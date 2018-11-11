Racing! Long racing weekend at Del Mar

Shortly after the horses crossed the finish line in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, Bovada, that’s a betting company not a watch, put out its Kentucky Derby odds, with about seven months to go. Not a lot of surprises, but let’s put together most of the 20-horse field.

The feature on Saturday was the $79,840 (remember, Del Mar likes to put in the added money rather than just rounding like everyone else) Let It Ride Stakes for 3-year-olds going a mile on the turf. And, it set up perfect for a longshot.

It’s a nine-race card starting at 12:30 p.m. (I’ve always wondered if I really need to put p.m., but, hey, I’m a conventionalist.) at Del Mar. There are four turf races. But, there are two races with six horses and three with seven. That’s not up to Del Mar’s usual standards. And, don’t forget Del Mar also has racing on Monday this week.

The feature is the $100,000 Betty Grable Stakes for Cal-bred fillies and mares going seven furlongs. Now, Betty was not a Cal-bred. She was born in St. Louis. So, I’m not sure why this works but maybe I’m just too picky today. Anyway, the favorite is Just Graze Me, at 5-2, for trainer Phil D’Amato and jockey Tyler Baze . She was unraced as 2-year-old and has won two of four and finished second the other two times. But, she has never run at the stakes level.

The second favorite is one of our personal favorites, Spiced Perfection, because one of his owners is Times horse racing contributor Mike Tierney . We used to be all over Brave Helios, partly owned by Eric (Manny) Sondheimer , but BH runs about as often as Halley’s Comet.

Spiced is four of 12 lifetime but has been running many Cal-bred stakes. Now, here’s what’s interesting, Talamo, who is Spiced’s regular jockey forever, is riding S Y Sky for D’Amato in this race rather than her. Hmmm. But, the filly picks up some guy named Flavien Prat to ride.

High-priced maiden claimers going 1 1/16 miles on turf and the value might be with this sophomore colt trained by Keith Desormeaux. He has been second in four of five starts but had a nightmarish trip in his return at Santa Anita two weeks ago and gets a big rider upgrade today. He's a little slow on numbers but should fire a good shot in here.

This filly ran a respectable fifth from an inside post in last Golden State Million trial outing three weeks ago and returns to the maiden ranks. I liked her solid runnerup effort two outs ago vs. My Mystery Lover, who returned to beat allowance company last week. Fire And Fury, the 2-1 morning-line favorite, looks vulnerable based on average recent speed figures.

Del Mar Charts Results for Saturday, November 10. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 2nd day of a 16-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $53,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.25 44.84 56.55

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Bahamian 122 6 3 5–½ 1–1 1–1½ 1–1¼ Franco 2.50 7 Goldie's Hills 119 7 7 6–1 6–½ 3–hd 2–¾ Payeras 17.70 3 Sir Eddie 122 3 6 7–½ 5–hd 2–1 3–1¼ T Baze 3.70 4 Seahawk Wave 117 4 1 2–hd 3–1 4–1 4–3½ Espinoza 4.60 2 Shanghai Billy 122 2 4 1–hd 2–hd 5–2½ 5–1¼ Bejarano 9.00 5 Anziyan Cat 124 5 5 4–1½ 4–1 6–hd 6–¾ Vergara, Jr. 109.70 1 Persuasive Cat 122 1 8 8 8 7–1 7–1¼ Van Dyke 6.30 9 Spanish Bay 122 8 2 3–½ 7–hd 8 8 Talamo 3.60

6 BAHAMIAN 7.00 4.60 3.20 7 GOLDIE'S HILLS 13.00 6.60 3 SIR EDDIE 3.00

$1 EXACTA (6-7) $37.50 $2 QUINELLA (6-7) $53.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-3-4) $33.14 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-3) $56.00

Winner–Bahamian Ch.g.3 by Freedom Child out of Final Humor, by Distorted Humor. Bred by John D. Stuart (MD). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Wilson, Holly and David. Mutuel Pool $288,788 Exacta Pool $167,869 Quinella Pool $7,512 Superfecta Pool $74,604 Trifecta Pool $125,603. Scratched–First Stone.

