1½
|1–2¾
|Desormeaux
|3.40
|8
|Ridgefield Rocket
|115
|8
|4
|3–1
|3–2½
|2–1½
|2–ns
|Roman
|5.30
|4
|Wildcat Kaos
|120
|4
|3
|6–3
|6–2½
|4–hd
|3–nk
|Pereira
|55.20
|7
|Lipster
|120
|7
|1
|2–hd
|2–½
|1–hd
|4–ns
|Elliott
|2.60
|9
|Vintage Hollywood
|120
|9
|5
|5–hd
|5–hd
|6–hd
|5–2¼
|Talamo
|34.40
|6
|Skagit River
|120
|6
|2
|4–1
|4–hd
|7–4
|6–hd
|Pedroza
|10.80
|1
|Gryffindor
|120
|1
|8
|9
|8–1
|8–4
|7–2½
|Maldonado
|16.50
|2
|Desert Domination
|120
|2
|7
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–½
|8–21½
|Lopez
|2.20
|3
|Doheny Beach
|120
|3
|6
|8–1
|9
|9
|9
|Puglisi
|35.40
|5
|MIDNIGHT RUN
|8.80
|4.00
|3.00
|8
|RIDGEFIELD ROCKET
|6.80
|5.00
|4
|WILDCAT KAOS
|14.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5)
|$116.40
|$1 EXACTA (5-8)
|$28.40
|$1 SUPERFECTA (5-8-4-7)
|$1,463.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-8-4)
|$217.00
Winner–Midnight Run B.c.2 by Alternation out of Out of Prado, by Mr. Livingston. Bred by Javier Martinez Avila (KY). Trainer: J. Keith Desormeaux. Owner: Marquis, Charles K. and Marquis, Cynthia F.. Mutuel Pool $165,724 Daily Double Pool $40,563 Exacta Pool $92,964 Superfecta Pool $40,086 Trifecta Pool $60,744. Scratched–none.
MIDNIGHT RUN broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail then advanced outside a rival, angled in on the turn, split horses past midstretch, rallied along the rail to the lead under urging in the final sixteenth and won clear. RIDGEFIELD ROCKET pressed the pace four wide then three deep on the turn and into the stretch, battled outside a rival in the drive, put a head in front a sixteenth out and held second between foes. WILDCAT KAOS chased a bit off the rail, split horses on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and edged foes for third between rivals late. LIPSTER dueled three deep between horses on the backstretch and between rivals on the turn, took a short lead into the stretch, battled off the rail in midstretch and between foes in deep stretch and was edged for a minor award inside late. VINTAGE HOLLYWOOD chased outside, came four wide into the stretch and put in a late bid at a minor award four deep on the line. SKAGIT RIVER dueled between foes then dropped back a bit off the rail into the turn, stalked just off the inside on the bend and into the stretch and weakened. GRYFFINDOR broke a bit slowly, settled inside then just off the rail, went around a rival on the turn and lacked the needed rally. DESERT DOMINATION went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. DOHENY BEACH between foes early, settled just off the rail then inside to the stretch, gave way and was eased late.
THIRD RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.27 43.42 1:06.56 1:12.69
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Salten Sapity
|122
|2
|6
|7–1½
|7–hd
|3–2½
|1–½
|Stevens
|12.10
|1
|Crayon
|124
|1
|9
|6–2
|6–2
|2–1
|2–½
|Bejarano
|5.30
|10
|Lori's Attitude
|124
|10
|2
|1–hd
|1–3
|1–3
|3–4¼
|T Baze
|1.40
|3
|Mag the Mighty
|117
|3
|11
|11
|10–½
|5–½
|4–1¼
|Roman
|14.40
|11
|Prieta
|122
|11
|1
|9–1
|9–1
|6–1½
|5–hd
|Prat
|8.50
|4
|Ib Prospecting
|122
|4
|10
|10–3
|11
|8–2½
|6–1¾
|Risenhoover
|18.00
|5
|Amore Gattina
|122
|5
|7
|8–1
|8–2
|7–½
|7–nk
|Talamo
|11.90
|9
|Kaydetre
|122
|9
|8
|4–½
|3–hd
|4–½
|8–2
|Elliott
|79.20
|7
|Cool Munnings
|122
|7
|4
|5–2½
|5–½
|9–½
|9–7¾
|Mn Garcia
|10.60
|8
|Cho Has Zip
|115
|8
|3
|3–hd
|4–1
|11
|10–2¼
|Fuentes
|11.50
|6
|Dramatic Victory
|124
|6
|5
|2–hd
|2–½
|10–hd
|11
|Desormeaux
|14.70
|2
|SALTEN SAPITY
|26.20
|12.00
|6.20
|1
|CRAYON
|6.60
|4.00
|10
|LORI'S ATTITUDE
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2)
|$128.20
|$1 EXACTA (2-1)
|$66.00
|$1 SUPERFECTA (2-1-10-3)
|$1,672.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-10)
|$120.30
Winner–Salten Sapity Ch.f.3 by Congrats out of Saltendipity, by Salt Lake. Bred by Don Alberto Corporation (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Don Alberto Stable. Mutuel Pool $288,931 Daily Double Pool $22,368 Exacta Pool $208,521 Superfecta Pool $93,796 Trifecta Pool $135,069. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (3-5-2) paid $726.40. Pick Three Pool $52,701.
SALTEN SAPITY settled between horses early then chased outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch, rallied under some left handed urging while drifting in to get up three deep late. CRAYON chased a bit off the rail, came out leaving the hill and three deep into the stretch, also drifted in but rallied between foes late. LORI'S ATTITUDE dueled five wide then four wide, kicked clear and angled in on the hill, remained clear in deep stretch but was caught late. MAG THE MIGHTY threw her head and hopped in a slow awkward start, settled off the rail, swung six wide into the stretch and bested the others. PRIETA settled outside then alongside a rival, came out leaving the hill and five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. IB PROSPECTING chased a bit off the rail then inside on the hill, came out into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. AMORE GATTINA angled in and chased inside, came out leaving the hill and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. KAYDETRE dueled four wide between horses then between foes, stalked three deep leaving the hill, angled in some nearing the stretch and weakened. COOL MUNNINGS dueled between horses then steadied at the right hand curve to drop back, angled in and stalked inside, hopped and steadied again off heels onto the dirt crossing and weakened. CHO HAS ZIP dueled then stalked between foes to the stretch and also weakened. DRAMATIC VICTORY had good early speed and dueled inside, stalked along the fence leaving the hill and had little left for the stretch. Rail on hill at zero. HAND TIMED.
FOURTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $19,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 24.57 49.36 1:13.97 1:39.87 1:46.84
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Saint Dermot
|122
|2
|6
|5–2
|5–6
|3–1½
|1–½
|1–hd
|Gonzalez
|1.40
|5
|Sense of Glory
|122
|5
|5
|1–1
|1–½
|1–hd
|3–2½
|2–2¼
|Pena
|5.80
|4
|Tisdale
|117
|4
|2
|3–hd
|4–1
|4–2½
|4–2
|3–nk
|Roman
|2.70
|3
|Ucanthankmelater
|122
|3
|7
|7
|6–hd
|6–4
|5–6
|4–½
|T Baze
|10.70
|1
|Jonny's Choice
|122
|1
|4
|2–hd
|2–½
|2–½
|2–hd
|5–6¾
|Elliott
|6.20
|6
|Willing to Travel
|120
|6
|1
|6–1½
|7
|7
|6–10
|6
|Risenhoover
|14.60
|7
|Private Prospect
|122
|7
|3
|4–2½
|3–1½
|5–2
|7
|dnf
|Arroyo, Jr.
|13.80
|2
|SAINT DERMOT
|4.80
|3.00
|2.40
|5
|SENSE OF GLORY
|5.60
|3.40
|4
|TISDALE
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2)
|$68.80
|$1 EXACTA (2-5)
|$11.00
|$1 SUPERFECTA (2-5-4-3)
|$225.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-4)
|$25.95
Winner–Saint Dermot Dbb.g.6 by Ghostzapper out of Chamrousse, by Peaks and Valleys. Bred by Stone Farm (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Begley, John and Paul, Branch, William and Hogan, Wendy. Mutuel Pool $222,692 Daily Double Pool $27,149 Exacta Pool $119,920 Superfecta Pool $53,547 Trifecta Pool $84,467. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (5-2-2) paid $155.20. Pick Three Pool $25,232.
SAINT DERMOT broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail, moved up outside into the second turn, bid three deep on that turn and into the stretch, took a short lead in the drive, battled alongside the runner-up late and gamely prevailed under urging. SENSE OF GLORY had speed outside a rival then inched away briefly on the first turn, angled in and dueled inside, fought back on the second turn and through a stiff drive and continued gamely to the end. TISDALE had speed inside then saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and got up three deep late for the show. UCANTHANKMELATER broke a bit slowly, settled off the pace inside, came out in the stretch and was edged for third between foes late. JONNY'S CHOICE came off the rail and stalked the early pace then bid between rivals to duel for the lead, put a head in front nearing the stretch, fought back between rivals in the drive and weakened late. WILLING TO TRAVEL settled a bit off the rail then outside a rival on the backstretch, continued just off the fence on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked a further response. PRIVATE PROSPECT stalked three deep then bid three wide on the backstretch, dropped back into and on the second turn, drifted out into the stretch, gave way and was pulled up but walked off.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $70,000. 'Comma to the Top Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.53 47.11 1:11.63 1:24.01 1:37.09
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Top of the Game
|122
|2
|2
|3–hd
|4–1½
|1–2½
|1–7
|1–4¼
|Desormeaux
|6.60
|4
|Hoppertunity
|126
|4
|7
|7
|7
|6–hd
|5–½
|2–ns
|Prat
|1.90
|3
|Irish Freedom
|118
|3
|5
|5–6
|5–4½
|4–hd
|2–hd
|3–4¼
|Bejarano
|1.20
|6
|Curlin Rules
|122
|6
|3
|2–1
|2–hd
|3–1
|4–hd
|4–nk
|Van Dyke
|9.60
|1
|The Lieutenant
|122
|1
|6
|6–1
|6–hd
|7
|6–3½
|5–1
|Espinoza
|19.60
|5
|El Huerfano
|122
|5
|4
|1–1½
|1–1
|2–hd
|3–½
|6–7¼
|Nakatani
|11.20
|7
|Avanti Bello
|126
|7
|1
|4–1
|3–hd
|5–2
|7
|7
|Roman
|25.80
|2
|TOP OF THE GAME
|15.20
|6.20
|3.40
|4
|HOPPERTUNITY
|3.40
|2.40
|3
|IRISH FREEDOM
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2)
|$58.00
|$1 EXACTA (2-4)
|$21.00
|$1 SUPERFECTA (2-4-3-6)
|$264.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-3)
|$28.90
Winner–Top of the Game B.g.4 by Desert Party out of Indy Future, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Cantrell Family Partnership Ltd. (KY). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Wilson, Holly and David. Mutuel Pool $271,487 Daily Double Pool $35,793 Exacta Pool $128,779 Superfecta Pool $59,213 Trifecta Pool $92,505. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (2-2-2) paid $307.00. Pick Three Pool $72,606. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-2-2-2) 144 tickets with 4 correct paid $1,091.70. Pick Four Pool $205,183. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-5-2-2-2) 28 tickets with 5 correct paid $14,119.90. Pick Five Pool $459,761.