BAHAMIAN chased between foes then inside into the turn, bid along the rail leaving the turn to gain the lead, came out in the stretch, inched away under some urging, drifted out from the whip in midstretch and held sway. GOLDIE'S HILLS hopped some at the break, stalked outside a rival, split horses on the turn, went outside a foe in deep stretch and outfinished that one for the place. SIR EDDIE saved ground stalking the pace throughout and was outfinished for second. SEAHAWK WAVE dueled between horses then outside a rival while being fanned out on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and was outfinished. SHANGHAI BILLY had good early speed and dueled inside, lugged out on the turn to be between horses nearing the quarter pole, came three deep into the stretch and weakened. ANZIYAN CAT pressed the pace three deep between horses, stalked between foes on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened. PERSUASIVE CAT broke a bit slowly, came out early, went outside a rival leaving the backstretch and three deep on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, had the rider lose the whip nearing midstretch and weakened in the drive. SPANISH BAY prompted the pace four wide, stalked outside on the turn, entered the stretch five wide and also weakened.

SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 22.42 46.49 59.44 1:05.96

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Bragging Rights 118 1 6 7 7 5–2 1–1¼ Talamo 6.70 2 Easter Dream 120 2 7 6–1 6–2 3–1½ 2–½ Bejarano 5.70 5 Atrevida 115 5 2 4–hd 3–1 2–½ 3–¾ Figueroa 11.50 4 We Will Re Joyce 119 4 1 2–1 1–hd 1–1 4–½ Espinoza 1.20 7 Mongolian Rahy 120 7 3 5–6 5–2½ 4–hd 5–12 Pereira 43.00 6 Ciao Luna 120 6 4 3–hd 4–hd 7 6–1¼ Franco 2.30 3 Queen Shelly Ann 118 3 5 1–hd 2–1 6–1½ 7 T Baze 15.40

1 BRAGGING RIGHTS 15.40 8.00 6.00 2 EASTER DREAM 6.80 5.40 5 ATREVIDA 6.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1) $81.20 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $37.90 $2 QUINELLA (1-2) $33.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-5-4) $61.35 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-5) $112.60

Winner–Bragging Rights B.f.3 by Street Boss out of Brag (IRE), by Mujadil. Bred by Don Gibb & Regan Wright (CA). Trainer: Gary Sherlock. Owner: Tom Mansor. Mutuel Pool $265,789 Daily Double Pool $62,198 Exacta Pool $132,105 Quinella Pool $5,739 Superfecta Pool $60,140 Trifecta Pool $103,856. Claimed–Easter Dream by Hess, Maria E., Lambert, Joe and Paradise Farms Corp. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Claimed–We Will Re Joyce by Donn Start. Trainer: Jorge Periban. Claimed–Ciao Luna by Huston Racing Stable, Sonora, Steve and Stute, Gary. Trainer: Gary Stute. Scratched–none.

BRAGGING RIGHTS broke a bit slowly, settled inside, came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to the lead in deep stretch and proved best. EASTER DREAM broke out, bumped a rival and steadied, settled outside a foe then a bit off the rail on the turn, bid inside past midstretch and edged rivals for the place. ATREVIDA pressed the pace between horses then stalked of the rail, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for second. WE WILL RE JOYCE had speed between horses then dueled outside a rival, took the lead nearing the stretch, drifted out some into the lane and was overtaken in deep stretch. MONGOLIAN RAHY pressed the pace five wide then stalked outside, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CIAO LUNA forced the pace between horses then stalked between foes, fell back off the rail into the stretch and weakened. QUEEN SHELLY ANN bumped at the start, was sent along to duel for the lead inside, fought back on the turn and weakened in the drive.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 23.47 48.55 1:12.93 1:25.21 1:36.94