TOP OF THE GAME stalked the pace inside, bid along the fence to gain the lead and kicked clear leaving the second turn and drew off under urging. HOPPERTUNITY settled off the rail then outside a rival on the backstretch, came out on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and just got the place. IRISH FREEDOM tugged between foes then stalked a bit off the rail, also came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch, was between rivals in midstretch and was narrowly edged for second. CURLIN RULES stalked between horses, bid between foes then three deep leaving the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. THE LIEUTENANT chased a bit off the rail, angled to the fence entering the stretch and lacked a rally. EL HUERFANO had good early speed and angled in, set the pace inside then a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch, was between foes leaving the second turn and just off the inside into the stretch and weakened. AVANTI BELLO four wide into the first turn, stalked three deep, bid four wide midway through the second turn, continued four wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
SIXTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.37 42.92 1:05.73 1:11.84
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Angel Allie
|120
|3
|9
|7–1½
|7–1
|6–½
|1–½
|T Baze
|9.00
|4
|G Q Covergirl
|122
|4
|8
|1–hd
|2–2
|1–1
|2–2¼
|Maldonado
|10.00
|11
|Painting Corners
|115
|10
|1
|2–1
|1–hd
|2–2
|3–hd
|Roman
|2.30
|7
|Lake Time
|120
|7
|3
|10
|9–2
|8–7
|4–ns
|Talamo
|8.00
|9
|Zero Zee
|120
|9
|2
|6–½
|5–hd
|7–2
|5–½
|Prat
|6.80
|1
|Take A Deep Breath
|122
|1
|10
|3–hd
|4–3
|3–hd
|6–hd
|Van Dyke
|20.30
|2
|Phantom Proton
|120
|2
|5
|4–3
|3–½
|4–hd
|7–1¾
|Gutierrez
|25.60
|5
|Moon Kitty
|120
|5
|6
|5–1
|6–4
|5–hd
|8–9¼
|Desormeaux
|9.00
|6
|Joe'sgoldenholiday
|120
|6
|7
|8–hd
|8–½
|9–1½
|9–¾
|Bejarano
|2.80
|8
|Allowances
|122
|8
|4
|9–1
|10
|10
|10
|Espinoza
|61.60
|3
|ANGEL ALLIE
|20.00
|10.20
|5.00
|4
|G Q COVERGIRL
|11.40
|6.60
|11
|PAINTING CORNERS
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3)
|$201.80
|$1 EXACTA (3-4)
|$82.10
|$1 SUPERFECTA (3-4-11-7)
|$2,905.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-11)
|$213.75
Winner–Angel Allie Ch.f.3 by Sky Mesa out of Callie's Joy, by Distorted Humor. Bred by John C. Oxley (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Kirkwood, Sandee, Kirkwood, Al and Glatt, Mark. Mutuel Pool $400,251 Daily Double Pool $36,399 Exacta Pool $233,197 Superfecta Pool $94,349 Trifecta Pool $149,050. Scratched–Adios Cali.
$1 Pick Three (2-2-3) paid $347.10. Pick Three Pool $77,018.
ANGEL ALLIE chased a bit off the rail then inside, cut the corner into the stretch and rallied under urging along the fence to get up nearing the wire. G Q COVERGIRL had good early speed and dueled a bit off the rail then inside, inched away just off the fence in midstretch and held on well but was caught late. PAINTING CORNERS dueled three deep then outside the runner-up, drifted out a bit into the stretch and just held third between foes late. LAKE TIME settled a bit off the rail then inside, came out nearing the dirt crossing and three deep into the stretch and just missed the show five wide on the line. ZERO ZEE chased outside then alongside a rival, came out into the stretch and put in a late bid at a minor award four wide between foes on the wire. TAKE A DEEP BREATH (GB) saved ground stalking the pace, split rivals in midstretch and was outfinished for a minor share between foes. PHANTOM PROTON stalked outside a rival, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MOON KITTY chased a bit off the rail then inside, came just off the fence in the stretch and did not rally. JOE'SGOLDENHOLIDAY settled outside a rival chasing the pace, drifted four wide into the stretch and weakened. ALLOWANCES (IRE) unhurried outside a rival then a bit off the rail down the hill, angled to the inside into the stretch and lacked a further response. Rail on hill at zero.
SEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.10 46.31 58.89 1:05.56
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Treasure Hunter
|120
|6
|1
|2–hd
|2–1
|1–2
|1–2¾
|Pereira
|0.90
|8
|What's Inside
|120
|8
|8
|3–hd
|3–hd
|2–½
|2–5¼
|Conner
|2.60
|1
|Rodeler
|120
|1
|9
|1–2
|1–½
|3–1½
|3–nk
|Martinez
|9.10
|9
|Joejoe's Kingdom
|115
|9
|2
|5–3
|4–2
|4–5
|4–2¾
|Roman
|6.60
|2
|The Sleepy Prince
|120
|2
|4
|7–3
|6–hd
|5–2
|5–5¼
|Pena
|89.70
|5
|Mr. Fullerton
|120
|5
|5
|8–1
|8–4
|7–½
|6–1½
|Risenhoover
|29.80
|7
|Haulin' Freight
|120
|7
|7
|4–½
|5–3
|6–1½
|7–6¾
|Gutierrez
|8.00
|3
|Agressivebrawler
|120
|3
|3
|6–hd
|7–2½
|8–12
|8–16½
|Linares
|81.30
|4
|Star Warrior
|113
|4
|6
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Solis
|81.00
|6
|TREASURE HUNTER
|3.80
|2.60
|2.20
|8
|WHAT'S INSIDE
|3.40
|2.60
|1
|RODELER
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6)
|$44.60
|$1 EXACTA (6-8)
|$5.30
|$1 SUPERFECTA (6-8-1-9)
|$67.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-8-1)
|$14.25
Winner–Treasure Hunter B.g.2 by Treasure Beach (GB) out of Bouvet, by Touch Gold. Bred by Norman G. Houston III (KY). Trainer: G. F. Almeida. Owner: Heart Racing Stables. Mutuel Pool $320,260 Daily Double Pool $43,118 Exacta Pool $205,403 Superfecta Pool $99,501 Trifecta Pool $124,576. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (2-3-6) paid $476.30. Pick Three Pool $75,129.
TREASURE HUNTER stalked off the rail, bid outside the leader on the turn, took the advantage into the stretch and drew clear under urging. WHAT'S INSIDE stalked four wide on the backstretch and into the turn, continued outside, came three deep into the stretch and was clearly second best. RODELER a step slow into stride, was sent up inside to a clear early lead, dueled on the turn and into the stretch and just held third, then did not return to be unsaddled and was vanned off. JOEJOE'S KINGDOM stalked three deep between horses on the backstretch, continued between foes on the turn and just off the rail into the stretch and was edged for the show. THE SLEEPY PRINCE saved ground chasing the pace throughout and lacked a rally. MR. FULLERTON allowed to settle off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and also lacked a rally. HAULIN' FREIGHT stalked between horses, dropped back off the rail on the turn and weakened. AGRESSIVEBRAWLER chased outside a rival, was between horses into the stretch and gave way. STAR WARRIOR settled off the rail then inside, fell back on the turn and had nothing left for the stretch.
EIGHTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.38 45.24 1:09.86 1:22.70
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|McKinzie
|120
|5
|6
|5–hd
|2–hd
|1–2
|1–5½
|Smith
|3.60
|4
|He's Stylish
|120
|4
|3
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–1½
|2–¾
|T Baze
|3.10
|6
|Shivermetimbers
|120
|6
|2
|2–hd
|3–hd
|3–8
|3–11¼
|Van Dyke
|1.90
|2
|Majestic Eagle
|120
|2
|10
|10
|10
|7–2
|4–½
|Talamo
|75.40
|8
|Calexman
|120
|8
|4
|3–½
|4–1
|4–2
|5–1½
|Stevens
|6.80
|3
|Arno's Mane Man
|115
|3
|7
|9–5½
|7–hd
|6–hd
|6–2¼
|Roman
|27.80
|10
|Midcourt
|120
|10
|9
|6–1
|5–1½
|5–1
|7–½
|Gutierrez
|15.20
|7
|Orbit Rain
|120
|7
|5
|7–½
|8–1½
|8–1
|8–½
|Blanc
|56.80
|9
|Blue Ox
|120
|9
|1
|4–1
|6–1½
|9–5
|9–5
|Desormeaux
|12.80
|1
|Paint Me Lucky
|120
|1
|8
|8–½
|9–4½
|10
|10
|Prat
|15.80
|5
|MCKINZIE
|9.20
|5.80
|3.60
|4
|HE'S STYLISH
|5.40
|4.20
|6
|SHIVERMETIMBERS
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5)
|$17.60
|$1 EXACTA (5-4)
|$24.10
|$1 SUPERFECTA (5-4-6-2)
|$1,433.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-6)
|$22.80
Winner–McKinzie B.c.2 by Street Sense out of Runway Model, by Petionville. Bred by Summer Wind Farm (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Watson, Karl, Pegram, Michael E. and Weitman, Paul. Mutuel Pool $341,325 Daily Double Pool $49,144 Exacta Pool $211,561 Superfecta Pool $103,340 Trifecta Pool $128,054. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (3-6-5) paid $137.60. Pick Three Pool $111,059.