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Sedamar 120 7 5 7–½ 7–½ 6–hd 2–1 1–nk Fuentes 3.90 10 Apache Princess 120 9 1 3–hd 4–1 3–hd 1–½ 2–4¾ Desormeaux 1.90 8 Gotta Be Lucky 120 8 3 5–hd 5–hd 5–hd 5–hd 3–1¼ Franco 12.50 4 Stylin Ocean 115 4 2 2–1 3–hd 2–hd 3–½ 4–½ Espinoza 4.10 2 Don'tbeboisterous 120 2 7 6–1½ 6–1½ 7–2 6–2 5–1¾ Talamo 6.80 1 The Pet 120 1 4 1–1 1–½ 1–hd 4–1 6–1¾ Pereira 23.90 3 Boolicious 120 3 9 8–1½ 8–1½ 8–hd 8–1 7–1½ Van Dyke 11.10 6 Autumn Isabella 120 6 8 9 9 9 9 8–2¾ Linares 125.40 5 Twirling Diamond 120 5 6 4–1 2–1 4–1 7–½ 9 Pedroza 7.20

7 SEDAMAR 9.80 4.60 3.80 10 APACHE PRINCESS 3.40 3.00 8 GOTTA BE LUCKY 6.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-7) $77.80 $1 EXACTA (7-10) $15.80 $2 QUINELLA (7-10) $12.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-10-8-4) $28.98 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-10-8) $47.90 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (1-9) $19.80

Winner–Sedamar B.f.2 by Richard's Kid out of Win Allison Win, by Stormy Atlantic. Bred by Mick Ruis (CA). Trainer: Mick Ruis. Owner: Ruis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $388,356 Daily Double Pool $34,036 Exacta Pool $261,761 Quinella Pool $9,653 Superfecta Pool $121,007 Trifecta Pool $187,700. Scratched–Alystar. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-1-7) paid $109.65. Pick Three Pool $93,193. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (6-1-9) paid $15.85.

SEDAMAR three deep early, chased outside a rival then three deep into and on the second turn and five wide into the stretch, bid outside, gained a slim advantage past midstretch and gamely prevailed under some left handed urging. APACHE PRINCESS stalked three deep then outside a rival, bid four wide on the second turn and into the stretch to gain a short lead, fought back off the rail in the final furlong and went willingly to the wire. GOTTA BE LUCKY came out when in tight off heels into the first turn, stalked outside a rival then between foes into and on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and gained the show. STYLIN OCEAN pulled early, stalked off the rail then outside a rival, bid three deep between foes on the second turn, put a head in front into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. DON'TBEBOISTEROUS broke a bit slowly and was crowded some, saved ground chasing the pace, went around a rival in deep stretch and lacked the needed rally. THE PET sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, dueled along the rail leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. BOOLICIOUS pulled and steadied then came out off heels into the first turn, angled in and chased inside to the stretch and lacked a rally. AUTUMN ISABELLA broke a bit slowly, settled inside then outside a rival on the backstretch and second turn and did not rally. TWIRLING DIAMOND pulled between foes and steadied into the first turn, angled in some and stalked just off the rail, bid outside a rival on the backstretch and between horses on the second turn and weakened in the drive.

FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.60 45.83 58.09 1:11.09

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Super Touch 120 5 2 3–1 2–½ 2–1 1–nk Franco 2.30 3 Stringent 120 3 1 2–½ 1–½ 1–½ 2–3½ Pereira 1.00 2 Fire to the Wire 122 2 4 1–hd 3–hd 4–4½ 3–2 T Baze 2.90 1 Tavasco Road 120 1 5 4–½ 4–3 3–hd 4–1¼ Hernandez 11.80 5 Aberdeen Island 113 4 3 5 5 5 5 Figueroa 16.60

6 SUPER TOUCH 6.60 2.80 2.10 3 STRINGENT 2.60 2.10 2 FIRE TO THE WIRE 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-6) $46.00 $1 EXACTA (6-3) $8.60 $2 QUINELLA (3-6) $7.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-2-1) $4.16 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-2) $8.05 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (7-7) $6.80

Winner–Super Touch Dbb.g.5 by Super Saver out of Jack's Touch, by Touch Gold. Bred by Haymarket Farm LLC & WinStar Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Robertino Diodoro. Owner: Fourway Stables LLC and Williams, Sean. Mutuel Pool $323,354 Daily Double Pool $41,548 Exacta Pool $153,192 Quinella Pool $5,708 Superfecta Pool $51,361 Trifecta Pool $94,765. Claimed–Fire to the Wire by Onorato, Troy and Onorato, Maritza. Trainer: John Martin. Scratched–Lindante, London Legacy. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-7-6) paid $155.80. Pick Three Pool $40,760. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (1-7-7) paid $19.50. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (1-9-6) paid $14.15. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (1-9-7) paid $2.30.

SUPER TOUCH prompted the pace three deep, came four wide into the stretch, battled outside the runner-up through the final furlong, gained a slim advantage under urging in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. STRINGENT dueled between horses, took a short lead on the turn, came three deep into the stretch, fought back off the rail in the final furlong and continued willingly to the end. FIRE TO THE WIRE had good early speed and dueled a bit off the rail then inside on the turn and bested the others. TAVASCO ROAD stalked inside, went outside a rival leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened. ABERDEEN ISLAND stalked between horses then off the rail leaving the backstretch, fell back some off the inside on the turn and also weakened.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 23.12 47.36 1:11.46 1:23.26 1:35.38

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Colonial Creed 120 9 7 1–1 1–hd 1–1½ 1–2 1–1½ Bejarano 1.40 1 My Sweet Baboo 120 1 1 6–1 4–½ 2–1½ 2–3 2–2¾ Prat 2.90 3 Fashion Island 120 3 5 8–2 7–hd 5–1½ 3–1 3–¾ Van Dyke 11.60 6 Mercy Mercy 120 6 2 4–½ 3–1½ 4–hd 4–1½ 4–2¼ Smith 4.30 2 Truffalino 120 2 10 10 10 9–½ 8–1 5–1½ Talamo 16.40 8 After the Rose 120 8 4 5–1 5–1 6–hd 6–1½ 6–hd Franco 26.90 10 Hurley 120 10 8 2–1½ 2–1½ 3–1 5–1½ 7–1¾ Pereira 43.00 7 Flying Blue 120 7 9 7–hd 8–5 8–1 9–6 8–1¼ T Baze 10.20 5 Bellazano 120 5 3 3–hd 6–hd 7–1 7–hd 9–9¼ Fuentes 33.40 4 Grateful Praise 115 4 6 9–2 9–1½ 10 10 10 Figueroa 46.20

9 COLONIAL CREED 4.80 2.80 2.60 1 MY SWEET BABOO 3.60 3.00 3 FASHION ISLAND 5.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-9) $21.80 $1 EXACTA (9-1) $7.20 $2 QUINELLA (1-9) $9.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-1-3-6) $17.82 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-1-3) $29.10

Winner–Colonial Creed Ch.f.2 by Jimmy Creed out of Neverthesame, by Scat Daddy. Bred by Doug Branham & Felicia Branham (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Branham, Doug, Baltas, Richard and McClanahan, Jerry. Mutuel Pool $443,810 Daily Double Pool $57,978 Exacta Pool $255,346 Quinella Pool $9,504 Superfecta Pool $114,974 Trifecta Pool $186,622. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-6-9) paid $38.65. Pick Three Pool $122,810. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (7-7-9) paid $7.50. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-7-6-9) 4 correct paid $417.85. Pick Four Pool $275,207. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-1-7-6-9) 5 correct paid $1,991.55. Pick Five Pool $684,959.

COLONIAL CREED had speed outside then angled in and set the pace inside, shook off the bid of a rival and inched clear again on the second turn, came off the rail into the stretch and held on gamely under some urging. MY SWEET BABOO saved ground chasing the pace, moved up on the second turn, came out a bit leaving that turn then angled back to the inside in upper stretch and continued willingly but could not catch the winner. FASHION ISLAND chased inside, split horses on the backstretch, continued along the rail on the second turn, came off the fence some in the stretch and held third. MERCY MERCY chased between horses then outside a rival leaving the backstretch, continued three deep leaving the second turn and into the stretch and was edged for the show. TRUFFALINO broke a bit slowly and steadied when tossing her head, settled inside, went outside a rival on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. AFTER THE ROSE stalked three deep then outside a rival, went three wide again on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. HURLEY four wide early, angled in and stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail, bid outside the winner on the backstretch, tracked again on the second turn and into the stretch and also weakened. FLYING BLUE bobbled some in a bit of a slow start, chased three deep then outside a rival into and on the second turn and also weakened. BELLAZANO angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside on the second turn and did not rally. GRATEFUL PRAISE steadied off heels when trying to get out into the first turn, settled a bit off the rail, angled in on the backstretch and second turn, cut the corner a bit awkwardly into the stretch and gave way.

SIXTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.85 46.49 1:12.13 1:18.68

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Carrie's Success 117 5 5 5–3½ 4–½ 1–1½ 1–2¼ Figueroa 1.60 9 Cee Sam's Girl 120 9 7 9–1 8–1 3–hd 2–1½ Cruz 9.20 4 Swallows Inn Gal 120 4 6 6–hd 6–½ 4–2 3–nk Roman 13.50 8 Jabber Now 117 8 1 2–hd 1–½ 2–1½ 4–¾ Fuentes 13.10 7 Lucky Val 122 7 8 7–1 7–hd 7–1 5–3 Pereira 3.20 3 Greater Glory 122 3 10 10 10 8–½ 6–3½ Ceballos 69.10 2 Sea Glass 120 2 2 4–2 2–hd 5–hd 7–hd T Baze 8.30 10 Wicked Sunset 117 10 3 8–½ 9–1½ 9–10 8–¾ Payeras 55.90 1 Dressed in Prada 124 1 4 3–hd 3–1 6–1 9–27 Donoe 12.60 6 Majestic Authority 122 6 9 1–hd 5–2 10 10 Ochoa 7.10

5 CARRIE'S SUCCESS 5.20 3.80 3.00 9 CEE SAM'S GIRL 7.80 4.60 4 SWALLOWS INN GAL 7.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-5) $13.80 $1 EXACTA (5-9) $17.50 $2 QUINELLA (5-9) $24.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-9-4-8) $90.96 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-9-4) $53.00

Winner–Carrie's Success Dbb.f.3 by Successful Appeal out of Carrie Rose, by Old Topper. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: William E. Morey. Owner: Nicholas B. Alexander. Mutuel Pool $352,820 Daily Double Pool $45,318 Exacta Pool $219,202 Quinella Pool $8,114 Superfecta Pool $92,887 Trifecta Pool $158,467. Claimed–Sea Glass by Chris Fosselman. Trainer: Charles Treece. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-9-5) paid $20.05. Pick Three Pool $84,750.

CARRIE'S SUCCESS stalked off the rail, went outside a rival on the turn, bid four wide into the stretch to gain the lead, inched away and won clear under urging then steady handling late. CEE SAM'S GIRL chased a bit off the rail then briefly between foes, angled in on the turn, swung three deep into the stretch and gained the place. SWALLOWS INN GAL settled just off the inside chasing the pace, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and edged a rival late for the show./. JABBER NOW dueled three deep between horses then three wide on the turn, inched away nearing the stretch, fought back inside the winner in upper stretch and was edged late for third. LUCKY VAL chased outside then three deep, angled in off the rail nearing the stretch and lacked the needed rally. GREATER GLORY broke a bit slowly, settled inside, came off the rail in the stretch and improved position. SEA GLASS dueled between horses, stalked outside a rival leaving the turn and weakened in the drive. WICKED SUNSET chased outside then off the rail on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and did not rally. DRESSED IN PRADA went up inside to duel for the lead, battled along the rail on the turn and weakened in the stretch. MAJESTIC AUTHORITY pressed the pace four wide, dropped back and angled in on the turn, gave way and was eased in the drive.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'Let It Ride Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 23.42 47.37 1:10.78 1:22.49 1:34.61

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Risky Proposition 118 4 7 6–2 5–½ 5–1 5–1 1–¾ Talamo 22.50 3 Choo Choo 120 3 4 4–2½ 4–1½ 4–1½ 4–½ 2–hd Prat 14.00 7 Calexman 118 7 2 1–2 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–½ 3–hd Franco 5.10 2 Prince Earl 122 2 6 3–2 3–2½ 3–1½ 2–1 4–½ Van Dyke 0.90 6 Fight On 122 6 5 7 7 6–hd 6–2 5–½ Bejarano 8.60 5 Extrordinary Jerry 118 5 1 5–hd 6–1½ 7 7 6–½ Smith 14.20 1 Afleet Ascent 120 1 3 2–hd 2–hd 2–hd 3–hd 7 Desormeaux 3.20