MCKINZIE stalked between horses, bid four wide into the turn then three deep, took the lead outside the runner-up into the stretch and kicked clear under some left handed urging and steady handling late. HE'S STYLISH went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and held second. SHIVERMETIMBERS dueled between horses, fell back some into the stretch and was coming back at the runner-up late. MAJESTIC EAGLE a bit slow to begin, dropped back inside without early speed, went around a rival on the turn, angled back to the inside into the stretch and improved position. CALEXMAN prompted the pace three deep between foes, stalked off the rail on the turn and weakened. ARNO'S MANE MAN chased a bit off the rail then between horses, continued just off the fence on the turn and weakened. MIDCOURT stalked five wide on the backstretch and into the turn, continued outside, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened. ORBIT RAIN pulled between horses and steadied five eighths out, chased three deep, continued outside on the turn and three wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive. BLUE OX had speed four wide then stalked off the rail, fell back on the turn and gave way. PAINT ME LUCKY saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back on the turn and also gave way.
NINTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Twilight Derby'. Stakes. 3 year olds. Time 23.95 47.61 1:10.87 1:33.90 1:45.36
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Sharp Samurai
|124
|5
|1
|2–1
|2–1½
|1–hd
|1–2
|1–2¾
|Stevens
|2.10
|3
|Big Score
|122
|2
|6
|3–hd
|4–½
|5–1½
|2–1½
|2–½
|Prat
|3.70
|4
|Bowies Hero
|120
|3
|3
|5–1½
|3–hd
|3–½
|3–½
|3–½
|Desormeaux
|6.60
|8
|Channel Maker
|120
|7
|9
|9
|8–1½
|7–hd
|8–2½
|4–1¼
|Van Dyke
|7.30
|9
|Profiteer
|120
|8
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–1
|5–1
|5–½
|Smith
|7.80
|5
|Just Howard
|124
|4
|8
|8–½
|7–1
|8–1½
|7–½
|6–¾
|Lynch
|6.30
|11
|Ann Arbor Eddie
|120
|9
|5
|4–hd
|5–1
|4–hd
|4–hd
|7–nk
|Gutierrez
|25.60
|7
|Troublewithatee
|120
|6
|4
|7–hd
|6–hd
|6–hd
|6–hd
|8–1¼
|Nakatani
|25.30
|2
|Cowboy Culture
|124
|1
|7
|6–hd
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Geroux
|11.10
|6
|SHARP SAMURAI
|6.20
|3.60
|2.80
|3
|BIG SCORE
|4.40
|2.80
|4
|BOWIES HERO
|4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6)
|$34.40
|$1 EXACTA (6-3)
|$11.80
|$1 SUPERFECTA (6-3-4-8)
|$251.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-4)
|$21.50
Winner–Sharp Samurai B.g.3 by First Samurai out of Secret Wish, by Street Cry (IRE). Bred by Cudney Stables (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC, Rancho Temescal LLC and Glatt, Mark. Mutuel Pool $429,040 Daily Double Pool $52,908 Exacta Pool $233,678 Superfecta Pool $96,624 Trifecta Pool $144,959. Scratched–Cistron, Dangerfield.
$1 Pick Three (6-5-6) paid $35.50. Pick Three Pool $107,179.
SHARP SAMURAI had speed between horses then angled in and dueled inside, took a short lead leaving the backstretch, inched away leaving the second turn and won clear under urging. BIG SCORE angled in and stalked inside, came out a bit into the stretch and held second. BOWIES HERO stalked between horses, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was edged for the place. CHANNEL MAKER a bit slow into stride, went up four wide into and on the first turn, chased three deep, came four wide into the stretch and just missed third. PROFITEER had speed three deep then dueled outside the winner, stalked leaving the second turn, came out between foes into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. JUST HOWARD pulled toward the inside then tugged his way between horses into and on the first turn, stalked inside on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. ANN ARBOR EDDIE angled in and stalked three deep, came out five wide into the stretch and weakened. TROUBLEWITHATEE three deep on the first turn, stalked between horses, continued outside a rival into the stretch and also weakened. COWBOY CULTURE saved ground chasing the pace, came a bit off the rail on the second turn and into the stretch and did not rally.
TENTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 22.42 45.97 1:11.60 1:18.58
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Spinyatta
|117
|1
|2
|1–½
|1–½
|1–2½
|1–1¼
|Roman
|1.60
|9
|Coronado Cool
|115
|8
|1
|6–½
|6–1
|5–2
|2–1½
|Solis
|8.40
|10
|Besides the Point
|120
|9
|6
|5–1½
|4–2
|4–1
|3–¾
|Gonzalez
|1.70
|8
|La Galy
|124
|7
|3
|3–1
|3–2½
|2–1½
|4–1¾
|Bednar
|7.80
|6
|Todos Santos
|122
|5
|8
|7–2½
|7–2
|6–hd
|5–1¾
|Maldonado
|6.50
|3
|Dixie Crystal
|122
|2
|5
|2–hd
|2–½
|3–½
|6–¾
|Pena
|74.10
|4
|Reinahermosa
|124
|3
|9
|9
|8–½
|8–½
|7–hd
|Almanza
|123.00
|5
|Seaquet
|112
|4
|4
|4–hd
|5–hd
|7–2
|8–¾
|Sorese
|86.60
|7
|Sassy Rose
|122
|6
|7
|8–½
|9
|9
|9
|Elliott
|15.90
|1
|SPINYATTA
|5.20
|4.00
|2.60
|9
|CORONADO COOL
|5.80
|2.80
|10
|BESIDES THE POINT
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1)
|$18.60
|$1 EXACTA (1-9)
|$16.80
|$1 SUPERFECTA (1-9-10-8)
|$145.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-9-10)
|$17.45
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (6-2)
|$6.00
Winner–Spinyatta Ch.f.3 by Hard Spun out of Senora Cat, by Cozzene. Bred by Patchen Wilkes Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Leggio, Richard, Peluso, Peter and Tanzman, David. Mutuel Pool $243,669 Daily Double Pool $33,948 Exacta Pool $133,476 Superfecta Pool $70,341 Trifecta Pool $90,957. Claimed–Todos Santos by Darwin Balthazar. Trainer: Kelly Castaneda. Scratched–She'sluckythatway.
$1 Pick Three (5-6-1) paid $54.30. Pick Three Pool $45,920. $1 Consolation Pick Three (5-6-2) paid $16.10.
SPINYATTA had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away leaving the turn, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, kicked clear and held gamely under urging. CORONADO COOL stalked outside then alongside a rival, came out leaving the turn and five wide into the stretch and gained the place. BESIDES THE POINT chased outside then outside a rival on the backstretch and turn, came four wide into the stretch, split rivals in deep stretch and edged a foe for third. LA GALY pressed the pace three deep, stalked leaving the turn and into the stretch and was outfinished for the show. TODOS SANTOS chased inside then a bit off the rail into the turn, went around a rival into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. DIXIE CRYSTAL dueled between horses, stalked just off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened. REINAHERMOSA saved ground off the pace, came out some past midstretch and did not rally. SEAQUET stalked the pace inside, continued along the rail on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. SASSY ROSE allowed to settle outside a rival chasing the pace on the backstretch and turn, came out some into the stretch and lacked the necessary response.
ELEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.39 46.40 1:10.76 1:22.86 1:34.95
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Well Developed
|122
|8
|4
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–1
|1–hd
|1–1½
|Van Dyke
|2.10
|1
|Bold Papa
|124
|1
|6
|7–2½
|6–hd
|6–1½
|4–½
|2–hd
|Nakatani
|4.20
|3
|Gosofar
|119
|3
|1
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–1½
|3–¾
|Roman
|5.40
|5
|Save Ground
|122
|5
|7
|5–2
|5–1
|4–hd
|6–2½
|4–½
|Gutierrez
|5.60
|9
|Copper Wind
|122
|9
|5
|4–1
|4–½
|3–½
|5–hd
|5–½
|Prat
|4.00
|7
|Lord Admiral
|122
|7
|3
|3–½
|3–hd
|5–hd
|3–hd
|6–1½
|Sutherland
|64.80
|2
|Mr. Matlock
|124
|2
|8
|8–hd
|8–1
|7–1
|7–hd
|7–ns
|Talamo
|29.10
|11
|Dial Me In
|115
|11
|9
|11–hd
|12
|9–1
|8–2½
|8–2½
|Fuentes
|55.50
|12
|Reckless Gravity
|122
|12
|12
|12
|10–hd
|10–½
|9–hd
|9–½
|Elliott
|109.00
|6
|Warren's Fandango
|122
|6
|11
|10–2
|9–hd
|12
|10–hd
|10–ns
|T Baze
|22.40
|10
|Chidamac
|122
|10
|2
|6–½
|7–hd
|8–hd
|11–2
|11–2¾
|Pereira
|20.50
|4
|Air Force Cadet
|124
|4
|10
|9–3½
|11–½
|11–1½
|12
|12
|Puglisi
|115.00
|8
|WELL DEVELOPED
|6.20
|3.60
|2.80
|1
|BOLD PAPA
|4.40
|3.40
|3
|GOSOFAR
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-8)
|$15.40
|$1 EXACTA (8-1)
|$11.40
|$1 SUPERFECTA (8-1-3-5)
|$159.60
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-1-3-5-9)
|$154.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-1-3)
|$21.55
Winner–Well Developed Ch.g.3 by Unusual Heat out of Miss Thirtyfour D, by Bertrando. Bred by Michael Wellman & Cory Wellman (CA). Trainer: Patrick Gallagher. Owner: Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners. Mutuel Pool $368,008 Daily Double Pool $96,983 Exacta Pool $208,608 Superfecta Pool $140,132 Super High Five Pool $35,226 Trifecta Pool $157,705. Scratched–Accreditation, Tule Fog.
$1 Pick Three (6-1-8) paid $27.00. Pick Three Pool $114,460. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-1/6/10-1/2-8/13/14) 9827 tickets with 4 correct paid $67.50. Pick Four Pool $869,362. $2 Pick Six (3-6-5-1/6/10-1/2-8/13/14) 28 tickets with 6 correct paid $5,361.00. Pick Six Pool $221,526. $2 Pick Six (3-6-5-1/6/10-1/2-8/13/14) 758 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $33.40. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (3-6-5-1/6/10-1/2-8/13/14) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $31,408. $1 Consolation Pick Three (6-2-8) paid $10.20.