4 RISKY PROPOSITION 47.00 17.80 6.40 3 CHOO CHOO 12.60 6.20 7 CALEXMAN 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4) $145.80 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $235.60 $2 QUINELLA (3-4) $137.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-7-2) $395.37 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-7) $562.85

Winner–Risky Proposition B.g.3 by Bodemeister out of Risk, by Wavering Monarch. Bred by Glencrest Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: William Spawr. Owner: Acker, Tom, Becker, Barry, Becker, Judith, Bloom , Michael, Lindo, Jon and Wafer, Jr., Thomas J.. Mutuel Pool $410,364 Daily Double Pool $44,600 Exacta Pool $204,180 Quinella Pool $7,445 Superfecta Pool $82,745 Trifecta Pool $131,571. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (9-5-4) paid $173.45. Pick Three Pool $72,276.

RISKY PROPOSITION angled in and chased inside, came out on the second turn and three wide into the stretch, rallied under left handed urging to gain the lead four wide in late stretch and gamely prevailed. CHOO CHOO three deep early, chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, continued inside into and on the second turn and into the stretch, bid along the fence in deep stretch and continued willingly. CALEXMAN had speed outside then inched away and angled in, set the pace along the rail, fought back off the inside in midstretch and between horses in deep stretch and held third. PRINCE EARL close up stalking the pace outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, bid outside the pacesetter in midstretch and between foes in deep stretch and continued gamely but was edged for the show. FIGHT ON angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out in upper stretch and also continued willingly but was outfinished. EXTRORDINARY JERRY chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, came out into the stretch and also was outfinished. AFLEET ASCENT stalked inside then a bit off the rail to the stretch and could not offer the necessary response in the final furlong.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.72 47.99 1:12.60 1:25.07 1:38.12

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Shivermetimbers 118 5 2 4–2½ 4–2 5–½ 3–½ 1–¾ Smith 0.90 7 Captain Scotty 120 7 1 1–1½ 1–½ 1–1 1–1 2–½ Prat 2.60 4 Pepe Tono 118 4 4 6–3 5–1 6–10 4–hd 3–ns Delgadillo 7.80 1 Curlin Road 120 1 3 2–1 2–½ 2–2 2–1 4–ns Bejarano 9.90 2 Mongolian Groom 120 2 6 5–½ 6–8 4–hd 5–2½ 5–6¼ Pereira 30.00 3 Ike Walker 115 3 5 3–2 3–1 3–hd 6–8 6–4 Espinoza 6.10 6 Engram 120 6 7 7 7 7 7 7 Pedroza 59.10

5 SHIVERMETIMBERS 3.80 2.40 2.20 7 CAPTAIN SCOTTY 3.20 3.00 4 PEPE TONO 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5) $134.80 $1 EXACTA (5-7) $5.00 $2 QUINELLA (5-7) $5.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-4-1) $6.55 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-4) $9.80

Winner–Shivermetimbers Dbb.c.3 by Shanghai Bobby out of Sealaunch, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Tim Thornton, Robert Watt & Doug Glass (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer . Owner: Mark DeDomenico LLC and West Point Thoroughbreds . Mutuel Pool $396,269 Daily Double Pool $55,626 Exacta Pool $182,821 Quinella Pool $7,206 Superfecta Pool $99,538 Trifecta Pool $140,606. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-4-5) paid $112.90. Pick Three Pool $43,410.