WELL DEVELOPED had speed three deep then pressed the pace outside a rival, took a short lead into the stretch and inched away late under urging. BOLD PAPA saved ground stalking the pace, went between horses on the second turn, continued between foes in the stretch and edged a rival for the place late. GOSOFAR had good early speed and angled in, set a pressured pace inside, fought back along the rail in the stretch and was edged for second late. SAVE GROUND chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, came out leaving the backstretch, went four wide into and on the second turn and into the stretch, drifted in some and was edged for third. COPPER WIND three deep early, stalked outside a rival, went three deep on the second turn and into the stretch, drifted in and was between foes in the stretch and was outfinished. LORD ADMIRAL between horses early, angled in and stalked inside, continued along the rail in the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. MR. MATLOCK chased inside then a bit off the rail on the backstretch and second turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. DIAL ME IN angled in and settled outside a rival, went up three deep between foes leaving the backstretch, continued outside a rival into the stretch and could not summon the necessary late response. RECKLESS GRAVITY a bit slow into stride, angled in and saved ground, continued inside into the stretch and did not rally. WARREN'S FANDANGO broke a bit slowly, angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch, had the rider lose the whip in midstretch and also lacked a rally. CHIDAMAC angled in and pulled early, steadied and veered out off heels into the first turn, chased outside, went four wide on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. AIR FORCE CADET broke a bit slowly, drifted out into the first turn, chased outside a rival, went four wide into and on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|9,023
|$1,450,618
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$2,393,874
|Out of State
|N/A
|$7,818,983
|TOTAL
|9,023
|$11,663,475
Santa Anita Entries for Sunday, October 29.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 19th day of a 19-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Caribou Club
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Thomas F. Proctor
|3-1
|2
|Allaboutmike
|Paco Lopez
|120
|Peter Miller
|9-2
|3
|Hitters Park
|Juan Ochoa
|122
|Gus Headley
|5-1
|4
|Dreams of Valor
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Craig Dollase
|20-1
|5
|Kristi's Copilot
|Joseph Talamo
|124
|Michael Machowsky
|6-1
|6
|Plate Side
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|7
|Arch Prince
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Val Brinkerhoff
|20-1
|8
|Tristan's Trilogy
|Brice Blanc
|122
|Peter Miller
|4-1
|9
|Burning Brightly
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|5-1
SECOND RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Draft Pick
|Evin Roman
|115
|Peter Eurton
|4-1
|2
|Instilled Regard
|Mike Smith
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|9-5
|3
|Canadian Game
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-1
|4
|Xten
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Tim Yakteen
|4-1
|5
|Fleetwood
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|5-1
|6
|Midnight Soot
|Santiago Gonzalez
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
|7
|Shane Zain
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
THIRD RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $30,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Li'l Grazen
|Evin Roman
|115
|Jack Carava
|6-1
|2
|Carrie
|Modesto Linares
|122
|Charles R. Stutts
|50-1
|3
|Red Livy
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|3-1
|4
|Reckless Charm
|Ruben Fuentes
|117
|James M. Cassidy
|15-1
|5
|Royal Astronomer
|Stewart Elliott
|122
|John E. Cortez
|20-1
|6
|Proud 'n' Ready
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Michael W. McCarthy
|6-1
|7
|Coalinga Hills
|Santiago Gonzalez
|122
|Martin F. Jones
|5-1
|8
|Pirate Flag
|Brice Blanc
|122
|Clifford W. Sise, Jr.
|15-1
|9
|Midnight Swinger
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Mark Glatt
|5-2
|10
|Velvet Jones
|Paco Lopez
|120
|Peter Miller
|6-1
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Run Sophia Run
|Kyle Frey
|122
|Samuel Calvario
|12-1
|20,000
|2
|Ryderroo
|Edgar Orozco
|122
|Jesus Nunez
|10-1
|20,000
|3
|Dissension
|Paco Lopez
|122
|Peter Miller
|5-2
|20,000
|4
|Plane Lucky
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Richard Baltas
|9-5
|20,000
|5
|Dragon Flower
|Sasha Risenhoover
|122
|Derek Meredith
|12-1
|20,000
|6
|Tuscany Beauty
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Antonio Garcia
|5-1
|20,000
|7
|Pica
|Evin Roman
|117
|Eddie Truman
|3-1
|20,000
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Texas Wedge
|Paco Lopez
|120
|Peter Miller
|6-5
|2
|Utah Ute
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Michael Machowsky
|7-2
|40,000
|3
|Neighborhood Bully
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Tim Yakteen
|4-1
|4
|Get Em Up Scout
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Steven Miyadi
|8-1
|5
|Oh Man
|Sasha Risenhoover
|120
|Richard Baltas
|10-1
|6
|Warrior's Lullaby
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Mick Ruis
|8-1
|7
|Handsome Swede
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Michael Machowsky
|10-1
SIXTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Pashito
|Ignacio Puglisi
|124
|Michael W. McCarthy
|15-1
|2
|New Dancer
|Santiago Gonzalez
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|10-1
|3
|Oiseau de Guerre
|Gary Stevens
|122
|Michael W. McCarthy
|7-2
|4