SHIVERMETIMBERS chased outside a rival then off the rail, continued between foes leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch, rallied under some left handed urging to the front in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. CAPTAIN SCOTTY had speed outside then angled in and set the pace inside, inched away again on the second turn and held on well but could not contain the winner late. PEPE TONO chased a bit off the rail then outside a rival, continued outside on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and finished willingly. CURLIN ROAD stalked inside then just off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter then between foes a half mile out, continued outside the pacesetter then a bit off the rail leaving the second turn and into the stretch, was in a bit tight nearing the wire and was outfinished. MONGOLIAN GROOM saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and continued willingly between horses in the final furlong. IKE WALKER stalked outside a rival then off the rail, bid three deep a half mile out, tracked again on the second turn and between foes into the stretch and weakened. ENGRAM broke a bit slowly, angled in and saved ground off the pace to the stretch and failed to menace.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 23.68 49.60 1:14.42 1:25.84 1:37.47

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Tapwater 120 10 7 2–1 2–1 2–1½ 1–hd 1–¾ Prat 2.40 6 Bizwhacks 120 6 2 1–½ 1–hd 1–1 2–2½ 2–nk Roman 3.80 3 Giza Goddess 120 3 6 5–½ 6–2 5–hd 3–2 3–2½ Blanc 26.70 1 Ask the Customer 120 1 4 10 10 8–hd 6–hd 4–hd Stevens 6.20 2 Out of Balance 115 2 3 7–2 8–1 9–1½ 7–½ 5–¾ Espinoza 8.50 9 Encanta 120 9 5 4–1 3–hd 3–hd 4–hd 6–hd Van Dyke 2.50 8 Hyde Park Corner 120 8 8 6–1½ 5–½ 6–1 5–½ 7–½ Pereira 14.10 5 Samandah 120 5 9 8–½ 7–½ 7–½ 9–hd 8–hd Desormeaux 29.60 7 Landon 120 7 10 9–hd 9–½ 10 10 9–4¾ T Baze 56.70 4 Reachreachreach 115 4 1 3–½ 4–½ 4–hd 8–1 10 Figueroa 56.10

10 TAPWATER 6.80 4.00 3.60 6 BIZWHACKS 5.00 4.00 3 GIZA GODDESS 9.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-10) $14.20 $1 EXACTA (10-6) $15.60 $2 QUINELLA (6-10) $18.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-6-3-1) $94.31 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-6-3-1-2) $5,444.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-6-3) $98.15

Winner–Tapwater Grr.f.2 by Tapit out of Fiji Moon, by Indian Charlie. Bred by LNJ Foxwoods (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: LNJ Foxwoods. Mutuel Pool $495,733 Daily Double Pool $175,430 Exacta Pool $258,830 Quinella Pool $9,799 Superfecta Pool $137,787 Super High Five Pool $73,058 Trifecta Pool $189,805. Scratched–none. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (6-9-5-4-5-10) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $33,073. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-5-10) paid $110.45. Pick Three Pool $146,795. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-4-5-10) 4 correct paid $412.70. Pick Four Pool $600,080. 50-Cent Pick Five (9-5-4-5-10) 5 correct paid $892.65. Pick Five Pool $521,722. $2 Pick Six (6-9-5-4-5-10) 5 out of 6 paid $67.00. $2 Pick Six (6-9-5-4-5-10) 6 correct paid $9,646.20. Pick Six Pool $228,514. $1 Place Pick All 9 correct paid $24,889.00. Place Pick All Pool $32,613.

TAPWATER three deep early, pressed the pace outside a rival then stalked leaving the second turn, was fanned out a bit and re-bid alongside that rival into the stretch, took a short lead in midstretch and gamely prevailed under a crack of the whip and good handling. BIZWHACKS had speed between horses then set a pressured pace inside, inched away briefly leaving the second turn, came off the rail into the stretch, fought back inside the winner through the drive and could not quite match that one late. GIZA GODDESS stalked inside then between foes into and on the second turn, continued just off the rail in the stretch and finished well. ASK THE CUSTOMER chased inside then between horses on the backstretch and second turn, continued between foes in the stretch and was outfinished. OUT OF BALANCE saved ground stalking the pace, split horses in midstretch and also was outfinished. ENCANTA stalked off the rail then outside a rival, went three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. HYDE PARK CORNER (IRE) chased outside a rival then three deep leaving the backstretch, went four wide on the second turn and into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. SAMANDAH broke a bit slowly, chased just off the rail then between foes leaving the backstretch, went three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and did not rally. LANDON also a bit slow to begin, settled three deep then outside a rival, went three wide leaving the backstretch and again into the stretch and lacked the needed response. REACHREACHREACH had speed inside then saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside into the stretch and weakened in the drive.