|Williston Dude
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Matthew Chew
|15-1
|5
|Catfish Hunter
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|122
|Steven Miyadi
|8-1
|6
|Starting Bloc
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|6-1
|7
|Artistic Ab
|Martin Pedroza
|122
|Vann Belvoir
|20-1
|8
|Schooley
|Paco Lopez
|122
|Peter Miller
|8-1
|9
|Towards the Light
|Jamie Theriot
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|8-1
|10
|Little Juanito
|Evin Roman
|117
|Victor L. Garcia
|4-1
|11
|Tule Fog
|Saul Arias
|122
|Javier Jose Sierra
|8-1
|12
|Chrisiscookin
|Brayan Pena
|122
|Jesus Mendoza
|30-1
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $30,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Hope She Will
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Bruce Headley
|6-1
|30,000
|2
|Took the High Road
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Ronald W. Ellis
|3-1
|30,000
|3
|Grace Hopper
|Maria Falgione
|112
|Thomas Ray Bell, II
|15-1
|30,000
|4
|Tiffany Diamond
|Martin Pedroza
|122
|Michael Machowsky
|2-1
|30,000
|5
|Dressed in Prada
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Lloyd C. Wicker
|15-1
|30,000
|6
|Curlina Curlina
|Felipe Martinez
|124
|Mike Harrington
|30-1
|30,000
|7
|Eye of the River
|Brandon Boulanger
|122
|Martine Bellocq
|50-1
|30,000
|8
|Hotsy Dotsy
|Evin Roman
|119
|Hector O. Palma
|4-1
|30,000
|9
|Lovely Linda
|Tyler Conner
|122
|Eoin G. Harty
|5-1
|30,000
|10
|Princess Nicole
|Brayan Pena
|122
|Bobby Wayne Grayson
|20-1
|30,000
|Also Eligible
|11
|Sonnet's Joy
|Warren Ebow
|124
|Kenneth E. Nettles
|50-1
|30,000
|12
|Let Me Flatter You
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Richard Baltas
|12-1
|30,000
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Cal Cal Li Gowchis
|Kyle Frey
|122
|Genaro Vallejo
|7-2
|12,500
|2
|Liberation
|Austin Solis
|117
|Val Brinkerhoff
|6-1
|12,500
|3
|Yo La Tengo
|Brayan Pena
|122
|Charles S. Treece
|10-1
|12,500
|4
|Proudtobesicilian
|Brandon Boulanger
|120
|Robert A. Bean
|30-1
|10,500
|5
|Julia's Summer
|Danielle Sorese
|112
|Duff Shidaker
|50-1
|10,500
|6
|Black Tie 'n Tails
|Stewart Elliott
|124
|Peter Miller
|3-1
|12,500
|7
|Cammy's Music
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Craig Dollase
|15-1
|12,500
|8
|Mt. Leinster
|Martin Pedroza
|122
|William Spawr
|12-1
|12,500
|9
|One I'm Running To
|Evin Roman
|117
|Mark Glatt
|5-2
|12,500
|10
|True Ranger
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Ryan Hanson
|10-1
|12,500
|11
|Spirit World
|Rito Almanza
|122
|Kimberly Schaffe Marrs
|50-1
|10,500
|12
|Smarty Moon
|Saul Arias
|120
|Oscar L. Garcia
|30-1
|10,500
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Autumn Miss Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Kathy's Song
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Richard Baltas
|15-1
|2
|Miss Southern Miss
|Kent Desormeaux
|122
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|6-1
|3
|Beautiful Becca
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|20-1
|4
|Tapped
|Mike Smith
|120
|Richard Baltas
|6-1
|5
|Chocolate Coated
|Gary Stevens
|120
|Neil French
|12-1
|6
|Storm the Hill
|Corey Nakatani
|122
|Peter Miller
|6-1
|7
|Domestic Vintage
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Neil D. Drysdale
|20-1
|8
|Spin Me a Kiss
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|10-1
|9
|Meadowsweet
|Evin Roman
|120
|Clifford W. Sise, Jr.
|4-1
|10
|Reverse
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Richard Baltas
|15-1
|11
|Lull
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Christophe Clement
|7-2
|12
|Bernina Star
|Santiago Gonzalez
|120
|James M. Cassidy
|30-1
|13
|Sandy's Surprise
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|20-1
|14
|Almost Carla
|Stewart Elliott
|120
|William E. Morey
|20-1
TENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Dr Liz
|Martin Pedroza
|120
|Sean McCarthy
|12-1
|2
|Adios Cali
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Steve Knapp
|30-1
|3
|Meanie Irenie
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Richard Baltas
|6-1
|4
|Bowie
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|3-1
|5
|Stealth Drone
|Joseph Talamo
|124
|Kristin Mulhall
|5-1
|40,000
|6
|Empress Rules
|Brandon Boulanger
|122
|Cheryl Lankford
|50-1
|7
|Shezroxiie
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Jorge Gutierrez
|10-1
|8
|Discatsonthesquare
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Matthew Chew
|10-1
|9
|Ruby Trust
|Stewart Elliott
|120
|Howard L. Zucker
|5-1
|10
|Marley's Freedom
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|5-2
ELEVENTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|An Eddie Surprise
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
|2
|Lucky Lula
|Brayan Pena
|120
|J. Eric Kruljac
|30-1
|3
|Bella Style
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Hector O. Palma
|5-1
|4
|Dixie Lassie
|Modesto Linares
|120
|John C. Ivory
|30-1
|5
|Funny Bean
|Brandon Boulanger
|120
|Robert A. Bean
|30-1
|6
|Lucky Outcome
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Dan Blacker
|15-1
|7
|Fantastic Chloe
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Mark Glatt
|8-1
|8
|Super Patriot
|Martin Garcia
|120
|Bob Baffert
|10-1
|9
|X S Gold
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|James M. Cassidy
|6-1
|10
|Carrie's Success
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|5-2
|11
|Tribal Dance
|Tyler Conner
|120
|Mark Glatt
|12-1
|12
|Lucky At the Bay
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|Clifford W. Sise, Jr.
|6-1
|Also Eligible
|13
|She's a Gambler
|Saul Arias
|120
|Vann Belvoir
|50-1
|14
|Carpathia
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|12-1